Vegemite Thongs Are the Most Australian Things I’ve Ever Seen

Just when we thought the iconic summer merch couldn’t get any better, Thongs Australia has officially revived their Vegemite collab. That’s right. Vegemite thongs are back and better than ever, so you can rock them at the beach all summer long.

I’m struggling to find something that screams Australia more than a pair of Vegemite thongs. They are quite literally the most perfect creation I’ve seen. You can wear them as you walk down the street to grab a Paddle Pop or if you want to be the most stylish person at your next BBQ.

Maybe you can even rock the Vegemite thongs with your Vegemite hat, shirt and shorts. All while wearing your Vegemite swimming costume underneath, obviously. Oh, and while your dog is wearing its Vegemite lead.

Even the CEO and Co-Found of Thongs Australia, Scott Jungwirth, said that the Vegemite thongs give Aussies something “‘seriously Aussie’ to wear this summer.” It’s also pretty cool that both brands were born and bred here in Australia, so it’s only right that we all rep a pair.

Echoing the sentiment, Matt Gray, General Manager of Marketing at Vegemite, added that Vegemite is “proud to be an iconic part of Australian culture.” He also added that the collaboration reiterated the importance of what it means to purchase and support Australian-made and owned products.

If you’re keen to get yourself a pair of these iconic Vegemite thongs, you better act fast, as there’s limited stock available.

The thongs are available to purchase as of Wednesday, November 16, through Vegemite’s ‘Mitey Merch’ online store, which you can check out here.

There is a lot of Vegemite hate that goes on, and I won’t stand for it any longer. Not only is Vegemite the perfect thing to spread on your toast in the morning, but it’s also perfect for adding some flavour to dishes, too. And now, it’s the perfect thing to wear on our feet. What can’t Vegemite do?