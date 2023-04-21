Talk About a Vibe: You Can Score 52% Off a Masturbation Kit From Vush Right Now

Sexual wellness company Vush is encouraging you to put yourself first by coming first with its annual #ICOMEFIRST masturbation challenge. To help reduce your stress, improve your sleep, boost your mood, and much more, Vush wants you to masturbate every day for a fortnight and enjoy all the benefits of a good orgasm.

The best part about the challenge, aside from the excuse to masturbate every day for a month, is that Vush has released a masturbation kit to accompany your journey.

The Self-Connection Kit includes Vush’s best seller and fan favourite, the Empress 2, Self-Connection Cue Cards, Clean Queen (vibrator cleaner) and a 14 Day Challenge Calendar for just $125 — that’s $137 off RRP.

The Self-Connection Kit, $125 (usually $262)

The Empress 2 vibrator was designed to mimic the sensation of really good oral sex. It’s also whisper-quiet and discreet enough to bring it into the bedroom for a little partner play and a cheeky midday maz while you’re WFH.

During last year’s challenge, over 2,000 customers claimed to have felt an increase in motivation and self-confidence — which was the brand’s overall goal.

This year, Vush has decided to kick things up a notch by inviting couples to participate and releasing its first ‘We Come First Couples Connection Kit’ that features its cult favourite pleasure ring, Orb, the Curiosity Cues (50x cards to prompt conversations around sex and intimacy) and, of course, a digital copy of the 14-day Connection Challenge Calendar (couples edition).

Couples Connection Kit, $85 (usually $110)

Sounds pretty good, huh?

All you have to do to participate in this year’s masturbation challenge is to sign up and nab yourself your preferred kit.