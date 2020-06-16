The Best EOFY Sales in Australia

In the words of Cosmo Kramer: “RRP is for suckers!” If you’re looking to buy a big ticket item — or even something small — the end of financial year (EOFY) is the time to buy. Here are all the bargains you need to know about.
Amazon Mid-Year sale
Amazon Australia keeps adding new deals to its EOFY sales page. There are big bargains up for grabs across every category.
Dell EOFY sale
You can get up to 40% off on selected laptops, 15% off thin and light premium laptops, and 15% of Dell Gaming laptops. Yes, please.
Grab yourself a new and shiny laptop from Dell here.
Lenovo EOFY Sale
Lenovo fans will be happy to hear the company is offering up to 55% off.
Check out the deals from Lenovo here.
eBay Plus Month
eBay Plus subscribers can take advantage of exclusive discounts such as $99 airpods.
Kathmandu Winter Sale
Score 40% off Kathmandu’s branded gear to keep warm this winter.
Browse Kathmandu’s deals here.
Petbarn EOFY Sale
Gift your furry friends a thing or two because Petbarn is offering up to 40% off and we’re loving it.
Check out Petbarn’s deals here.
Amazon EOFY Video Game Sale
Amazon Australia’s Mid-Year Gaming Sale is kicking up a storm with hundreds of video games up for grabs for cheap.
Boost your home entertainment by checking out these deals from Amazon here.
Shaver Shop EOFY Sale
For all your grooming needs, Shave Shop is offering up to a whooping 80% off. Yee haw!
Browse all the deals from Shaver Shop here.
Beginning Boutique Offers
Fashion lovers can rejoice because Beginning Boutique is back with a killer sale. Get up to 90% off on your favourite items or buy two items for $99.
Start shopping from Beginning Boutique here.
Big Myer Sale
For a variety in your shopping basket, make the most of Myer’s sale and get up to 50% off.
Browse all the deals from Myer here.
Lovehoney EOFY Sale
One of Australia’s leading adult shops Lovehoney is knocking 50% off a huge range of products to ring in the new year. Available categories include toys, lubricants, bondage gear and lingerie items.
Browse Lovehoney’s hot ticket items here.
Telstra’s EOFY Deals
Customers can save $240 on the handsets below over a 24-month term, cutting the cost by $10 a month.
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G plans
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G plans
iPhone XS plans
Pixel 4 plans
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G plans
Telstra Tough Max 3 plans
Nokia 7.2 plans
Telstra has also cut its NBN plans by $10 per month for the first year a customer stays connected for a total saving of $120. That means NBN 50 plans start at $80 per month, and NBN 100 at $100 per month.
Telstra’s NBN plans:
Optus Deals
Optus is offering the following discounts on phones:
- $851 off Samsung S10 5G
- $654 off iPhone XS
- $549 off P30 Pro
- $501 off Pixel 4 XL
- $180 off Samsung Galaxy A90
The discount is divided over the plan term. Here are the 24-month terms for those devices:
iPhone XS 24-month plans
Pixel 4 XL 24-month plans
Huawei P30 Pro 24-month plans
Galaxy A90 5G 24-month plans
We’ll be updating this page with more sales when they drop. Also feel free to share any deals you spot in the comments.