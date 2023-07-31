Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge , Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in August

August has arrived, and with it are a bunch of new movies and TV shows to watch. Too many, in fact.
This month Heartstopper Season 2 is back on Netflix, Ahsoka arrives on Disney+, and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart debuts on Prime Video.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in August 2023.
What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in August?
August 1
- Untold: Volume 3
August 2
- Soulcatcher
- Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
- Mark Cavendish: Never Enough
- Spider-Man 2
- Fisk: Season 1
August 3
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2
- Heartstopper: Season 2
- Head to Head
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- The Last Hours of Mario Biondo
August 4
- Fatal Seduction: Volume 2
- The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
August 7
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8
August 8
- Zombieverse
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2
August 9
- Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop
August 10
- Painkiller
- Marry My Dead Body
- Mech Cadets
August 11
- Heart of Stone
- Down for Love
August 12
- M3GAN
August 13
- Behind Your Touch
August 15
- Jared Freid: 37 and Single
- Suicide Squad
August 16
- At Home With The Furys
- The Chosen One
- DEPP V HEARD
- Nanny McPhee
- Gladiator
August 17
- The Upshaws: Part 4
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2
August 18
- Mask Girl
- Love, Sex and 30 Candles
- 10 Days of a Bad Man
- The Monkey King
August 22
- LIGHTHOUSE
August 23
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2, Netflix Episodes 1-8 (23/08/2023) and Episodes 9-10 (30/08/2023)
- Squared Love Everlasting
August 24
- Destined with You
- Ragnarok: Season 3
- Who is Erin Carter?
- Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2
August 25
- Killer Book Club
- You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
August 30
- Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins
- Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
August 31
- One Piece
- Choose Love
- Karate Sheep: Season 2
Coming soon on Netflix
- Guns & Gulaabs
- Risqué Business: Taiwan
What’s streaming on Stan in August?
August 1
- Miracle Workers: End Times – Season 4, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- 61st Street – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Runaway Jury
- Ride with Norman Reedus – Seasons 1-5
- Mr Robot – Season 4
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Teen Titans Go!: Seasons 1-4
- Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo
- Teen Titans Go! &DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in The Multiverse
August 2
- Lucky – Season 1
- Black Sheep
- Harry Brown
- Playground
August 3
- Arctic Circle – Season 2
- Houdini – Season 1
- Drag Race Mexico – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
August 4
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Minx – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Heels – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Cyrano
- Ja’mie: Private School Girl – Season 1
- Big Words, Small Stories – Season 1
- Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!
- Young Justice – Season 1
August 5
- Drag Race France – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Lord of the Ants
- Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School
- Thundercats (2010) – Season 1
August 6
- In Time
- El Planeta
August 7
- Domina – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Butterfly on a Wheel
- Witchfinder – Season 1
- Mr Kaplan
August 8
- Little Manhattan
- The Perfect Dinner
August 9
- A Million Little Things – Season 5
- What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?
- Sister
August 10
- The Devil’s Double
- Tourism
- Capturing Cricket: Steve Waugh in India
- Ben 10 vs The Universe: The Movie
- Ben 10: Destroy All Aliens
- Jellystone! – Season 1
August 12
- Billions: Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Sausage Party
- Abduction (2011)
- Batman: Soul of the Dragon
- Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf
August 13
- Love & Other Drugs
- Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed The World – Season 1
- Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase
- Emma
August 14
- Dan in Real Life
- Full Time
August 15
- Home: The Story of Earth – Season 1
- The Five Devils
August 16
- Man on Fire (2004)
- Consent
- Twin Flower
August 17
- Push
- Nowhere Boy
- Tales of the Walking Dead – Season 1
August 18
- Killing It – Season 2
- The Wiggles’ World – Season 1
- The Man
- Scooby-Doo! And the Samurai Sword
August 19
- S.W.A.T (2003)
- The Brilliant World of Tom Gates – Season 1
- Scooby-Doo and The Alien Invaders
August 20
- Aloha
- Injustice
- Incompresa
August 21
- The Winter King – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- A Few Best Men
- Truman
August 22
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
- Goodbye First Love
August 23
- The Science of Drugs – Season 1
- Against the Wind
August 24
- Joy Ride
- The Walking Dead: Origins – Season 1
August 25
- 13 Going on 30
- Teletubbies (2015) – Season 2
August 26
- Fight Club
- Howzat! Kerry Packer’s War – Season 1
- Power Games: The Packer-Murdoch Story – Season 1
August 27
- The Girl Next Door
- Loveless
August 28
- China Century – Season 1
- Ma Ma
August 29
- Marlowe
- Masquerade
August 30
- Dredd 3D
- Time – Season 1
- It Follows
- The Teacher
August 31
- The Negotiator
- Floodlights
What’s new on Disney+ Australia in August?
