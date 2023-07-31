Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge , Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in August

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

August has arrived, and with it are a bunch of new movies and TV shows to watch. Too many, in fact.

This month Heartstopper Season 2 is back on Netflix, Ahsoka arrives on Disney+, and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart debuts on Prime Video.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in August 2023.

Image: Netflix. Streaming August.

August 1

Untold: Volume 3

August 2

Soulcatcher

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Spider-Man 2

Fisk: Season 1

August 3

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2

Heartstopper: Season 2

Head to Head

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

August 4

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

August 7

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8

August 8

Zombieverse

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

August 9

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

August 10

Painkiller

Marry My Dead Body

Mech Cadets

August 11

Heart of Stone

Down for Love

August 12

M3GAN

August 13

Behind Your Touch

August 15

Jared Freid: 37 and Single

Suicide Squad

August 16

At Home With The Furys

The Chosen One

DEPP V HEARD

Nanny McPhee

Gladiator

August 17

The Upshaws: Part 4

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2

August 18

Mask Girl

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

10 Days of a Bad Man

The Monkey King

August 22

LIGHTHOUSE

August 23

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2, Netflix Episodes 1-8 (23/08/2023) and Episodes 9-10 (30/08/2023)

Squared Love Everlasting

August 24

Destined with You

Ragnarok: Season 3

Who is Erin Carter?

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2

August 25

Killer Book Club

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

August 30

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

August 31

One Piece

Choose Love

Karate Sheep: Season 2

Coming soon on Netflix

Guns & Gulaabs

Risqué Business: Taiwan

Start streaming new titles on Netflix.

What’s streaming on Stan in August?

Image: Showtime/Stan. Streaming August.

August 1

Miracle Workers: End Times – Season 4, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

61st Street – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Runaway Jury

Ride with Norman Reedus – Seasons 1-5

Mr Robot – Season 4

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Teen Titans Go!: Seasons 1-4

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo

Teen Titans Go! &DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in The Multiverse

August 2

Lucky – Season 1

Black Sheep

Harry Brown

Playground

August 3

Arctic Circle – Season 2

Houdini – Season 1

Drag Race Mexico – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

August 4

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Minx – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Heels – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Cyrano

Ja’mie: Private School Girl – Season 1

Big Words, Small Stories – Season 1

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!

Young Justice – Season 1

August 5

Drag Race France – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Bohemian Rhapsody

Lord of the Ants

Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School

Thundercats (2010) – Season 1

August 6

In Time

El Planeta

August 7

Domina – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Butterfly on a Wheel

Witchfinder – Season 1

Mr Kaplan

August 8

Little Manhattan

The Perfect Dinner

August 9

A Million Little Things – Season 5

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?

Sister

August 10

The Devil’s Double

Tourism

Capturing Cricket: Steve Waugh in India

Ben 10 vs The Universe: The Movie

Ben 10: Destroy All Aliens

Jellystone! – Season 1

August 12

Billions: Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Sausage Party

Abduction (2011)

Batman: Soul of the Dragon

Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf

August 13

Love & Other Drugs

Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed The World – Season 1

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase

Emma

August 14

Dan in Real Life

Full Time

August 15

Home: The Story of Earth – Season 1

The Five Devils

August 16

Man on Fire (2004)

Consent

Twin Flower

August 17

Push

Nowhere Boy

Tales of the Walking Dead – Season 1

August 18

Killing It – Season 2

The Wiggles’ World – Season 1

The Man

Scooby-Doo! And the Samurai Sword

August 19

S.W.A.T (2003)

The Brilliant World of Tom Gates – Season 1

Scooby-Doo and The Alien Invaders

August 20

Aloha

Injustice

Incompresa

August 21

The Winter King – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

A Few Best Men

Truman

August 22

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Goodbye First Love

August 23

The Science of Drugs – Season 1

Against the Wind

August 24

Joy Ride

The Walking Dead: Origins – Season 1

August 25

13 Going on 30

Teletubbies (2015) – Season 2

August 26

Fight Club

Howzat! Kerry Packer’s War – Season 1

Power Games: The Packer-Murdoch Story – Season 1

August 27

The Girl Next Door

Loveless

August 28

China Century – Season 1

Ma Ma

August 29

Marlowe

Masquerade

August 30

Dredd 3D

Time – Season 1

It Follows

The Teacher

August 31

The Negotiator

Floodlights

Start watching on Stan.

