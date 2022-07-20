4 Pizza Ovens That’ll Deliver Restaurant Quality Slices At Home

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While a pizza oven might not be a home cooking essential, it certainly makes for some damn good dining. Much like the cult-favourite air fryer, more and more households are forking out the cash to have their own pizza oven. Why? Because these days, they don’t have to be a huge set-up in the backyard.

Sure, you could just whip yourself up a margarita pizza in a regular oven. However, home pizza ovens are designed to reach higher temperatures (some up to 500°c) and are shaped to conduct heat efficiently for that restaurant-quality, woodfire pizza we all know and crave.

Thanks to advancements in kitchen tech, pizza ovens range from small, portable ones for indoor use or reasonably sized outdoor ones.

The one thing they all have in common, though, is that they make delicious, crispy, cheesy pizza in mere minutes. Okay, enough drooling into our keyboards — here are the best pizza ovens you can buy in Australia.

Ooni Fyra Portable Wood-Fired Pellet Outdoor Pizza Oven

The Ooni Fyra Portable Wood-Fired Pizza Oven is a best-seller, and for damn good reason. It heats up to around 500 degrees Celcius in just 15-minutes, meaning it can cook any kind of Neapolitan-style pizza in just 60 seconds. You’ll have to be on your game with this one, chef, and be sure to rotate the pizza every 20-25 seconds for a perfectly crispy crust. It’s also super portable, weighing in at just 10kg, so you can take it almost anywhere — camping, over to a mate’s place, the park — you name it. Another awesome feature is that wood pellets power it, so you’ll never have to chop up logs. You simply pour the pellets into the hopper, light it and off you go.

Where to buy: Amazon ($606)

Roccbox by Gozney

Cook Neapolitan-style pizza in 60 seconds with Roccbox, Gozney’s portable woodfire pizza oven that we’re a little obsessed with over here at Lifehacker. It’s super simple to use and engineered to replicate a true wood flame, reaching the perfect woodfire temperatures at the turn of a dial, so you can enjoy authentic tasting pizza every time you cook. You can read our full review of the Roccbox right here.

Where to buy: Gozney ($799)

MasterPro Electric Pizza Maker and Oven

If you’re looking for a smaller, more portable pizza over, this one from MasterPro is a perfect choice. While the design of this particular pizza over is different to your more traditional-looking pizza ovens, it’s still equally as effective. It comes with a bottom element that heats the fixed ceramic baking stone to achieve an evenly cooked pizza base, while the top element simultaneously cooks the toppings without burning the cheese. The result: perfectly cooked pizza.

Where to buy: Amazon ($119.25)

Big Horn Outdoors Pizza Oven

The Big Horn Outdoor Pizza Ovens are a pizza enthusiast’s dream. Once this little baby reaches the desired temperature (in around 18-minutes), you’ll be able to cook up that deliciously cheesy pizza in as little as 2-minutes. It’s also designed to be super compact and easy to transport, so you can cook up a storm anytime, anywhere.

Where to buy: Amazon ($589.66)

If you’ve found your new pizza oven from our list above, don’t forget to invest in some good quality pizza tools like a pizza paddle and a knife. Our pick is this one from Tobeape Store. You get both a paddle and a knife for just $37.99.