August 2
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie – Season 1
August 4
- The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump
August 8
- Only Murders in the Building – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
August 9
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Moving – Season 1
- Cemara’s Family – Season 1
- Hotel Del Luna – Season 1
August 11
- Jagged Mind
- Barnyard Olympics
- Donald’s Cousin Gus
- Donald’s Nephews
- Flying Jalopy
- Mickey’s Steam-Roller
August 16
- Miguel Wants to Fight
- The Villains of Valley View – Season 2
- My Mister – Season 1
August 18
- When Frank Met Carlitos
- LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest
August 23
- Ahsoka – Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – Season 16
- Solar Opposites – Season 4
- The Wonder Years – Season 2
- What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim – Season 1
August 25
- Vacation Friends 2
- The Squad: Homerun
- Explorer: Lost in the Arctic
August 30
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season 2 (new episodes)
- Impure – Season 4
- NCT 127: The Lost Boys – Season 1
- Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins – Season 1
- Life on Mars – Season 1
- Strangers From Hell – Season 1
What’s new on Binge in August?
August 1
- The Great Australian Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Grand Designs Australia – Seasons 2-10
- FBOY Island USA – Season 2
- FBOY Island NZ – Season 1
- Descent of a Serial Killer – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Fifi and the Flowertots – Seasons 1-2
- American Pickers – Season 19, Episodes 12-14
- Boys – Season 1
- Thomas Cromwell: A Very Modern Tudor – Season 1
- The Secret Life of 4, 5 and 6 Year Olds – Season 3
- Farm to Fork – Season 1, Episodes 1-51
- Grantchester – Season 7
- The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 24 (daily episodes)
- Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 53 (daily episodes)
- Coronation Street – Episode 10999 (daily episodes)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9698 (daily episodes)
- Eastenders – Episode 6728 (daily episodes)
- The Lost King
- The Old Way
- Doomsday
- Corsage
- There’s Something Wrong With The Children
August 2
- TMZ No BS: Harry and Meghan
- Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 31 (new episodes weekly)
- Location, Location, Location – Season 25, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Chain Reaction – Season 1
- Walking Tudor England – Season 1
- Eating With My Ex – Season 1
- Simply Raymond Blanc – Season 1
- House Hunters International – Season 175
- Sealed With A Kiss: Wedding March 6
August 3
- And Just Like That – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 17, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Warrior – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Harley Quinn – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Moonshine – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr – Season 4, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- George of the Jungle – Season 1
- Murder Squared – Season 1
- Pet Medics – Season 1
- The Bad Skin Clinic – Season 1
- Colin and Justin’s Hotel Hell – Season 1
- Beautiful Baking with Juliet Sear – Season 1
- I Am Sam
August 4
- Reservation Dogs – Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Superpowered: The DC Story – Season 1 finale
- What We Do In Shadows – Season 5, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Alone – Season 10, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Tacoma FD – Season 4, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox UK – Season 20 Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Bottom Line 2023 – Episode 31 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago Fire – Season 7
- Great British Railway Journeys – Season 11
- Gerry Anderson: A Life Unchartered
- Look Who’s Talking Now
- Look Who’s Talking Too
August 5
- How to With Josh Wilson – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Rock Case Studies – Lynyrd Skynrd
- Meet Me in the Bathroom
- Intimacy
- The Remains of The Day
- Austenland
August 6
- WWE Summerslam 2023
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 16 finale
- Fifteen-Love – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Cuban Fury
- The King of Mykonos
August 7
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Righteous Gemstones – Season 3 finale
- The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 14, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef UK – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Property Brothers: Forever Home – Season 7, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Olivia – Season 2
