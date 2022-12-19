Stuff Your Own Stocking With These Sex Toys at up to 50% Off

If you’re looking to give yourself an extra special treat this holiday period, especially when it comes to filling the days between Christmas and New Year’s, we’re happy to inform you that a bunch of your favourite sex toys brands like VUSH, NORMAL and Lovehoney are offering up to 50% off end-of-season / Boxing Day sales this week — and a large chunk of ’em have already begun.

Now, we know what you’re thinking, “already???? We haven’t even hit Christmas yet” — yes, indeed. The devil works hard, but your favourite sex toy brands are working harder. So, don’t do them dirty. There’s no better time than now to grab the gift that keeps on giving for yourself (because no one else knows you like you know you).

Here are a few of our top picks to kick you off…

First, off the bat, our friends over at VUSH are slicing an incredible 30% off sitewide using code ‘BOXINGDAY2022’. You can also take a neat 50% off the Empress 2 with the code ‘EMPRESS50’. How’s that for a holiday treat?

VUSH Empress 2 Clitoral Stimulator, $110 with code EMPRESS50 (usually $110)

VUSH Rose 2 Precision Bullet Vibrator, $84 with code ‘BOXINGDAY2022’ (usually $120)

You’ll be delighted to know that NORMAL is also joining the celebrations with 25% off their full collection of body-safe, silky-smooth modern sex toys and essentials. All you have to do is enter the discount code ‘STOCKINGSTUFFER’ at the checkout to claim your offer. Hurry along now — you don’t want to miss the action.

‘Billie’, $120 with code ‘STOCKINGSTUFFER’ (usually $160)

‘Flynn’, $120 with code ‘STOCKINGSTUFFER’ (usually $160)

If you thought that was good, over at Frenchie, you can now buy one and get the second 50% off, so that’s you and your lover covered. Oh, and if you spend more than $100, you’ll also receive a free Le Masque with your order. Thank us later

The Double Entendre $45 when you buy another full-priced item (usually $90)

Le Coq, $16 when you buy another full-priced item (usually $32)

Our favourite one-stop shop, THE ICONIC, is slinging up to 25% off when you spend $50 for its end-of-season sale, and best believe, there’s a bunch of vibrators and sex toys thrown in the mix, including remote control-operated ones, bullet vibes and more.

WeVibe Jive, $126.75 (usually $169)

LELO Enigma, $209.25 (usually $279)

Last but most definitely not least, Lovehoney has officially announced a spend-and-save sale for the end-of-year period. All you have to do is pop in the Lovehoney Australia discount code ‘XMASGIFT’, and away you go. Starting from 10% off when you spend $90, the discount percentage only increases the more you spend, so now’s the time to do your big yearly haul if you ask us! There’s also a range of toys on sale for up to 50% off, too.

Vush X Abbie Rechargeable G-Spot Vibrator, $104.96 (usually $149.95)

Lovehoney Dream Rabbit Rechargeable Silicone Vibrator, $129.95 (usually $129.95)

Happy Boxing Day sale shopping!