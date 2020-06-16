The Best EOFY Sales in Australia

Level Up Your Life

In the words of Cosmo Kramer: “RRP is for suckers!” If you’re looking to buy a big ticket item — or even something small — the end of financial year (EOFY) is the time to buy. Here are all the bargains you need to know about.

Amazon Mid-Year sale

Amazon Australia keeps adding new deals to its EOFY sales page. There are big bargains up for grabs across every category.

Browse all Amazon deals here.

Dell EOFY sale

You can get up to 40% off on selected laptops, 15% off thin and light premium laptops, and 15% of Dell Gaming laptops. Yes, please.

Grab yourself a new and shiny laptop from Dell here.

Lenovo EOFY Sale

Lenovo fans will be happy to hear the company is offering up to 55% off.

Check out the deals from Lenovo here.

eBay Plus Month

eBay Plus subscribers can take advantage of exclusive discounts such as $99 airpods.

Check out eBay’s deals here.

Kathmandu Winter Sale

Score 40% off Kathmandu’s branded gear to keep warm this winter.

Browse Kathmandu’s deals here. 

Petbarn EOFY Sale

Gift your furry friends a thing or two because Petbarn is offering up to 40% off and we’re loving it.

Check out Petbarn’s deals here. 

Amazon EOFY Video Game Sale

Amazon Australia’s Mid-Year Gaming Sale is kicking up a storm with hundreds of video games up for grabs for cheap.

Boost your home entertainment by checking out these deals from Amazon here.

Shaver Shop EOFY Sale

For all your grooming needs, Shave Shop is offering up to a whooping 80% off. Yee haw!

Browse all the deals from Shaver Shop here. 

Beginning Boutique Offers

Fashion lovers can rejoice because Beginning Boutique is back with a killer sale. Get up to 90% off on your favourite items or buy two items for $99.

Start shopping from Beginning Boutique here. 

Big Myer Sale

For a variety in your shopping basket, make the most of Myer’s sale and get up to 50% off.

Browse all the deals from Myer here. 

Lovehoney EOFY Sale

One of Australia’s leading adult shops Lovehoney is knocking 50% off a huge range of products to ring in the new year. Available categories include toys, lubricants, bondage gear and lingerie items.

Browse Lovehoney’s hot ticket items here.

Telstra’s EOFY Deals

Customers can save $240 on the handsets below over a 24-month term, cutting the cost by $10 a month.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G plans

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G plans

iPhone XS plans

Pixel 4 plans

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G plans

Telstra Tough Max 3 plans

Nokia 7.2 plans

Telstra has also cut its NBN plans by $10 per month for the first year a customer stays connected for a total saving of $120. That means NBN 50 plans start at $80 per month, and NBN 100 at $100 per month.

Telstra’s NBN plans:

Optus Deals

Optus is offering the following discounts on phones:

  • $851 off Samsung S10 5G
  • $654 off iPhone XS
  • $549 off P30 Pro
  • $501 off Pixel 4 XL
  • $180 off Samsung Galaxy A90

The discount is divided over the plan term. Here are the 24-month terms for those devices:

iPhone XS 24-month plans

Pixel 4 XL 24-month plans

Huawei P30 Pro 24-month plans

Galaxy A90 5G 24-month plans

We’ll be updating this page with more sales when they drop. Also feel free to share any deals you spot in the comments.

  • Just wanted to point out the Galaxy Tab S4 is cheaper at the JB sale ($989) that from the Samsung one ($999). And a quick google shows it even cheaper at Good Guys ($979) and Harvey Norman or Officeworks (both $898) looks like the winner.

