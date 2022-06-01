From Hoka to Nike, These are the Best Running Shoes for 2022

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It doesn’t matter if you’re an avid runner or someone who forces themselves off the couch bi-annually, it’s very obvious that not all running shoes were created equal. Depending on your stride, you’ll want to find the right running shoe for you.

In our book, the perfect running shoes are lightweight, breathable, supportive and have cloud-like cushioning that helps to lessen the impact as you pound the pavement. Once you know what you need from your running shoes, it’s time to go on the hunt for ones that fit within your budget. If you want to learn more about the different styles of running shoes and what type suits your needs, you can check out our expert guide right here.

So whether it’s time for new runners or you need a pair to start your running journey, we’ve found the best men’s and women’s running shoes, according to our fellow runners on the Internet.

READ MORE When You Really Need to Replace Your Running Shoes, According to Reddit

The Best Running Shoes for Women & Men

Hoka Clifton 8

Everyone on #RunningTok is obsessed with Hoka’s, and it’s easy to see why. The Hoka Clifton 8’s offer a smoother run thanks to the redesigned, ultra-light compression midsole. That, alongside Hoka’s signature cloud-like cushioning and extended crash pad at the heel, makes for a weightless stride every time.

Where to buy for women: Stylerunner ($239.99), Athletes Foot ($239.99)

Where to buy for men: Athletes Foot ($239.99)

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoe

A lot of runners have made Asics joggers their go-to running shoe. The Gel-Nimbus 24 is one of their popular new styes because of its advanced impact protection on longer runs. The shoe’s soft engineered mesh and flexible midfoot panel also makes these shoes comfortable for any kind of run.

Where to buy for women: Stylerunner ($240), Rebel Sport ($239.99)

Where to buy for men: Asics ($240), Athletes Foot ($239.99)

Reebok Zig Kinetica 2/2.5

Take the next step in a new direction. The Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 running shoes have a mesh upper with mixed material overlays for texture and depth. Floatride Fuel and a Floatride Energy forefoot drop-in provide energised cushioning. The Zig Energy Shell delivers stability and support. The midsole’s iconic zigzag design is energy efficient while offering standout style.

Where to buy for women: Stylerunner ($190), THE ICONIC ($190), Rebel Sport ($190)

Where to buy for men: Rebel Sport ($189.99)

New Balance FuelCell Prism v2

Designed for everyday runs, the New Balance FuelCell Prism v2 shoe pairs lightweight support with propulsive cushioning to give you the support you need to hit your running PBs.

Where to buy for women: Stylerunner ($160), New Balance ($120, usually $160)

Where to buy for men: New Balance ($120, usually $160)

Nike Escape Run Flyknit

If the streets are your playground, you’ll love the Nike Escape Run Flyknit. Designed with Nike’s React foam, it gives the runner the support and response they need for long-distance runs. The stretchy, secure materials and the plush foam underfoot also give runners comfort at any pace.

Where to buy for women: Stylerunner ($190), Nike ($120, usually $150)

Under Armour HOVR Phantom 2 IntelliKnit

Your favourite Under Armour running shoes have been updated to take your run up a notch. The HOVR Phantom 2 IntelliKnit shoes are wrapped in a light, breathable UA IntelliKnit, making them comfy, quick-drying, and engineered to move with your feet through every step.

Where to buy for women: Stylerunner ($220), Under Armour ($220), Rebel Sport ($219.99)

Where to buy for men: Under Armour ($220), THE ICONIC ($220), Rebel Sport ($219.99)