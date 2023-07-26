Kmart’s $10 Travel Dupe Is a Necessity for Your Next Long-Haul Flight

From car cup holders to air fryers, Kmart really is the destination for life-changing and budget-friendly dupe items. Now, the discount retailer has released a genius travel item that will help you sleep more comfortably on those long-haul flights.

Melbourne-based digital creator Jess Ricci, took to TikTok to share Kmart’s latest essential travel item: a $10 wrap-around neck pillow.

“This $10 Kmart product will change your life,” the TikTok user explained in the video.

Ricci shared in her video that the $10 accessory is an exact dupe of the best-selling $80 Trtl Travel Pillow.

“I LOVE my Trtl, but the Kmart one is a much more affordable option,” she added in the comment section.

Image: TikTok @jess.ricci.

According to the product description, the Kmart version is a “comfortable wrap around neck pillow, offering superior support for your neck and head during travel.”

“There’s a structured centre to support your neck upright and a scarf-like neck wrap that you whip around and secure in place,” Ricci said.

“It’s not the cutest but believe me when I say it will give you the best in-flight sleep you’ve ever had.”

Image: TikTok @jess.ricci.

Naturally, commenters were quick to share their excitement in response to Riccci’s video, which has amassed over 140k views and 3.5k likes at the time of writing.

“I just used this on an 11 hour flight and it was the best sleep I’ve ever had on a plane,” one person commented.

“Kmart does it again,” another user wrote.

Yes, Kmart has done it again.

How to wear your Kmart travel neck pillow properly

Seeing as we’re chatting about Kmart travel accessories right now, we figured we’d touch on the correct way to wear travel pillows, generally speaking. You might be thinking, ‘How does someone not know how to use a travel pillow?’ It’s common sense, right?

Well, we were in the same boat until TikTok user @sidneyraz alerted us to some mind-blowing information. In a video that has accumulated over 36.4 million views and 5.6 million likes at the time of writing, the TikToker explained how you should always place the open part of the travel pillow at the back of your neck, not at the front… which so many of us do.

Thousands of users have flooded the comment section, expressing their shock.

“Thanks for putting it out there,” one person wrote. “Got a solid 5 hour sleep on a 9 hour flight today.”

Another person added: “I thought I was crazy for always doing it the ‘wrong’ way! Hooray for accidentally being correct!”

We wrote all about the wild learning a little while back here if you’d like to read more. And if you’d like more tips on how to make flying (especially long-haul flights) more comfortable, check out these tips next.