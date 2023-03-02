These Green’s Vegemite Brownies Are Slabs of Heaven

Vegemite is a culinary delight and only those with the most refined palettes can truly appreciate it. Now, Green’s has cooked up some Vegemite choc chunk brownies. Yes, Vegemite brownies.

I think I felt a collective shudder from the Vegemite haters out there, but I truly think these Green’s brownies will be delicious.

For those of you uncultured people, Vegemite is actually incredibly versatile and can be used in a whole range of different dishes. We even have a list of international foods you should add Vegemite to.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, people love to hate on Vegemite just to seem cool. It’s one of the most delicious spreads we have in this nation. Vegemite scrolls? Yum. Vegemite and cheese toasties? Otherworldly.

When it comes to Vegemite and sweets, I’m a fan. I was one of the very few people who actually enjoyed the Cadbury Vegemite chocolate. Maybe I’m the issue, but regardless, I’m excited to give these Green’s Vegemite brownies a red hot go.

Anyways, for those of you refined fellows, you can grab a box of Green’s Vegemite Choc Chunk brownies at Coles from 1 March and from Woolworths from 24 April.

According to Green’s the Vegemite brownies will be ready to feast upon in less than 45 minutes, which makes them the perfect little treat.

Speaking on the collaboration, Green’s Head of Marketing and Innovation Peta Allsopp said:

“Our baking team has expertly blended the mitey taste of Vegemite with delicious rich chocolate to delliver a mouthwatering salted caramel-flavoured brownie.”

Do these Green’s Vegemite brownies not sound like the most heavenly things ever? Yes, yes they do.

Backing up my claims that Vegemite works in everything, Jess Hoare, marketing manager at Vegemite, said that the spread is “wonderful in savoury recipes and delightful in brownies.”

Delightful people, delightful!

Vegemite is no stranger to a food collaboration though, having made a pizza with McCain and baked beans with SPC.

Also fun hack: you should put Vegemite on mouth ulcers, the salt in it burns them off and takes away the stinging. It tastes much nicer than over-the-counter ulcer gel.

Anyways, I’m off to run to my local Coles and try these Green’s Vegemite brownies out.