Kmart’s New Furniture and Decor Range Has Dropped: Here Are Our Favourite Pieces

If, at this point, you’re wondering if this website has shifted into Kmarthacker, we don’t blame you. But the fact is that the people (that would be you), do love an update about the affordable retailer, and who are we to say no to what the people want? The latest update in Kmart Australia news is that the August living range has officially landed, and it’s stacked with coastal-themed furniture ready for you to obsess over.

As of July 27, Kmart Australia announced it was bringing back some popular pieces (yay) as well as introducing some new furniture and decor into its home living range.

At the centre of the collection, however, are “palm and seashell silhouettes in a fresh take that is reminiscent of the iconic Australian and New Zealand beachside”. Cute.

Here are some of the stand-out pieces from the new Kmart furniture and decor range. Oh, and prices start at $1.75 for dinnerware, so if you’re after a bargain, you’re likely to find one.

Kmart August furniture and decor: What’s good?

Kmart furniture and home living. Image supplied.

We’ve gone through the new furniture and home decor range at Kmart Australia, and we’ve picked out our favourite pieces from the bunch. Here’s what we liked the most.

Pink Taper Candle Set: $10.00

Madeline Side Table: $25.00

4 Poolside Acrylic Cocktail Coupes: $10.00

6 Green Wavy Tumblers: $14.00

Pink Dip Glazed 12 Piece Dinner Set: $29.00

Metal Pedestal Pot: $10.00

Hudson Boucle Lounge Chair: $229.00

Guava & Tuberose Green Check Fragrant Candle: $12.00

Cora Table Lamp: $35.00

Noah Boucle Chair: $79.00

43cm Amelie Cushion – White and Pink: $14.00

If you want to check out the complete furniture and home decor range for August at Kmart Australia, you can find it here. Be aware that these items are moving quickly, with some pieces already selling out online, so if you like something, move fast.