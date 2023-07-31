lh-headerlogo-01

Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge , Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in August

Lauren Rouse Avatar
Lauren Rouse
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

August has arrived, and with it are a bunch of new movies and TV shows to watch. Too many, in fact.

This month Heartstopper Season 2 is back on Netflix, Ahsoka arrives on Disney+, and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart debuts on Prime Video.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in August 2023.

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in August?

heartstopper season 2
Image: Netflix. Streaming August.

August 1

  • Untold: Volume 3

August 2

  • Soulcatcher
  • Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
  • Mark Cavendish: Never Enough
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Fisk: Season 1

August 3

  • The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2
  • Heartstopper: Season 2
  • Head to Head
  • Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
  • The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

August 4

  • Fatal Seduction: Volume 2
  • The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

August 7

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8

August 8

  • Zombieverse
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

August 9

  • Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

August 10

  • Painkiller
  • Marry My Dead Body
  • Mech Cadets

August 11

  • Heart of Stone
  • Down for Love

August 12

  • M3GAN

August 13

  • Behind Your Touch

August 15

  • Jared Freid: 37 and Single
  • Suicide Squad

August 16

  • At Home With The Furys
  • The Chosen One
  • DEPP V HEARD
  • Nanny McPhee
  • Gladiator

August 17

  • The Upshaws: Part 4
  • My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2

August 18

  • Mask Girl
  • Love, Sex and 30 Candles
  • 10 Days of a Bad Man
  • The Monkey King

August 22

  • LIGHTHOUSE

August 23

  • The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2, Netflix Episodes 1-8 (23/08/2023) and Episodes 9-10 (30/08/2023)
  • Squared Love Everlasting

August 24

  • Destined with You
  • Ragnarok: Season 3
  • Who is Erin Carter?
  • Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2

August 25

  • Killer Book Club
  • You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

August 30

  • Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins
  • Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

August 31

  • One Piece
  • Choose Love
  • Karate Sheep: Season 2

Coming soon on Netflix

  • Guns & Gulaabs
  • Risqué Business: Taiwan

What’s streaming on Stan in August?

billions succession tv shows
Image: Showtime/Stan. Streaming August.

August 1

  • Miracle Workers: End Times – Season 4, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • 61st Street – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • Runaway Jury
  • Ride with Norman Reedus – Seasons 1-5
  • Mr Robot – Season 4
  • Fifty Shades Darker
  • Fifty Shades Freed
  • Teen Titans Go!: Seasons 1-4
  • Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo
  • Teen Titans Go! &DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in The Multiverse

August 2

  • Lucky – Season 1
  • Black Sheep
  • Harry Brown
  • Playground

August 3

  • Arctic Circle – Season 2
  • Houdini – Season 1
  • Drag Race Mexico – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

August 4

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Minx – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
  • Heels – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Cyrano
  • Ja’mie: Private School Girl – Season 1
  • Big Words, Small Stories – Season 1
  • Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!
  • Young Justice – Season 1

August 5

  • Drag Race France – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Lord of the Ants
  • Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School
  • Thundercats (2010) – Season 1

August 6

  • In Time
  • El Planeta

August 7

  • Domina – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • Butterfly on a Wheel
  • Witchfinder – Season 1
  • Mr Kaplan

August 8

  • Little Manhattan
  • The Perfect Dinner

August 9

  • A Million Little Things – Season 5
  • What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?
  • Sister

August 10

  • The Devil’s Double
  • Tourism
  • Capturing Cricket: Steve Waugh in India
  • Ben 10 vs The Universe: The Movie
  • Ben 10: Destroy All Aliens
  • Jellystone! – Season 1

August 12

  • Billions: Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Sausage Party
  • Abduction (2011)
  • Batman: Soul of the Dragon
  • Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf

August 13

  • Love & Other Drugs
  • Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed The World – Season 1
  • Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase
  • Emma

August 14

  • Dan in Real Life
  • Full Time

August 15

  • Home: The Story of Earth – Season 1
  • The Five Devils

August 16

  • Man on Fire (2004)
  • Consent
  • Twin Flower

August 17

  • Push
  • Nowhere Boy
  • Tales of the Walking Dead – Season 1

August 18

  • Killing It – Season 2
  • The Wiggles’ World – Season 1
  • The Man
  • Scooby-Doo! And the Samurai Sword

August 19

  • S.W.A.T (2003)
  • The Brilliant World of Tom Gates – Season 1
  • Scooby-Doo and The Alien Invaders

August 20

  • Aloha
  • Injustice
  • Incompresa

August 21

  • The Winter King – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • A Few Best Men
  • Truman

August 22

  • Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
  • Goodbye First Love

August 23

  • The Science of Drugs – Season 1
  • Against the Wind

August 24

  • Joy Ride
  • The Walking Dead: Origins – Season 1

August 25

  • 13 Going on 30
  • Teletubbies (2015) – Season 2

August 26

  • Fight Club
  • Howzat! Kerry Packer’s War – Season 1
  • Power Games: The Packer-Murdoch Story – Season 1

August 27

  • The Girl Next Door
  • Loveless

August 28

  • China Century – Season 1
  • Ma Ma

August 29

  • Marlowe
  • Masquerade

August 30

  • Dredd 3D
  • Time – Season 1
  • It Follows
  • The Teacher

August 31

  • The Negotiator
  • Floodlights

What’s new on Disney+ Australia in August?

star wars ahsoka
Image: Disney+. Streaming August.

