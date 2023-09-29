Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in October

I feel like I blinked, and somehow, it was time to write this October streaming list. It’s basically Christmas at this point, but before we think too hard about that, let’s dig into what the streaming services are offering us this month.
It’s the spooky season which means Aussie streaming services are serving up thrilling content like The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix and Pet Sematary: Bloodlines on Paramount+. For a change of pace, there’s also reality series like Love is Blind on Stan and The Real Housewives of Sydney on Binge. You can also be burdened with glorious purpose when Loki returns for Season 2 on Disney+.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in October 2023.
What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in October?
October 1
- Halloween
- Battlefield Earth
October 3
- Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then
October 4
- Keys to the Heart
- Beckham
- Race to the Summit
October 5
- Everything Now
- Lupin – Part 3
October 6
- A Deadly Invitation
- Ballerina
- House of Spies
- Fair Play
October 7
- Pearl
- Champions
October 8
- Strong Girl Nam-soon
October 9
- Stranded with my Mother-in-Law
October 10
- DI4RIES – Season 2, Part 1
- Last One Standing – Season 2
October 11
- Pact of Silence
- Once Upon a Star
- Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul
October 12
- The Fall of the House of Usher
- Good Night World
October 13
- Ijogbon
- The Conference
October 15
- Camp Courage
- Vengeance
October 16
- Oggy Oggy – Season 3
October 17
- I Woke Up A Vampire
- Heather McMahan UNT. 2023 Stand-Up Special
- The Devil on Trial
- Rick and Morty – Season 7
October 18
- Dark Water
October 19
- Bodies
- Crashing Eid
- Neon
- Crypto Boy
October 20
- Big Mouth – Season 7
- Creature
- Doona!
- Elite – Season 7
- Surviving Paradise
- Disco Inferno
- Flashback
- Kandasamys: The Baby
- Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris
October 23
- Princess Power – Season 2
October 24
- Get Gotti
October 25
- Absolute Beginners
- Nothing to See Here
- Burning Betrayal
- Life on Our Planet
October 26
- Pluto
October 27
- Tore
- Pain Hustlers
- Sister Death
- Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club
October 28
- Castaway Diva
October 31
- Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga
What’s new on Stan in October?
October 1
- New In Town
- Belli ciao
- Hit and Run
October 2
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Ride with Norman Reedus – Season 6, Episode 4
- More Than I Deserve
- Navalny
October 3
- Fright Krewe – Season 1, Episodes 1-10
- The Long Shadow – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Drag Race Germany – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Mistletoe Match
- The Christmas Retreat
- Six Degrees of Santa
- A Christmas in Switzerland
- A Royal Christmas Match
- A Christmas Masquerade
- A Candlelit Christmas
- Ghosts of Christmas Past
- Saving Me – Season 1-2
October 4
- Blood – Seasons 1-2
- Drag Race Brazil – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Drag Race Philippines – Season 2, Episode 10
- Drag Race Philippines: Untucked – Season 2, Episode 10
- Bad Tales
October 5
- Love Triangle – Season 2, Episode 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Robyn Hood – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Date Movie
- La Jauría
- The Code of Silence
- Hot Wheels Battle Force 5 – Season 3-4
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath – Series Finale
October 6
- Power Book IV: Force – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Billions – Season 7, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Monster Family 2
- Aftertaste – Season 1-2
- Brum – Season 4
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Season 5, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
October 7
- American Rust – Season 1
- The Revenant
- Warnie – Season 1
October 8
- Just My Luck
- The Truth About Boosting Your Immune System
- My Christmas
October 9
- The Winter King – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Circus – Season 8, Episode 7
- Nancy Drew (2019) – Seasons 1-3
October 10
- Once Upon A Time In America
- My Days of Glory
- Margrete: Queen of the North
October 11
- Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 1
- Our Brain – Season 1
- A Vineyard Christmas
October 12
- Life and Death in the Warehouse
- Metronom
- The Translators
October 13
- Rings
- The Bravest Wolf Boy
October 14
- Arctic Circle – Season 3
- Gone Girl
- Ignorance is Bliss
October 15
- A Very English Christmas
- This Boy’s Life
- The Worst Ones
- All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
October 16
- Billy the Kid – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Loneliest Planet
October 17
- The Captive
- Ghosts – Season 4, Episodes 1-6
October 18
- Ad Astra
- Coupled Up For Christmas
October 19
- Wolf Like Me – Season 2
- Moonhaven – Season 1
- The Prophecy of the Armadillo
October 20
- The Love Guru
- Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City – Season 3
October 21
- Christmas Angel 624
- Crawl
- In The Name of the Land
October 22
- The Northman
- The Summit (La Cordillera)
- The Velvet Queen
October 23
- Runner, Runner
October 24
- Decoding Danger – Season 1
- Little Wings
October 25
- Take a Chance at Christmas
- Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor Special
- Let Yourself Go!
