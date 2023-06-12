KFC Is Bringing Back its ‘Single Most Requested Burger’

Not all that long ago, we were tickled by the news that KFC Australia had announced the return of cult classic menu item, Original Mashies – but now, dear friends, we’re back with more tasty news for nostalgic KFC fans. ‘The single most requested burger from KFC,’ as the fast food chain itself puts it, is returning to restaurants: the Tower Burger is making a comeback.

While we haven’t had to wait over a decade to see the Tower Burger land back on KFC menus – it has a brief return in 2021 – we’re still expecting fast food fans to get pretty damn excited over this comeback because of its massive popularity.

If you need a refresher on what the Tower Burger is, however, here is a quick summary from KFC Australia:

Aptly named for its towering presence, this legendary burger is packed with a fan favourite Original Recipe fillet coated in the Colonel’s 11 Secret Herbs and Spices, tangy tomato sauce, a classic cheese slice, mayo, fresh lettuce and, finally and crucially, a delicious, crispy hash brown. It is elegant, delicious, a true classic, and rightfully holds its place at the pinnacle of burger royalty amongst KFC’s cult fans and foodies alike.

How to get your hands on KFC’s Tower Burger

The Tower Burger is available for you to chow down on at participating KFC restaurants across Australia between the dates of Tuesday, June 13, to Monday, July 10.

Oh, and if you’re a fan of heat, it’s worth noting that you can swap out your Original Recipe fillet for a Zinger fillet when ordering your Tower Burger.

On the news of the menu item’s return, Sally Spriggs, CMO at KFC Australia, commented:

“After two years of fans around the country passionately calling for its return, we are so thrilled to bring the legendary Tower Burger back to our menus nationwide. For all those who have been patiently waiting to get their hands on this delicious burger again, we encourage you to get in quick as you never know when it’ll make its next return to Aussie shores.”

If you’re keen to get your mouth around this baby, you better move fast, folks. Read more on the KFC website.