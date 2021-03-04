Gomo Is Currently Offering a 36GB Mobile Plan for $25

If you’re someone who struggles with keeping their data usage under wraps and are constantly paying for it, finding a plan that offers plenty of mobile data for cheap can be a real financial lifesaver.

Gomo is a relatively new telco that launched back in November of last year and initially offered a single low cost, mobile plan. The provider has since added two additional, cheap SIM only plans, and is currently offering a deal that’ll give you doubled monthly data.

You can check out Gomo’s mobile plans below:

The mechanics of this deal are pretty simple – if you sign up for any of Gomo’s mobile plans by May 31, you’ll receive double data for the first three months you’re with the provider.

With this double data offer, you can now score a solid 36GB for only $25 per month, or 60GB of data for $35 per month.

These SIM-only plans are also contract free, so you can tap out whenever you like. These Gomo plans also include up to 200GB of data rollover, which means you can keep unused data past 30 days. If you do managed to hit your data allowance, you can get a 5GB boost for $5 through the Gomo app.

The SIM-only plans also include unlimited standard national talk and text, along with unlimited international calls to selected 15 destinations. These include:

Canada

mainland China

France

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Japan

Malaysia

New Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

United Kingdom

United States

How do Gomo’s mobile plans compare to other telcos?

In terms of value, Gomo’s $25 plan is pretty hard to miss. Compared to other plans with at least 20GB of data, it has a cheaper monthly cost and offers more data than most other plans within the $20 to $25 range (Circles.Life does outdo it in terms of data).

A few other providers like Spintel and TPG offer 40GB of data for $29, but the question is whether the extra 4GB of data is worth the $5?

If you absolutely need a mobile plan with as much data as you can get, Lebara, Lycamobile and Amaysim all offer 50GB of data for $30 a month. However, you can score an extra 10GB of data for just $5 more with Gomo’s $35 plan

You can see how Gomo stacks up with other mobile plans with at least 20GB of data below: