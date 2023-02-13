VUSH and Kisskill’s Valentine’s Day Lingerie Collab Is as Sexy as They Come

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you peeked in your underwear drawer recently only to find a stack of period undies and a g-string or two from your early twenties still lurking in the shadows, it’s welcome news that our two favourite sex-positive brands, VUSH Australia and KissKill have just dropped a sexy lingerie capsule collection in time for V-Day tomorrow (and of course, beyond).

READ MORE How To Buy Lingerie Your Girlfriend Will Actually Want To Wear

The range features two lacy sets, a crop top and g-string combo, and a silky babydoll dress that’s suitable for going out or staying in. Unlike other lingerie collections, each piece in this range also offers adjustability in a bunch of different areas (including at the back straps and waistbands), allowing them to contour and change as your body does.

So, whether you’re looking to finally treat yourself to some good quality knickers that aren’t tattered from years of wear, or you’re here to gauge whether this would be a good gift for your partner, this VUSH Australia X KissKill collection is made with comfort and confidence at its core.

Let’s take a closer look, shall we?!

VUSH X KissKill Spell On You Set, $247

Featuring a beautiful baby blue demi-fit, balconette bra, a lacy g-string and sexy suspenders, this set is designed to look good on anyone. Bonus points go to this piece for also having an adjustable back-strap to account for those days on your period when you wake up with your boobs feeling two sizes bigger.

Please note that each piece is sold separately, so you can buy the whole set together or grab your fave pieces.

VUSH X KissKill Lights On Bustier Set, $128

On the cheekier side, this purple bustier look will leave you a little more exposed, but if that’s exactly what you’re after — play on. Fitted with classic frills and made with gorgeous lace, this set is also a timeless addition to your lingerie collection.

VUSH X KissKill Crop + Adjustable G-String Combo, $84

For those of you who revel in simplicity, this everyday-wear crop and g-string set will have you feeling sexy while being comfortable. Is there really a better combo to ever exist?

Turns out there actually is because this g-string is also easily unclipped (do with that information what you will) and can be adjusted on either side to suit both hip and waist wear depending on what bottoms you have on.

VUSH X KissKill Slow Burn Silk Babydoll, $169

Made with 100% mulberry silk, this gorgeous slip dress offers a stunning cowl neckline and an open-back design, which draws attention to some of your fabulous qualities. Also, don’t think this piece only belongs in the bedroom, it can absolutely be worn on a night out, too, if you feel so inclined!

Interested in shopping the full collection? Head here. Alternatively, if you need it by tomorrow (and happen to live in Melbourne), we recommend heading into a KissKill store ASAP to ensure your kit is ready for the Valentine’s Day rotation.

Of course, VUSH Australia’s iconic vibrators are also being sold alongside this new range, so if you want complete the ultimate gift, here’s where to do it.