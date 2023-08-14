5 Cheap Kmart Products You Need on Your Travels

Travel is back with a vengeance and if it’s been a few years since your last long-haul trip you’ve probably forgotten some of the challenges that come with it. Luckily, there are quite a few products out there that can make travelling a lot easier and Kmart has cheap versions of a lot of them.

Let’s go over some of Kmart’s best affordable travel products.

The top travel products you can buy at Kmart Australia

Packing Cubes

Image: Kmart Australia

If you haven’t invested in a set of packing cells, do yourself a favour and pick up a set like this; they are game changers. Having just been on a long haul trip myself I cannot stress how useful it is to be able to divide your clothes into individual bags and know exactly where everything is in your suitcase. Plus, they stack nicely, making packing a breeze.

This 7-piece set of Packing Cubes has been the source of particular excitement online as it features labelled bags of all different shapes and sizes for only $15.

Check it out here.

Neck Pillow

Image: Kmart Australia

Neck pillows come in all shapes and sizes, but the wrap-around design made famous by TRTL has become particularly famous. Instead of a soft U-shaped pillow like you’re probably used to, the wrap-around design is designed to cradle and support your neck with a bit of plastic that sits on your shoulder. The design is wrapped in fabric and circles your neck like a scarf to make it comfortable.

Kmart’s Wrap Around Neck pillow has travellers frothing with its $10 price tag, so why not give it a shot?

Check it out here.

Inflatable Front Travel pillow

Image: Kmart Australia

Speaking of travel pillows of all shapes and sizes, Kmart’s Inflatable Front Travel Pillow may look a little odd, but is a godsend for anyone stuck in the middle seat.

The pillow is easy to pack and inflate once you’re on your flight and is designed to sit on your knees or the tray table in front of you so you can lean forward and rest your head comfortably.

Reviewers online have said that while the design looks strange, the Front Travel Pillow is, in fact, very comfortable, and it only costs $18.

Check it out here.

Universal In Flight Phone Mount

Image: Kmart Australia

Not every plane is fortunate enough to be outfitted with seat monitors, which means you might want to rely on some downloaded shows or movies on your smartphone. The only thing is, finding a place to comfortably rest your phone during the flight can be challenging. While there are plenty of hacks out there, it’s probably easier to just buy an In-Flight phone mount like this one from Kmart, which clips onto the back of the chair in front – and even attach to your suitcase if you’re in a long line at the airport! It’ll set you back just $10.

Check it out here.

Multi Pocket Hanging Organiser

Image: Kmart Australia

If you’re anything like me, you probably have multiple bags for all your different toiletries, medications and skincare products. Kmart’s Multi Pocket Hanging Organiser is one way you can combine all those bags into one and you won’t take up precious counter space if you’re sharing a bathroom because you can hang the bag from any towel rail or hook. It’s the little things that make a difference, you know?

This one costs $15, and you can find it here.

