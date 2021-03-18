You Should Try Adding Vegemite to These Classic International Dishes… No, Seriously

Vegemite may seem like a toast and butter only kind of deal, but you would be very wrong about that. To celebrate Harmony week and Australia’s cultural diversity, Vegemite has released a series of new recipes combining the classic Aussie spread with international dishes.

Look we all know where Vegemite has gone wrong (goodbye, Vegemite icy pole) and where it’s gone right (hello, Vegemite dumplings). But before you freak out at the thought of vegemite ruining your favourite dish, rest assured Vegemite is only adding to the flavour here. Like a fine Vegemite toast, it’s a subtle layer, not a slather.

The four international recipe ideas include Vegemite beef and black bean stir fry, Vegemite cheese and spaghetti, beef shawarma skewers and vegemite beef pho.

You can find all these recipes on the Vegemite website but if you’re a keen bean (pun intended) we’ve also included a recipe for you right here.

What you’ll need

400g beef tenderloin, sliced roughly 1cm thick

100g snow peas, top and tailed

1 red capsicum, julienned

½ broccoli, florets cut in 2 – 3 pieces

1 brown onion, roughly chopped

115g baby corn, halved lengthways

4 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

For the sauce

100g fermented black beans (from your local Asian grocer)

2-3 garlic clove, crushed

60ml soy sauce

42g caster sugar

90ml oyster sauce

80ml grapeseed oil

20g Vegemite

Directions

Soak fermented black beans in cold water for 10-15 mins, strain and set aside. For the sauce, combine ingredients and whisk until well combined. Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a wok over high heat until it begins to smoke, add the beef and sautee for 1 minute or until just cooked, set aside. Heat remaining vegetable oil in a wok over high heat until it begins to smoke, add chopped onion and sautee until it begins to colour, add broccoli and cook for a further minute. Add snow peas, red capsicum and baby corn to the wok and sautee until just tender. Finally add the beef and the sauce and stir to combine. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds.

To promote Harmony Week, you might also see some new Vegemite signs around the place. The folks at Vegemite have translated the classic slogan ‘Tastes Like Australia’ into ten of the most commonly spoken languages in Australia.

So if you’re wondering what ‘Tastes Like Australia’ looks like in other languages you’ll find signs translated into Mandarin, Arabic, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Italian, Greek, Tagalog, Hindi and Spanish.

If you have another Vegemite-inspired dish feel free to share it with the folks at Vegemite over on their social media pages.