KFC’s New Burger Features Carolina Reaper-Levels of Spice

For those out there who like it hot, KFC has some news for you. The fast food fried chicken restaurant is introducing a new burger to its menu, and it’s quite a spicy item. The new Fiery Zinger Burger is KFC’s hottest burger ever. If you’re bold enough to try the new menu item, read on for more details.

KFC Australia introduces new Fiery Zinger Burger

Image: KFC (Supplied)

Fast food fans may remember the Fiery Zinger Burger of 2016, but KFC promises this new iteration is even spicier.

Featured on the burger are a signature Zinger fillet, crispy lettuce and a new sauce that is loaded with eleven, yes, 11 chillies. That list includes habanero, Jalapeno and Carolina Reaper – which, if you didn’t know, is the hottest chilli pepper in the world – so prepare your tastebuds for complete and utter annihilation.

Another burger that is making use of this super-hot sauce is the Fiery Double, which is on KFC’s secret menu (you can learn more about that menu here). This burger utilises two Zinger fillets as a bun that house bacon, cheese and the 11-chilli sauce.

You can also turn the burger into a meal with the Fiery Zinger Burger combo that comes with regular chips and a drink, or the Fiery Zinger box also features two tasty pieces of Hot & Crispy, and potato & gravy.

“We know so many Aussies like their meals to pack a punch, so the Fiery Zinger Burger is perfect for fans looking to satisfy their heat cravings or test their limits. Delivering a fresh take on iconic KFC flavours, the hottest burger from the Zinger range is sure to delight Aussies with a unique KFC eating experience that truly brings the heat. Get in quick as you never know when it’ll be back again,” KFC Australia CMO, Tami Cunningham, said of the new burger.

Now most importantly, when can you get hands-on with this spicy noodle?

The Fiery Zinger Burger will make its debut in KFC stores nationwide from Tuesday, August 8, until Monday, September 4.

Try it if you dare, and, if you need some help surviving the spice, we’ve collated some tips to help you through the pain.