If you’re currently looking to save a bit on your monthly mobile expenses, then Boost Mobile could be the answer you’re after. The provider is currently offering a few discounts and data bonuses across a few of its plans, which includes its long-expiry plans. While we’re all used to paying our mobile bills monthly, with a 12-month mobile plan you’re able to set and forget it for a whole year by paying one lump sum. It’s also a handy way to avoid any monthly price increases that your provider might roll out during the year.

Here’s a look at the deals for Boost Mobile‘s monthly and long-expiry plans.

What deals is Boost Mobile offering?

Boost Mobile’s 240GB plan is currently $260 with a 12-month expiry, down from $300, when you use the promo code ‘BOOST260‘. As an added bonus, you’ll also receive an extra 20GB when you first activate your plan, bringing your annual cap up to 260GB of data.

This annual plan shakes out to be $22 per month, with a data cap of around 21GB. That’s a pretty decent chunk of data that should keep you covered with most standard settings when listening to Spotify, streaming TV or scrolling TikTok – provided you’re also on a Wi-Fi network from time-to-time well. If you stick around for a second renewal, your annual data allowance will drop back to 240GB, which is still 20GB per month if you spread it out evenly.

According to Canstar Blue, the average Australian is paying $30 per month for a prepaid mobile plan, so this Boost plan is spot on in terms of value.

If you don’t think a 12-month plan is right for you, Boost is also running an introductory offer for one of its 28-day prepaid SIMs. While this plan is usually $35 per recharge, if you sign up before October 17 you’ll only pay $12 when you activate it. You’ll also receive double data for the first three recharges, so your allowance will be 50GB before reverting back to the standard 25GB on your fourth recharge.

Boost is powered by Telstra’s network, with 5G access in select areas. So you get to access one of Australia’s largest mobile networks at a fraction of the price. If you’re not in one of these 5G coverage zones, or your current phone isn’t 5G compatible, you’ll revert to a 4G or 3G connection. Boost’s plans also have a 150Mbps speed cap for downloads.

You can check out all of Boost Mobile’s plans here.