- Full Metal Junkies – Season 1
- The Cruise – Season 4
August 8
- Postman Pat Delivert Service – Season 1
- NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 13
- Jack L Werner: The Last Mogul
- If You Care For Me
- Doctor Zhivago
- Purple Rain
August 9
- The Trouble With Kanye
- TMZ No BS: Jennifer Lopez
- Eating Our Way to Extinction
- Farmhouse Fixer – Season 2
- Nip/Tuck – Seasons 1-6
August 10
- Rap Sh!t – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- 1000-lb Best Friends – Season 1
- Raa Raa The Noisy Lion – Season 2
- Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns – Season 1
- Dante’s Peak
August 11
- Slammy Awards 2020
August 12
- Outlander – Season 7 finale
- Rock Case Studies – Elton John
- M3GAN
- Infinite
August 13
- Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
August 14
- Abandoned Americana – Season 1
August 15
- Cops Reloaded – Season 1, Episodes 59-79
- Gino’s Italian Express – Season 7
- NCIS: New Orleans – Season 7
- Looney Tunes – Season 6, Episodes 172-179 & 182
- Lost in the Woods
- Ghost Adventures – Season 19
- Mysteries of the Deep – Season 1
- Naked and Afraid – Season 7
- Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine – Season 4
- Awake Surgery – Season 1
- The Offering
- A Little Princess
- Letters From Iwo Jima
August 16
- Gogglebox Australia – Season 18, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Icons Unearthed: Marvel – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy
- First Blood – Season 1
- Ross Kemp: Extreme World – Season 4
- Inside the Tower of London – Season 2
- The Man Who Saved Ben-Hur
- How To Eat Fried Worms
- The Price of Tides
August 17
- Charlotte in Sunderland – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Drew & A – Seasons 1-2
- 999: What’s Your Emergency? – Season 6
- Secrets in the Ice – Season 2
- The Fugitive
- Blazing Saddles
August 18
- The Catch – Season 1
- Botch Club with Gallows and Anderson
- Ice Cold Catch – Season 1
- Little Giants
- Me Myself and I
- Two Is A Family
August 19
- Up Close and Personal – Genesis
August 21
- Inside the Factory – Season 7
August 22
- The Secret Life of Lighthouse – Season 1
- Mega Metro – Season 1
- Would I Lie to You? – Season 11
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
- The Perfect Dinner
August 23
- Forged in Fire – Season 9, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- TMZ No BS: Hollywood’s Biggest Lies
- Tough Enough – Seasons 4-6
- Hot Money
- Send Nudes: Body SOS – Season 1
- Castle Howard – Season 1
- Guardians of Time
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead
August 24
- Love It Or List It – Season 10
- Secret Vatican Files – Season 1
- Mud Mountain Haulers – Season 2
- The Last Manhunter
- Aftersun
August 25
- The Edge & Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness – Seasons 1-2
- Sex, Myths and The Menopause
- The Catch – Season 1
August 26
- I Am Jazz
- Missing
August 28
- Masterchef – Season 19 (daily episodes)
- All Together Now UK – Season 2
- Prisoner of the Prophet
- The Daughter
- Full Time
August 29
- 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Season 7
- American Pickers – Season 19, Episodes 15-18
- Spoiler Alert
August 30
- Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy
- Medical Mysteries – Season 1
August 31
- Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
What’s new on Prime Video Australia in August?
August 1
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 3
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
August 4
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Season 1
- The Circle
August 11
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Cruel Summer – Season 2
- Chicago Fire – Season 9
- The Killing Vote
August 16
- Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal
August 18
- Kandahar
- Harlan Coben’s Shelter – Season 1
August 23
- Fisherman’s Friends 2: One & All
August 24
- Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre
August 25
- Beautiful Disaster
What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in August?
August 1
- Zoey 102
- Transformers: Earthspark – Season 1C
- There’s Something Wrong With The Children
August 2
- Mixtape
August 4
- On the Count of Three
August 5
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 6B
- Rubble & Crew – Season 1
- Paw Patrol – Season 9
August 9
- The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers
- Blue’s Clues & You – Season 4
August 10
- Vesper
August 11
- Love in Taipei
August 15
- Housebroken – Season 2
August 18
- I Love My Dad
August 23
- The Twisted Timeline of Sammy and Raj – Season 1
August 29
- Far North – Season 1
- Star Trek: Lower Decks – Seasons 1-3
