A Running List of the Best EOFY Sales in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s nearly the end of the financial year, which means two things — 1) a generous tax return (hopefully), and 2) a bunch of EOFY sales to spend it on. With savings across almost every category — homewares, fashion, beauty, fitness and tech — it’s the perfect time of year to stock up on everything you need or that needs replacing.

Some brands like Amazon, eBay, THE ICONIC, Cotton On, Dell, Emma Sleep and more have even kicked off their EOFY deals early, and let us tell you, our wallets are ready.

To save you scouring the internet for hours, we’ve gathered the best EOFY sales in Australia that are happening right now and are worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

READ MORE 24 TikTok-Famous Kitchen Gadgets That Actually Do What They Claim

The Best EOFY Sales in Australia

The Best EOFY Fashion Sales

Tony Bianco Justice Boot, $195 (usually, $279.95)

The Best EOFY Beauty Sales

ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener in Black, $300 (usually, $375)

The Best EOFY Wellness Sales

We-Vibe Nova 2 Rabbit Vibrator, $163.36 (usually, $189.95)

Lovehoney — Up to 50% off select sex toys and accessories

Up to 50% off select sex toys and accessories Wild Secrets —Up to 70% off select sex toys

—Up to 70% off select sex toys ECHT — Up to 50% off select products

Up to 50% off select products Nike — Up to 30% off select items

Up to 30% off select items Stylerunner — Up to 60% off select items

Up to 60% off select items L’urv — 50% off sitewide

50% off sitewide Lorna Jane — Save on select styles

Save on select styles Ryderwear — Up at 70% off sitewide

Up at 70% off sitewide Under Armour — Save on select items

Save on select items JD Sports — Up to 50% off select items

The Best EOFY Tech & Gaming Sales

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, $791 (usually, $1,199)

Dell — Up to 25% off selected Alienware PCs (until 9 June) Up to 40% off selected monitors (until 9 June) Up to 45% off selected desktops (until 16 June) Up to 40% off selected laptops (until 16 June) Up to 20% off selected XPS laptops (until 16 June) Up to 70% off selected peripherals and accessories (until 16 June)

eBay — Save an extra 5% using the code FYXTRA + an extra 20% off for eBay Plus members

— Save an extra 5% using the code FYXTRA + an extra 20% off for eBay Plus members HP — Save up to 40% on select HP laptops

Save up to 40% on select HP laptops Amazon — Up to 60% off select headphones, cameras, mobile phones, computers, TVs and home entertainment accessories

Up to 60% off select headphones, cameras, mobile phones, computers, TVs and home entertainment accessories Microsoft Store — Up to $500 off select Surface devices

Up to $500 off select Surface devices Kogan — Up to 60% off computer essentials and up to 50% off TVs

Up to 60% off computer essentials and up to 50% off TVs Lenovo — Save up to 59% off selected laptops, desktops

Save up to 59% off selected laptops, desktops The Good Guys — Save on select products

The Best EOFY Homewares Sales

Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $809 (usually from $1,799)

How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?

The best part about EOFY sales is that there’s no hard and fast rule about when they start or finish. It’s totally at each brand and retailer’s discretion. Some start their sales as early as June 1 and end as late as mid-July, so you’ve got plenty of time to snap up some good EOFY deals. Instead of checking each retailer or brand’s website specifically, the best way to keep up with them all is to bookmark this page. We’ll be updating our curated list with the best EOFY sales as they drop, so keep checking back.

Want more EOFY deals?

Happy shopping!