These 12 Puffer Jackets Are All You Need to Beat the Arctic-Like Chill This Winter

It’s never a bad idea to invest in a neat puffer jacket. From layering it over a bunch of thermals for winter’s unrelenting chill to just chucking one over a singlet on a breezy spring night, they’re as trans-seasonal and versatile as they come. Oh, and depending on your personal preference (and the general climate of where you live), you can choose between a heavier, thicker jacket or something thinner and lightweight. The (puffer) world is truly your oyster!

Luckily for you, we’ve scoured the internet to find you some of our fave puffer jackets for men and women — of all kinds — if you’re looking to jump on the winter-warming bandwagon.

This includes cult-fave brands Cotton On Body, The North Face, P.E Nation and even Kathmandu, which is offering up to 50% off its winter jacket range. So, without further ado, let’s get into it.

Heavy Puffer Jackets

If like us, every time you set foot outside, you feel like you’re enduring weather akin to the Arctic Circle, it’s a sign that you might need to rug up a little more. In this case, a nice thick puffer is probably the best way to go. Everyone’s favourite old faithful — aka this Kathmandu Epiq Men’s Hooded Down Puffer 600 ($199.98, usually $399.98) — is made with insulating outer fabric to provide the wearer with maximum warmth. It’s also got a detachable hood for those rainy days. Another great option for a warm, hooded puffer is the Patagonia Down With It Jacket ($349.95). While it’s a little more on the pricey side, it comes with heavily insulated outer fabric to keep the winter chill at bay while you galavant outside.

If these babies are a little too bougie for your liking, a great cheaper alternative is the Cotton On Body Active Recycled Mother Puffer 2.0 ($69.99). While it doesn’t have a hood, it has a nice high collar and thick insulation to keep your neck and body warm and toasty.

Alternatively, if you want to make a statement with your winter wear, the P.E Nation All Around Jacket ($209, usually $299) is a colourful head-turner and is on sale for $90 off. Bargain? Check.

Light Puffer Jackets

If you have the pleasure of living on a coast (ahem, we’re talking to all you Queensland folk out there), then you probably won’t make as much use of a heavy, thick puffer — even in the winter months. In that case, we’ve found some neat lightweight coats that act as good windbreakers without being too insulating. Take these Kathmandu Heli Warm Thermore Water Repellent Men’s Puffer Jacket ($90, usually $249.90) and Kathmandu Heli Women’s Hooded Down Puffers ($139.98, usually $269.98), for example. Not only are they made of a solid lightweight and waterproof material (that still offers some warmth), but they’re also super compact if you roll them up, making them a great choice for travelling as well.

If you want an assortment of colours in the lightweight version, the Kathmandu Heli Lightweight Water Repellent Men’s Down Puffer Jacket ($119.98, usually $249.98) has got you covered with midnight blue, cobalt blue, mint, maroon, red, yellow and orange colour options.

Longline Puffer Jackets

If you’ve been searching for the answer to not showing up to work drenched every morning after battling the rain on the way to your office, it might be time to invest in a long-line down puffer. Ranging from lightweight waterproof babies like this Kathmandu Heli Women’s Longline Down Puffer Jacket ($249.98, usually $399.98) to something a little more substantial like this Kathmandu Epiq Longline Epiq Men’s Longline Down Coat ($299.98, usually $599.98), Kathmandu has something for everyone.

Again, you can always rely on Cotton On Body Active to come through with a good quality budget option. In this case, it’s The Recycled Mother Longline Puffer 2.0 ($99.99) that also comes with a hood to make sure your freshly combed locks don’t get swept away on your commute, either.

Puffer Vests

Not only are vests becoming the new big thing, but they’re also super underrated when it comes to keeping you warm in the chilly months. Just chuck it over a couple of long sleeve layers or a hoodie, and voila, warmth. If you don’t know where to start, we recommend this Kathmandu Epiq Men’s 600 Fill Down Puffer ($149.98, usually $299.98) or this The North Face Men’s Aconcagua 2 Vest ($230) as they both offer wind and water resistance, as well as a soft inner lining for optimal comfort.