August 2

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie – Season 1

August 4

  • The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump

August 8

  • Only Murders in the Building – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

August 9

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
  • Moving – Season 1
  • Cemara’s Family – Season 1
  • Hotel Del Luna – Season 1

August 11

  • Jagged Mind
  • Barnyard Olympics
  • Donald’s Cousin Gus
  • Donald’s Nephews
  • Flying Jalopy
  • Mickey’s Steam-Roller

August 16

  • Miguel Wants to Fight
  • The Villains of Valley View – Season 2
  • My Mister – Season 1

August 18

  • When Frank Met Carlitos
  • LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest

August 23

  • Ahsoka – Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – Season 16
  • Solar Opposites – Season 4
  • The Wonder Years – Season 2
  • What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim – Season 1

August 25

  • Vacation Friends 2
  • The Squad: Homerun
  • Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

August 30

  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season 2 (new episodes)
  • Impure – Season 4
  • NCT 127: The Lost Boys – Season 1
  • Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins – Season 1
  • Life on Mars – Season 1
  • Strangers From Hell – Season 1

What’s new on Binge in August?

reservation dogs binge
Image: FX. Streaming August.

August 1

  • The Great Australian Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
  • Grand Designs Australia – Seasons 2-10
  • FBOY Island USA – Season 2
  • FBOY Island NZ – Season 1
  • Descent of a Serial Killer – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
  • Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
  • Fifi and the Flowertots – Seasons 1-2
  • American Pickers – Season 19, Episodes 12-14
  • Boys – Season 1
  • Thomas Cromwell: A Very Modern Tudor – Season 1
  • The Secret Life of 4, 5 and 6 Year Olds – Season 3
  • Farm to Fork – Season 1, Episodes 1-51
  • Grantchester – Season 7
  • The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 24 (daily episodes)
  • Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 53 (daily episodes)
  • Coronation Street – Episode 10999 (daily episodes)
  • Emmerdale – Episode 9698 (daily episodes)
  • Eastenders – Episode 6728 (daily episodes)
  • The Lost King
  • The Old Way
  • Doomsday
  • Corsage
  • There’s Something Wrong With The Children

August 2

  • TMZ No BS: Harry and Meghan
  • Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 31 (new episodes weekly)
  • Location, Location, Location – Season 25, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
  • Chain Reaction – Season 1
  • Walking Tudor England – Season 1
  • Eating With My Ex – Season 1
  • Simply Raymond Blanc – Season 1
  • House Hunters International – Season 175
  • Sealed With A Kiss: Wedding March 6

August 3

  • And Just Like That – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 17, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
  • Warrior – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
  • Harley Quinn – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
  • Moonshine – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr – Season 4, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
  • George of the Jungle – Season 1
  • Murder Squared – Season 1
  • Pet Medics – Season 1
  • The Bad Skin Clinic – Season 1
  • Colin and Justin’s Hotel Hell – Season 1
  • Beautiful Baking with Juliet Sear – Season 1
  • I Am Sam

August 4

  • Reservation Dogs – Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Superpowered: The DC Story – Season 1 finale
  • What We Do In Shadows – Season 5, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
  • Alone – Season 10, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
  • Tacoma FD – Season 4, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
  • Gogglebox UK – Season 20 Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
  • Bottom Line 2023 – Episode 31 (new episodes weekly)
  • Chicago Fire – Season 7
  • Great British Railway Journeys – Season 11
  • Gerry Anderson: A Life Unchartered
  • Look Who’s Talking Now
  • Look Who’s Talking Too

August 5

  • How to With Josh Wilson – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Rock Case Studies – Lynyrd Skynrd
  • Meet Me in the Bathroom
  • Intimacy
  • The Remains of The Day
  • Austenland

August 6

  • WWE Summerslam 2023
  • The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 16 finale
  • Fifteen-Love – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
  • Cuban Fury
  • The King of Mykonos

August 7

  • Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Righteous Gemstones – Season 3 finale
  • The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 14, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
  • Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef UK – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Property Brothers: Forever Home – Season 7, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • Olivia – Season 2
  • Full Metal Junkies – Season 1
  • The Cruise – Season 4

