A Running List of the Best EOFY Sales in Australia

It’s nearly the end of the financial year, which means two things — 1) a generous tax return (hopefully), and 2) a bunch of EOFY sales to spend it on. With savings across almost every category — homewares, fashion, beauty, fitness and tech — it’s the perfect time of year to stock up on everything you need or that needs replacing.

Some brands like Amazon, eBay, THE ICONIC, Cotton On, Dell, Emma Sleep and more have even kicked off their EOFY deals early, and let us tell you, our wallets are ready.

To save you scouring the internet for hours, we’ve gathered the best EOFY sales in Australia that are happening right now and are worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

The Best EOFY Sales in Australia

The Best EOFY Fashion Sales

Tony Bianco Justice Boot, $195 (usually, $279.95)

The Best EOFY Beauty Sales

ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener in Black, $300 (usually, $375)

The Best EOFY Wellness Sales

We-Vibe Nova 2 Rabbit Vibrator, $163.36 (usually, $189.95)

The Best EOFY Tech & Gaming Sales

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, $791 (usually, $1,199)

  • Dell
    • Up to 25% off selected Alienware PCs (until 9 June)
    • Up to 40% off selected monitors (until 9 June)
    • Up to 45% off selected desktops (until 16 June)
    • Up to 40% off selected laptops (until 16 June)
    • Up to 20% off selected XPS laptops (until 16 June)
    • Up to 70% off selected peripherals and accessories (until 16 June)
  • eBay — Save an extra 5% using the code FYXTRA + an extra 20% off for eBay Plus members
  • HP Save up to 40% on select HP laptops
  • AmazonUp to 60% off select headphones, cameras, mobile phones, computers, TVs and home entertainment accessories
  • Microsoft Store Up to $500 off select Surface devices
  • Kogan Up to 60% off computer essentials and up to 50% off TVs
  • Lenovo Save up to 59% off selected laptops, desktops
  • The Good Guys Save on select products

The Best EOFY Homewares Sales

Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $809 (usually from $1,799)

  • Emma Sleep Up to 55% off mattresses, pillows and more
  • Sheridan Up to 40% off select items
  • Adairs Up to 40% off Linen Lovers sale
  • KitchenAidUp to 20% off selected products
  • Big W Up to 50% off selected products
  • Castlery Up to $500 off site-wide
  • Dyson Huge discounts and offers selected vacuums and air purifiers
  • Kogan Up to 65% off home decor and furniture
  • House Up to 75% off select items
  • Canningvale Save up to 69% off select items
  • Appliances Online Save on select TVs, whitegoods, barbeques and small home appliances
  • David Jones Save up to 50% on selected homewares and electrical appliances
  • Calming BlanketsUp to 50% off weighted blankets
  • Bed Bath N’ Table Up to 50% off select items
  • Zanui Up to 50% off on more than 700 homewares and furniture styles
  • Myer 50% off homewares and 20% off appliances
  • Ecosa 25% off mattresses and bedroom furniture

How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?

The best part about EOFY sales is that there’s no hard and fast rule about when they start or finish. It’s totally at each brand and retailer’s discretion. Some start their sales as early as June 1 and end as late as mid-July, so you’ve got plenty of time to snap up some good EOFY deals. Instead of checking each retailer or brand’s website specifically, the best way to keep up with them all is to bookmark this page. We’ll be updating our curated list with the best EOFY sales as they drop, so keep checking back.

Want more EOFY deals?

Happy shopping!

