JB Hi-Fi’s EOFY Sale Has Arrived With Cheap Apple, Dyson and Samsung Products

When it comes to the end of the financial year there are two things that are important: your taxes and sales. Luckily for us, JB Hi-Fi is having a massive Tax Time sale.

Retailers typically put on big sales in anticipation of EOFY spending by businesses and individuals, who can then mark off their purchases as tax deductions for the year.

There are a bunch of EOFY sales going on right now, and one of the biggest is from electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi. Many of these deals are wrapping up on June 30, so don’t hesitate.

To save you trawling for all the good deals, we’ve gathered some of the best from JB Hi-Fi’s sale for you below.

Best JB Hi-Fi Sales for EOFY

JB Hi-Fi EOFY deals: Computers and home office

Victus 15-inch Gaming Notebook – $899 ($500 off)

ASUS 15-inch Vivobook Notebook – $1049 ($350 off)

HP 14-inch Notebook – $388 ($110 off)

ASUS 15-inch Vivobook Notebook – $1049 ($350 off)

Microsoft Surface Go 2 13-inch – $1349 ($450 off)

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch – $1999 ($550 off)

Lenovo 24-inch FHC Monitor with Webcam – $299 ($200 off)

Samsung 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor – $559 ($140 off)

20% off HP, Lenovo, Dell, ASUS computers

20% off HP, Dell Keyboards and Mice

30% off Lenovo, ASUS Chromebooks

JB Hi-Fi EOFY deals: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro – $100 off

iPhone 14 Plus – $200 off

iPad 9th Gen – $100 off

iPhone 14 – $200 off

JB Hi-Fi EOFY deals: TVs

Samsung 75-inch 4K Crystal Smart LED TV – $1595 ($400 off)

Samsung 85-inch 4K Crystal Smart LED TV – $2395 ($600 off)

Samsung 55-inch 4K Neo QLED Smart TV – $1995 ($700 off)

Samsung 55-inch 4K QD OLED TV – $2395 ($900 off)

Ffalcon 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV – $799 ($100 off)

LG 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV – $4995 ($1000 off)

20% off Movies, TV Shows on Blu-Ray, 4K and DVD

JB Hi-Fi EOFY deals: Vacuums

Dyson V11 – $788 ($211 off)

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute – $1288 ($211 off)

LG CordZero Stick Vac with Multi Surface Nozzle – $399 ($100 off)

Samsung Jet 70 Complete Stick Vacuum – $499 ($200 off)

Eufy Robovac LR30 Hybrid – $599 ($700 off)

JB Hi-Fi EOFY deals: Home appliances

Tefal Easy Fry Deluxe 5.6L XXL Air Fryer – $199 ($200 off)

LG 375L Top Mount Fridge – $797 ($202 off)

Hisense 454 L Quad French Door Fridge – $1299 ($300 off)

Hisense 632L Wi-Fi Side by Side Fridge – $1797 ($302 off)

LG 8.5kg Top Load Washer – $797 ($102 off)

JB Hi-Fi EOFY deals: Smart home

Amazon Echo Dot Speaker (3rd Gen) – $29 ($30 off)

Amazon Echo Show 8 with Alexa (2nd Gen) – $149 ($80 off)

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) – $79 ($20 off)

30% off Google Security

30% off Pet Tech

20% off Nanoleaf, LIFX, tp-link, Govee, Wiz, hue Smart Lighting

20% off Netgear Orbi Mesh systems

JB Hi-Fi EOFY deals: Smart watches

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 40mm Bluetooth – $349 ($150 off)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm LTE – $594 ($255 off)

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Sportswatch – $349 ($250 off)

Spacetalk Adventurer 4G Kids Video Smartwatch – $199 ($150 off)

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch – $349 ($150 off)

Want more JB Hi-FI EOFY deals?

This is just the tip of the iceberg of what JB Hi-Fi’s sale is offering until June 30. For the full list, check out their website.

Did you know that JB has a trade-in system for all your old devices? Check it out, and you can get some credit to put towards a new device during the sale.

This article has been updated with additional information.