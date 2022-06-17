From Anal Beads to Vibrators: These Are the Best EOFY Sex Toy Sales

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to spice up those cold winter weekends at home or introduce some toys to your partner play, now is as good time as ever to do it. Why? End of financial year sex toy sales (EOFY) are alive and in full swing, meaning you can snag a bag of goodies for less.

From anal beads to internal and bullet vibrators, there’s bound to be something that suits you. Oh, and with cult-fave brands like Vush, Lovehoney, Frenchie, KissKill and more joining the bargain bandwagon, we’re more than sure that you’ll be looked after nicely.

Let’s take a peek at what’s on offer, shall we?!

READ MORE Horny History Lesson: Here Are the Best Sex Scenes in Bridgerton

The Double Entendre, $63 (usually $90)

Our faves over at Frenchie are kicking off the mass EOFY sex toy sales with up to 30% off its entire range of vibrators. This includes big savings on the gorgeous Double Entendre ($63) that offers four speeds, six vibration modes and a unique dual-ended head for both internal and external stimulation, meaning double the pleasure. There’s also savings to be made on Frenchie’s range of Lovers Kits ($46.30) that come with a collection of essentials like Frenchie’s Oh La La water-based love lube, condoms, a love mask and a dice set.

All you have to do to activate the discount is add the code ‘PRIDE30’ at the checkout — 10% of the sale will also go be donated to Pride Australia if that helps seal the deal for you! You’ll have to be quick to snap up these bargains, though, as the sale ends tomorrow.

Abbie G-Spot Vibrator, $120 (usually $149.95)

While KissKill is primarily in the business of selling epic lingerie sets (which are on sale here right now this EOFY, too), they’ve also got a small but neat collection of sex toys on sale that are worth a look. Among the mix is our holy grail, the Abbie G-Spot Vibrator ($120) which offers 25 personalised levels and intensities and a unique texture for enhanced pleasure. It’s also waterproof which means you can get down n’ dirty in the shower if you feel like it.

Vush Majesty 2, $75 (usually $150)

Are you thinking “wow, this Majesty 2 looks familiar?” Well, it might be because you spotted it in Cardi B’s latest video. Yep, that’s right. Featuring five varying levels and 10 different patterns, this baby is Cardi-approved when it comes to providing optimal pleasure. While it’s been designed for external clitoral stimulation, there’s no rules when it comes to self-love, pals, so you do you. It’s also handy that you can get your mitts on it for 50% off at just $75.

Lovehoney Crystal Kink Couple’s Sex Toy Kit, $37.98 (usually $94.95)

There’s nothing like our one-stop sex toy faves over at Lovehoney. Not only do they have literally any possible sex toy or accessory imaginable, but this week, they’re slashing up to half the price off a wide range of goodies. This includes bargains on this neat Crystal Kink Kit ($37.98) that comes with a g-spot rabbit vibrator, 8-inch anal beads, a spiral butt plug and a ribbed penis sleeve to give partner play some extra oomph. You can also nab this Remote Control Love Egg ($49.95) that allows you to explore seven different vibration patterns anywhere, anytime if you’re catching what we’re throwing.

WeVibe Ditto 3.5″ Vibrating Butt Plug with Remote and App, $104.99 (usually $149.99)

Much like Lovehoney, Wild Secrets also has an epic range of sex toy sales easily accessible on the one site. They’re also rockin’ a huge up to 70% off sale on products like this WeVibe remote control butt plug ($104.99), this Ohare Couples Ring ($24.99) and this Romp Flip 9″ Mini Vibrator ($44.99), so get in quick.

Got your sex toy sale fix sorted? Check out what other EOFY sales there are on offer here and here.