What’s new on Disney+ Australia in August?

Image: Disney+. Streaming August.

August 2

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie – Season 1

August 4

The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump

August 8

Only Murders in the Building – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

August 9

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

Moving – Season 1

Cemara’s Family – Season 1

Hotel Del Luna – Season 1

August 11

Jagged Mind

Barnyard Olympics

Donald’s Cousin Gus

Donald’s Nephews

Flying Jalopy

Mickey’s Steam-Roller

August 16

Miguel Wants to Fight

The Villains of Valley View – Season 2

My Mister – Season 1

August 18

When Frank Met Carlitos

LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest

August 23

Ahsoka – Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – Season 16

Solar Opposites – Season 4

The Wonder Years – Season 2

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim – Season 1

August 25

Vacation Friends 2

The Squad: Homerun

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

August 30

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season 2 (new episodes)

Impure – Season 4

NCT 127: The Lost Boys – Season 1

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins – Season 1

Life on Mars – Season 1

Strangers From Hell – Season 1

Start streaming on Disney+.

What’s new on Binge in August?

Image: FX. Streaming August.

August 1

The Great Australian Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Grand Designs Australia – Seasons 2-10

FBOY Island USA – Season 2

FBOY Island NZ – Season 1

Descent of a Serial Killer – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

Fifi and the Flowertots – Seasons 1-2

American Pickers – Season 19, Episodes 12-14

Boys – Season 1

Thomas Cromwell: A Very Modern Tudor – Season 1

The Secret Life of 4, 5 and 6 Year Olds – Season 3

Farm to Fork – Season 1, Episodes 1-51

Grantchester – Season 7

The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 24 (daily episodes)

Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 53 (daily episodes)

Coronation Street – Episode 10999 (daily episodes)

Emmerdale – Episode 9698 (daily episodes)

Eastenders – Episode 6728 (daily episodes)

The Lost King

The Old Way

Doomsday

Corsage

There’s Something Wrong With The Children

August 2

TMZ No BS: Harry and Meghan

Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 31 (new episodes weekly)

Location, Location, Location – Season 25, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Chain Reaction – Season 1

Walking Tudor England – Season 1

Eating With My Ex – Season 1

Simply Raymond Blanc – Season 1

House Hunters International – Season 175

Sealed With A Kiss: Wedding March 6

August 3

And Just Like That – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 17, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Warrior – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Harley Quinn – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Moonshine – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr – Season 4, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

George of the Jungle – Season 1

Murder Squared – Season 1

Pet Medics – Season 1

The Bad Skin Clinic – Season 1

Colin and Justin’s Hotel Hell – Season 1

Beautiful Baking with Juliet Sear – Season 1

I Am Sam

August 4

Reservation Dogs – Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Superpowered: The DC Story – Season 1 finale

What We Do In Shadows – Season 5, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Alone – Season 10, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Tacoma FD – Season 4, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox UK – Season 20 Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Bottom Line 2023 – Episode 31 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago Fire – Season 7

Great British Railway Journeys – Season 11

Gerry Anderson: A Life Unchartered

Look Who’s Talking Now

Look Who’s Talking Too

August 5

How to With Josh Wilson – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Rock Case Studies – Lynyrd Skynrd

Meet Me in the Bathroom

Intimacy

The Remains of The Day

Austenland

August 6

WWE Summerslam 2023

The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 16 finale

Fifteen-Love – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Cuban Fury

The King of Mykonos

August 7

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Righteous Gemstones – Season 3 finale

The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 14, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef UK – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Property Brothers: Forever Home – Season 7, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Olivia – Season 2

