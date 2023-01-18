Tired Of Arguments About Pineapple On Pizza? McCain Covered Theirs In Vegemite

What’s that I smell? Is it the delicious scent of Vegemite’s newest collab with McCain? Yeah, that’s it, the heavenly Vegemite pizza I am dreaming about.

Vegemite and McCain have joined forces to create the most iconic Aussie snack: Vegemite-flavoured Pizza Pockets and Lil’ Pizzas.

First of all, Lil’ Pizzas? What an absolutely adorable name.

Secondly, Vegemite on a pizza? Yum.

Look, I know there is a lot of (unwarranted) hate going around for Vegemite and people hate to see all of the things it can go on.

I’m already a big fan of Vegemite so this does nothing but make my mouth water. In fact, Vegemite and cheese toasties are my favourite things in the world. Not to mention the Cheesymite Scroll from Baker’s Delight is simply a slice of heaven.

So to hear that McCain and Vegemite are blessing us with this perfect after-work snack (or even a cheeky midnight one), I can hardly contain my excitement.

The Cheesy Lil’ Pizzas only take five minutes in an air fryer and the Pizza Pockets will be yours after 70 seconds in the microwave. Talk about convenience.

If you’re thinking the idea of Vegemite pizza is a bit random, it’s the product of McCain’s ‘Nothing Special’ campaign which is aimed at accentuating how the brand’s frozen foods elevate otherwise mundane moments. Much like afternoon snacking.

Sara Black, McCain’s marketing manager, said these heavenly Vegemite pizzas are going to elevate the snacking game and that it’ll be “more iconic to Australia than kangaroos”.

That’s a bold claim to make but honestly, I don’t blame her.

Vegemite is actually a great addition to lots of different dishes, not just your morning toast. So it makes perfect sense to slap some on some pizzas.

While everyone is arguing about whether they think Vegemite is good or not, I’ll be watching my pizza pockets cook while wearing my Vegemite thongs.

You can grab yourselves some Vegemite and McCain Lil’ Pizzas and Pizza Pockets in-store at IGA and independent grocers. They’ll also be launching in Coles and Woolworths mid to late February.