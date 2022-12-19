Level Up Your Life

Stuff Your Own Stocking With These Sex Toys at up to 50% Off

Tiffany Forbes

Published 2 hours ago: December 20, 2022 at 9:27 am -
Filed to:Boxing Day 2022
sex toysex toys
Stuff Your Own Stocking With These Sex Toys at up to 50% Off
Image: VUSH
If you’re looking to give yourself an extra special treat this holiday period, especially when it comes to filling the days between Christmas and New Year’s, we’re happy to inform you that a bunch of your favourite sex toys brands like VUSH, NORMAL and Lovehoney are offering up to 50% off end-of-season / Boxing Day sales this week — and a large chunk of ’em have already begun.

Now, we know what you’re thinking, “already???? We haven’t even hit Christmas yet” — yes, indeed. The devil works hard, but your favourite sex toy brands are working harder. So, don’t do them dirty. There’s no better time than now to grab the gift that keeps on giving for yourself (because no one else knows you like you know you).

Here are a few of our top picks to kick you off…

VUSH

First, off the bat, our friends over at VUSH are slicing an incredible 30% off sitewide using code ‘BOXINGDAY2022’. You can also take a neat 50% off the Empress 2 with the code ‘EMPRESS50’. How’s that for a holiday treat?

Cheap sex toys, Boxing Day sales, lovehoney discount code australia

VUSH Empress 2 Clitoral Stimulator, $110 with code EMPRESS50 (usually $110)

Stuff Your Own Stocking With These Sex Toys at up to 50% Off

VUSH Rose 2 Precision Bullet Vibrator, $84 with code ‘BOXINGDAY2022’ (usually $120)

NORMAL

You’ll be delighted to know that NORMAL is also joining the celebrations with 25% off their full collection of body-safe, silky-smooth modern sex toys and essentials. All you have to do is enter the discount code ‘STOCKINGSTUFFER’ at the checkout to claim your offer. Hurry along now — you don’t want to miss the action.

Cheap sex toys, Boxing Day sales, lovehoney discount code australia

‘Billie’, $120 with code ‘STOCKINGSTUFFER’ (usually $160)

Stuff Your Own Stocking With These Sex Toys at up to 50% Off

‘Flynn’, $120 with code ‘STOCKINGSTUFFER’ (usually $160)

Frenchie

If you thought that was good, over at Frenchie, you can now buy one and get the second 50% off, so that’s you and your lover covered. Oh, and if you spend more than $100, you’ll also receive a free Le Masque with your order. Thank us later

Cheap sex toys, Boxing Day sales, lovehoney discount code australia

The Double Entendre $45 when you buy another full-priced item (usually $90)

Stuff Your Own Stocking With These Sex Toys at up to 50% Off

Le Coq, $16 when you buy another full-priced item (usually $32)

THE ICONIC

Our favourite one-stop shop, THE ICONIC, is slinging up to 25% off when you spend $50 for its end-of-season sale, and best believe, there’s a bunch of vibrators and sex toys thrown in the mix, including remote control-operated ones, bullet vibes and more.

Cheap sex toys, Boxing Day sales, lovehoney discount code australia

WeVibe Jive, $126.75 (usually $169)

Stuff Your Own Stocking With These Sex Toys at up to 50% Off

LELO Enigma, $209.25 (usually $279)

Lovehoney

Last but most definitely not least, Lovehoney has officially announced a spend-and-save sale for the end-of-year period. All you have to do is pop in the Lovehoney Australia discount code ‘XMASGIFT’, and away you go. Starting from 10% off when you spend $90, the discount percentage only increases the more you spend, so now’s the time to do your big yearly haul if you ask us! There’s also a range of toys on sale for up to 50% off, too.

Stuff Your Own Stocking With These Sex Toys at up to 50% Off

Vush X Abbie Rechargeable G-Spot Vibrator, $104.96 (usually $149.95)

Stuff Your Own Stocking With These Sex Toys at up to 50% Off

Lovehoney Dream Rabbit Rechargeable Silicone Vibrator, $129.95 (usually $129.95)

Happy Boxing Day sale shopping!

About the Author

Tiffany Forbes

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