Full Metal Junkies – Season 1

The Cruise – Season 4

August 8

Postman Pat Delivert Service – Season 1

NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 13

Jack L Werner: The Last Mogul

If You Care For Me

Doctor Zhivago

Purple Rain

August 9

The Trouble With Kanye

TMZ No BS: Jennifer Lopez

Eating Our Way to Extinction

Farmhouse Fixer – Season 2

Nip/Tuck – Seasons 1-6

August 10

Rap Sh!t – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

1000-lb Best Friends – Season 1

Raa Raa The Noisy Lion – Season 2

Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns – Season 1

Dante’s Peak

August 11

Slammy Awards 2020

August 12

Outlander – Season 7 finale

Rock Case Studies – Elton John

M3GAN

Infinite

August 13

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

August 14

Abandoned Americana – Season 1

August 15

Cops Reloaded – Season 1, Episodes 59-79

Gino’s Italian Express – Season 7

NCIS: New Orleans – Season 7

Looney Tunes – Season 6, Episodes 172-179 & 182

Lost in the Woods

Ghost Adventures – Season 19

Mysteries of the Deep – Season 1

Naked and Afraid – Season 7

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine – Season 4

Awake Surgery – Season 1

The Offering

A Little Princess

Letters From Iwo Jima

August 16

Gogglebox Australia – Season 18, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Icons Unearthed: Marvel – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy

First Blood – Season 1

Ross Kemp: Extreme World – Season 4

Inside the Tower of London – Season 2

The Man Who Saved Ben-Hur

How To Eat Fried Worms

The Price of Tides

August 17

Charlotte in Sunderland – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Drew & A – Seasons 1-2

999: What’s Your Emergency? – Season 6

Secrets in the Ice – Season 2

The Fugitive

Blazing Saddles

August 18

The Catch – Season 1

Botch Club with Gallows and Anderson

Ice Cold Catch – Season 1

Little Giants

Me Myself and I

Two Is A Family

August 19

Up Close and Personal – Genesis

August 21

Inside the Factory – Season 7

August 22

The Secret Life of Lighthouse – Season 1

Mega Metro – Season 1

Would I Lie to You? – Season 11

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

The Perfect Dinner

August 23

Forged in Fire – Season 9, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

TMZ No BS: Hollywood’s Biggest Lies

Tough Enough – Seasons 4-6

Hot Money

Send Nudes: Body SOS – Season 1

Castle Howard – Season 1

Guardians of Time

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead

August 24

Love It Or List It – Season 10

Secret Vatican Files – Season 1

Mud Mountain Haulers – Season 2

The Last Manhunter

Aftersun

August 25

The Edge & Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness – Seasons 1-2

Sex, Myths and The Menopause

The Catch – Season 1

August 26

I Am Jazz

Missing

August 28

Masterchef – Season 19 (daily episodes)

All Together Now UK – Season 2

Prisoner of the Prophet

The Daughter

Full Time

August 29

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Season 7

American Pickers – Season 19, Episodes 15-18

Spoiler Alert

August 30

Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy

Medical Mysteries – Season 1

August 31

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Start streaming on Binge.

What’s new on Prime Video Australia in August?

Image: Prime Video. Streaming August.

August 1

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 3

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man: Homecoming

August 4

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Season 1

The Circle

August 11

Red, White & Royal Blue

Cruel Summer – Season 2

Chicago Fire – Season 9

The Killing Vote

August 16

Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal

August 18

Kandahar

Harlan Coben’s Shelter – Season 1

August 23

Fisherman’s Friends 2: One & All

August 24

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre

August 25

Beautiful Disaster

Start watching on Prime Video

What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in August?

Image: Paramount+. Streaming August.

August 1

Zoey 102

Transformers: Earthspark – Season 1C

There’s Something Wrong With The Children

August 2

Mixtape

August 4

On the Count of Three

August 5

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 6B

Rubble & Crew – Season 1

Paw Patrol – Season 9

August 9

The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers

Blue’s Clues & You – Season 4

August 10

Vesper

August 11

Love in Taipei

August 15

Housebroken – Season 2

August 18

I Love My Dad

August 23

The Twisted Timeline of Sammy and Raj – Season 1

August 29

Far North – Season 1

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Seasons 1-3

Start watching on Paramount+.

This article will be updated with Apple TV+ titles when available.

Need a reminder of what was available to stream in July? Here’s a full list.