August 8

  • Postman Pat Delivert Service – Season 1
  • NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 13
  • Jack L Werner: The Last Mogul
  • If You Care For Me
  • Doctor Zhivago
  • Purple Rain

August 9

  • The Trouble With Kanye
  • TMZ No BS: Jennifer Lopez
  • Eating Our Way to Extinction
  • Farmhouse Fixer – Season 2
  • Nip/Tuck – Seasons 1-6

August 10

  • Rap Sh!t – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
  • 1000-lb Best Friends – Season 1
  • Raa Raa The Noisy Lion – Season 2
  • Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns – Season 1
  • Dante’s Peak

August 11

  • Slammy Awards 2020

August 12

  • Outlander – Season 7 finale
  • Rock Case Studies – Elton John
  • M3GAN
  • Infinite

August 13

  • Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

August 14

  • Abandoned Americana – Season 1

August 15

  • Cops Reloaded – Season 1, Episodes 59-79
  • Gino’s Italian Express – Season 7
  • NCIS: New Orleans – Season 7
  • Looney Tunes – Season 6, Episodes 172-179 & 182
  • Lost in the Woods
  • Ghost Adventures – Season 19
  • Mysteries of the Deep – Season 1
  • Naked and Afraid – Season 7
  • Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine – Season 4
  • Awake Surgery – Season 1
  • The Offering
  • A Little Princess
  • Letters From Iwo Jima

August 16

  • Gogglebox Australia – Season 18, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Icons Unearthed: Marvel – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy
  • First Blood – Season 1
  • Ross Kemp: Extreme World – Season 4
  • Inside the Tower of London – Season 2
  • The Man Who Saved Ben-Hur
  • How To Eat Fried Worms
  • The Price of Tides

August 17

  • Charlotte in Sunderland – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Drew & A – Seasons 1-2
  • 999: What’s Your Emergency? – Season 6
  • Secrets in the Ice – Season 2
  • The Fugitive
  • Blazing Saddles

August 18

  • The Catch – Season 1
  • Botch Club with Gallows and Anderson
  • Ice Cold Catch – Season 1
  • Little Giants
  • Me Myself and I
  • Two Is A Family

August 19

  • Up Close and Personal – Genesis

August 21

  • Inside the Factory – Season 7

August 22

  • The Secret Life of Lighthouse – Season 1
  • Mega Metro – Season 1
  • Would I Lie to You? – Season 11
  • Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
  • The Perfect Dinner

August 23

  • Forged in Fire – Season 9, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • TMZ No BS: Hollywood’s Biggest Lies
  • Tough Enough – Seasons 4-6
  • Hot Money
  • Send Nudes: Body SOS – Season 1
  • Castle Howard – Season 1
  • Guardians of Time
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
  • Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead

August 24

  • Love It Or List It – Season 10
  • Secret Vatican Files – Season 1
  • Mud Mountain Haulers – Season 2
  • The Last Manhunter
  • Aftersun

August 25

  • The Edge & Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness – Seasons 1-2
  • Sex, Myths and The Menopause
  • The Catch – Season 1

August 26

  • I Am Jazz
  • Missing

August 28

  • Masterchef – Season 19 (daily episodes)
  • All Together Now UK – Season 2
  • Prisoner of the Prophet
  • The Daughter
  • Full Time

August 29

  • 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Season 7
  • American Pickers – Season 19, Episodes 15-18
  • Spoiler Alert

August 30

  • Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy
  • Medical Mysteries – Season 1

August 31

  • Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

What’s new on Prime Video Australia in August?

the lost flowers of alice hart
Image: Prime Video. Streaming August.

August 1

  • Spider-Man
  • Spider-Man 3
  • The Amazing Spider-Man
  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming

August 4

  • The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Season 1
  • The Circle

August 11

  • Red, White & Royal Blue
  • Cruel Summer – Season 2
  • Chicago Fire – Season 9
  • The Killing Vote

August 16

  • Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal

August 18

  • Kandahar
  • Harlan Coben’s Shelter – Season 1

August 23

  • Fisherman’s Friends 2: One & All

August 24

  • Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre

August 25

  • Beautiful Disaster

What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in August?

Streaming August.
Image: Paramount+. Streaming August.

August 1

  • Zoey 102
  • Transformers: Earthspark – Season 1C
  • There’s Something Wrong With The Children

August 2

  • Mixtape

August 4

  • On the Count of Three

August 5

  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 6B
  • Rubble & Crew – Season 1
  • Paw Patrol – Season 9

August 9

  • The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers
  • Blue’s Clues & You – Season 4

August 10

  • Vesper

August 11

  • Love in Taipei

August 15

  • Housebroken – Season 2

August 18

  • I Love My Dad

August 23

  • The Twisted Timeline of Sammy and Raj – Season 1

August 29

  • Far North – Season 1
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks – Seasons 1-3

