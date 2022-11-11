Vush Has Launched Two New Couples Sex Toys Just in Time For Hot Sex Summer

Whether you’re newly dating or you’ve been in a long-term relationship for more years than you can remember, bringing a sex toy into the bedroom is an easy way to spice things up. But before you rush in vibrator buzzing, it’s important to find a sex toy that works for you and your partner. That’s where we can help and where Vush’s new couples’ sex toys come in handy.

If you’re not familiar with the brand, Vush is an Australian sexual wellness company dedicated to helping you prioritise your pleasure. They made a real splash in the sex toy market when their collaboration with Abbie Chatfield instantly became a crowd favourite, selling out time and time again. Since then, they’ve expanded their range to include a variety of different clitoral stimulators, rabbits, bullet and G-Spot vibrators.

Now, Vush has made its foray into couples’ sex toys, launching two toys (Sol and Orb) and a card game (Curiosity Cues).

Vush’s new couples’ sex toys

Vush’s Sol Vibrating Stroker

Designed for penis play, Sol is a penis stroker or penis sleeve that puts the pleasure in the palm of your (or your partner’s) hand. Ribbed in all the right places, it vibrates and rubs you the right way. Sol is perfect for both partnered and solo play.

Vush’s Orb Pleasure Ring

Vush’s new Pleasure Ring, Orb, is here to help you are your lover orbit to new heights. Orb is the perfect addition to the bedroom, designed for everyone from curious beginners to experienced couples.

Vush’s Curious Cues Card Game

If you’re keen to explore your partner’s mind and body, Vush’s Curiosity Cues are designed to spark conversations about sex and intimacy, helping to build stronger connections while exploring new exciting experiences in the bedroom.

Keen to learn more about Vush’s new couples’ sex toys? Head here.