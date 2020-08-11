KFC’s Bringing Back Its Ooey Gooey Zinger Mozzarella Burger to Australia

This KFC special first made its debut in 2017 and now its back to win Aussies hearts all of over again. Here’s a hint: it’s got the fan-favourite zinger fillet and its full of ooey gooey goodness.

That’s right, the Zinger Mozzarella burger is making a bangin’ comeback to KFC Australia starting today, 11 August. It’s great news for KFC lovers (and foodies) looking to mix up their usual order.

In case you didn’t get a chance to try it back in 2017, the Zinger Mozzarella is made up of KFC’s iconic spicy zinger fillet, with a layer of Zinger-coated mozzarella that screams cheesy goodness. It’s topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tangy tomato sauce and mayo for a finger-lickin’ finish.

Given the weather’s still a bit chilly and maybe even a tad bit gloomy, the burger might be a good pick-me-up. Here’s to hoping it hits your your sweet foodie spot.

Kristi Woolrych, CMO at KFC Australia, conveyed her excitement for its comeback.

“We’re excited to bring back the Zinger Mozzarella Burger after it rose to fame during 2017,” Woolrych said in a media release.

“The Zinger Mozzarella is the burger for all the cheese lovers out there and a level up on our classic Zinger Burger, so we know fans will go wild for it again. During the chillier months the Zinger Mozzarella is the perfect way to indulge – so don’t miss out this time around as we can’t say when it’ll be back again.”

Turn’s out, our favourite colonel also has a top-secret surprise in-store for fans of the fast-food chain. However, you’ll need to hold on tight for just a bit longer and keep an eye on KFC’s menu to see what the ‘special treat’ is as they’re not giving away too much right now.

We’ve already mentioned the Zinger Mozzarella burger is now available for you to try, but it won’t be around forever. You have until 7 September to give it a test run before it’s off the menu again.