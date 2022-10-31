KFC’s Hot and Crispy Boneless Chicken Is Back, Baby

Level Up Your Life

If the news of the Macca’s 30 Days 30 Deals promotion wasn’t enough, we’ve also received word that KFC Australia is bringing back a fan-favourite menu item in time for November, too. KFC has announced that it is not only popping the Hot and Crispy Boneless chicken back on the menu in Australia, but it’s setting it on menus for good (in some states).

What is Hot and Crispy Boneless chicken?

KFC Hot & Crispy menu
KFC brings Hot and Crispy Boneless back to the menu. Image supplied

If you’ve never had the pleasure, the KFC Hot and Crispy Boneless chicken is a bone-free (obviously) serving of chicken coated in spicy, golden batter.

Sally Spriggs, CMO at KFC Australia, shared:

“We’re thrilled to be bringing back our fan-favourite Hot and Crispy Boneless. Aussies went crazy for it when we introduced it for a limited- time in 2021. We knew we had to bring it back, and this time it will be a permanent menu item in some states.”

How can I try the new KFC menu item?

Per KFC’s announcement on the Hot and Crispy Boneless, the tasty new menu item will be available in KFC restaurants nationwide from Tuesday, November 1 and is also available for delivery via the KFC App.

You can order it as a three-piece snack or in the New Zinger Box, which includes a Zinger Burger, two pieces of Hot and Crispy Boneless, Potato and Gravy, chips and a drink.

In terms of how l long you can order the dish, the rules change according to where you’re based.

New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia will be getting the Hot and Crispy Boneless as a permanent menu item as of November 1.

Folks in Queensland, Western Australia and Northern Territory, however, will only be able to order the Hot & Crispy Boneless until Monday, November 28, because they already have the Hot and Spicy chicken. (Don’t shoot the messenger.)

Check out the KFC Australia website for more details on the menu addition.

