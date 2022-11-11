Level Up Your Life

Vush Has Launched Two New Couples Sex Toys Just in Time For Hot Sex Summer

Bree Grant

Published 3 hours ago: November 11, 2022 at 1:15 pm -
Image: Vush
Whether you’re newly dating or you’ve been in a long-term relationship for more years than you can remember, bringing a sex toy into the bedroom is an easy way to spice things up. But before you rush in vibrator buzzing, it’s important to find a sex toy that works for you and your partner. That’s where we can help and where Vush’s new couples’ sex toys come in handy.

If you’re not familiar with the brand, Vush is an Australian sexual wellness company dedicated to helping you prioritise your pleasure. They made a real splash in the sex toy market when their collaboration with Abbie Chatfield instantly became a crowd favourite, selling out time and time again. Since then, they’ve expanded their range to include a variety of different clitoral stimulators, rabbits, bullet and G-Spot vibrators.

Now, Vush has made its foray into couples’ sex toys, launching two toys (Sol and Orb) and a card game (Curiosity Cues).

Vush’s new couples’ sex toys

Vush’s Sol Vibrating Stroker

Image: Vush

Designed for penis play, Sol is a penis stroker or penis sleeve that puts the pleasure in the palm of your (or your partner’s) hand. Ribbed in all the right places, it vibrates and rubs you the right way. Sol is perfect for both partnered and solo play.

Shop Vush’s Sol Vibrating Stroker, for $80 here. 

Vush’s Orb Pleasure Ring

Image: Vush

Vush’s new Pleasure Ring, Orb, is here to help you are your lover orbit to new heights. Orb is the perfect addition to the bedroom, designed for everyone from curious beginners to experienced couples.

Shop Vush’s Orb Pleasure Ring, $80 here. 

Vush’s Curious Cues Card Game

Image: Vush

If you’re keen to explore your partner’s mind and body, Vush’s Curiosity Cues are designed to spark conversations about sex and intimacy, helping to build stronger connections while exploring new exciting experiences in the bedroom.

Shop Vush’s Curiosity Cues, $30 here. 

To celebrate the launch of Vush’s three new products, they’ve also given us a juicy discount code for 40% off, ‘LAUNCH40,’ to be applied at the checkout.

Keen to learn more about Vush’s new couples’ sex toys? Head here.

About the Author

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

