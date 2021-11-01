KFC’s New Menu Items Are A Real Zinger

In fast-food land, there’s nothing more exciting than a new menu item and KFC is bringing the heat this week with its new range of Zinger chicken fillets.

The Colonel is upgrading his iconic fried chicken fillet with a new range known as the Zinger Crunch. The new menu items are extra crunchy and have an added punch with some added spice for the chilli fan in us all.

What is KFC’s Zinger crunch range?

The new range is built upon the iconic Zinger fillet with a range of extras that bring additional crunch and spice.

The heat comes from the Jalapeno mayo which is drizzled over pickled slaw, cheese, and crunchy corn chips. Top it all off with a Zinger fillet and the meal can then be eaten in a burger, bowl or in wrap form (or Twister).

This marks the first time the Zinger fillet has been available Twister style. It’s also the first time KFC has created a bowl meal.

So just to recap, KFC’s Zinger crunch range equates to three new menu items. We have the Zinger Crunch Burger, Zinger Crunch Twister and Zinger Crunch Bowl.

All three menu items will be available at KFC stores nationwide from Tuesday, November 2.

For those who can’t quite handle the spice of the Zinger crunch, the new Twister and KFC bowl can also be customised with an original recipe fillet, so don’t panic.

The folks over KFC are pretty excited about this new creation. Kristi Woolrych, CMO at KFC Australia, said:

“The new Zinger Crunch range is exploding with new fresh flavours and packs a crunch, so we know fans everywhere are going to be keen to sink their teeth into them. The range puts a refreshing twist on our iconic Zinger menu items with new flavours – and our first KFC Bowl – that have been created with our fans’ tastes and interests in mind.”

The best part about these new menu items is that there’s no limited time availability in place. These are permanent items that will sit on KFC’s menu for years to come, so there’s no need to stress about missing out.

Now the only question remaining is, what should you do with the power of the Zinger crunch?

We’ve seen some interesting creations come out of KFC’s Kentucky Fried Cookin’ range, from popcorn chicken cupcakes to Katsu curry. What creations will the Zinger crunch inspire for you?