October 26
- Transformers: The Last Knight
- The Terror – Seasons 1-2
October 27
- American Auto – Season 1-2
- Daddy’s Home 2
- The Wiggles: Halloween Party!
October 28
- Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret King Midas
- Mirrors
- Batman: The Long Halloween Part One and Part Two
October 29
- Sinister
- Guilty Men
- The Last Rider
October 30
- Entrapment
- Both Sides of the Blade
October 31
- Ordinary Lies – Season 1-2
- The Heiresses
What’s new on Disney+ Australia in October?
October 4
- Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats
- The Ghost and Molly McGee – Season 2
October 5
- The Boogeyman
October 6
- Marvel Studios’ Loki – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop
- Trap Jazz
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Camping Out
- Fiddling Around
- When the Cat’s Away
- Chips Ahoy
- Wynken, Blynken and Nod
- Old Macdonald Duck
- Inferior Decorator
October 11
- 4ever
- Nothing – Season 1
- Chibi Tiny Tales – Season 3
- Me & Mickey – Season 2
October 13
- Goosebumps
- Sound of the Police
October 18
- Living for the Dead – Season 1
- Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari – Season 1
- Puppy Dog Pals – Season 5
October 20
- Werewolf By Night In Colour
October 24
- My Home Hero – Season 1
October 25
- The Lions of Sicily – Season 1
- Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper – Season 1
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge – Season 2
October 27
- LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red
- Explorer: Lake of Fire
October 30
- Coco Reo Māori
What’s new on Binge in October?
October 1
- WWE Nxt No Mercy
- We Can Be Heroes – Season 1
- Summer Heights High – Season 1
- Angry Boys – Season 1
- Ja’mie Private School Girl – Season 1
- Jonah From Tonga – Season 1
- All Rise – Season 3, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Survival of the Fittest – Season 1, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Coronation Street – Episode 11051 (daily episodes)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9750 (daily episodes)
- You Can’t Ask That Canada – Season 1
- Assassin
- Hijacked: Flight 73
- Tully
- Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America
October 2
- The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring
- The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 6, finale
- The Real Housewives of NYC – Season 14, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Property Brothers: Forever Home – Season 7, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Fodo Unwrapped – Season 10, Episodes 8-9
- Disturbing Disappearances – Season 1
- Conspiracy of Silence – Season 1
- Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 97 (daily episodes)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 67 (daily episodes)
- Eastenders – Episode 6763 (daily episodes)
- Jeopardy! – Season 39, Episode 46 (daily episodes)
October 3
- Dirty House Rescue: Queen of Clean – Season 1, finale
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 8, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Luxury Escapes: World’s Best Holiday – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 5, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- B&B By The Sea – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Location, Location, Location – Season 25, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Renovation Resort – Season 1
- Inside British Airways – Season 1-2
- Close Calls On Camera – Season 9
- The Tomorrow Man
October 4
- Icons Unearthed: Marvel – Season 1, finale
- Love it Or List It Australia – Season 5, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox Australia – Season 18, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Forged in Fire – Season 9, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 40 (new episodes weekly)
- Project Runaway – Season 20, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Insight 2023 – Episode 31 (new episodes weekly)
- Savior Complex – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- A Place in the Sun – Season 14, Episodes 61-80
- Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters – Season 1
- Holmes Family Rescue – Season 1
- Killer Britain with Dermot Murnaghan – Season 2
- Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine – Season 4
- The Little Vampire
- Velvet Goldmine
October 5
- Our Flag Means Death – Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great British Sewing Bee – Season 9, episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Dragon’s Den – Season 20, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Young Love – Season 1 (finale)
- American Horror Story: Delicate – Season 12, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Charlotte in Sunderland – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 17, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Archer – Season 14, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- The Fabelmans
- The Snow Queen & The Princess
- Muppets From Space
October 6
- Southern Charm – Season 9, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Taskmaster – Season 16, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Bottom Line 2023 – Episode 40
- Tacoma FD – Season 4, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- The Curse of Oak Island – Season 10, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa
- Eating With My Ex – Season 2
- Flip or Flop – Season 4
- Two If By Sea
October 7
- Life Below Zero – Season 10, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Pearl
October 8
- Margrete: Queen of the North
October 9
- Rescue Cam – Season 1
- Return to Seoul
- Champions
- Five More Minutes
October 10
- The Real Housewives of Sydney – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Hot Yachts – Season 1
October 11
- The True Story of Dorothy Arzner
- No Accident
- The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Season 4
- FBI: International – Season 2
- Sarah Beeny’s New Life in The Country – Season 3
October 12
- Doom Patrol – Season 4B (new episodes weekly)
- Magnum P.I. – Season 5, Episodes 11-12 (new episodes weekly)
- Cursed Treasures – Season 1
- Build Your Dream Home In The Country – Season 1
- Pawn Stars Do America – Season 1
- Hospital – Season 1
October 13
- Men of West Hollywood – Season 1
October 14
- Shining Vale – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Cannibal Next Door
October 15
- Halloween (2018)
- Happy Death Day
- The Frighteners
October 16
- Krapopolis – Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (new episodes weekly)
- A Place in the Sun – Season 14, Episodes 81-90
October 17
- Celebrity Lingo – Season 1
- Canada’s National Parks – Season 1
- Garage Dreams – Season 2
- Remember Me (2010)
October 18
- Navajo Police: Class 57, Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Sarah Beeny vs Cancer
- Operation Live UK – Season 1
- Would I Lie to You? – Season 10
- Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples – Season 1
October 19
- Selling the Hamptons – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- TMZ N Bs: Vanderpump Rules
- History’s Greatest Heists With Pierce Brosnan – Season 1
- Cops Reloaded – Season 1, Episodes 103-125
- What’s Love Got to Do With It (2022)
October 21
- Jesus Revolution
October 23
- Fear The Walking Dead – Season 8B, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- A.K.A Mr Chow
- 999: Emergency Call Out – Season 1
- The Bad Skin Clinic – Season 2
October 25
- Celebrity Gogglebox Australia – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- House Hunters International – Season 182
- Mysteries of the Ancient Dead – Season 1
October 26
- Williams and Mansell: Red 5
- The UnXplained -Season 5, Episodes 14-16
- Ben Fogle: Lost Worlds – Season 1
- George Clark’s Remarkable Renovations – Season 2
- Secrets in the Jungle – Season 1
October 27
- American Horror Stories – Season 3
October 28
- The Pope’s Exorcist
- Palm Trees and Power Lines
October 29
- Both Sides of the Blade
October 30
- Batwheels – Season 1, Episodes 32, 37, 39, 40
- Food Unwrapped – Season 10, Episodes 13-16
- American Pickers: Best of -Season 5, Episodes 11-15
October 31
- Escape to the Country – Season 30, Episodes 1-22
- American Pickers – Season 19, Episodes 23-27
What’s new on Prime Video Australia in October?
October 1
- The Offering
October 3
- Make Me Scream -Halloween Special Season 1
October 5
- The Fabelmans
October 6
- Totally Killer
- Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe
- Twin Flames – Season 1
- After Everything
- A Simple Favour
- It Comes At Night
- Beyond the Light Barrier
October 9
- One Shot: Overtime Elite – Season 1
October 10
- Mr Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe
October 11
- Awareness
October 12
- In My Mother’s Skin
- Mud, Sweat, and Tears: Premiership Rugby Season 1
- Jesus Revolution
October 13
- Jigen Daisuke
October 15
- Pantheon – Season 1-2
- Paddington
- Paddington 2
October 20
- Upload – Season 3
- The Other Zoey
- Silver Dollar Road
- Bosch: Legacy – Season 2
- Sayen: La Ruta Seca
October 24
- Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles
- Zainab Johnson: Huabs Off – Season 1
- Of An Age
October 26
- Fitzek’s The Therapy – Season 1
October 27
- Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose
October 28
- The Popes Exorcist
What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in October?
October 1
- Five More Minutes
October 4
- Spongebob SquarePants – Season 13
- The Really Loud House – Season 1
- Monster High – Season 1
- Deer Squad – Season 3
October 5
- Bargain
- Louis Tomlinson – All of Those Voices
October 7
- Monster High 2
- A Really Haunted Loud House
- Pet Sematary: Bloodlines
October 11
- Anything for Fame
October 13
- Frasier (Reboot)
October 15
- Girl in The Basement
October 19
- The Burning Girls
October 25
- Milli Vanilli
October 26
- Scream VI
October 27
- The Challenge: Battle For A New Champion
October 28
- Fellow Travelers
What’s new on Apple TV+ Australia?
October 13
- Lessons in Chemistry
October 19
- Killers of the Flower Moon
October 20
- The Pigeon Tunnel
October 27
- The Enfield Poltergeist
- CURSES!
If you need a reminder of what was streaming in September, here’s the full list.
Lead Image Credit: Binge/Disney+/Netflix
This article has been updated with additional information.
