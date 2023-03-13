Allow Jennifer Garner to Help You Learn to Make Gooey Chocolate Coconut Caramel Bars

Hello, dear sweet-treat-loving pals. Our delightful Jennifer Garner is back once again with a gorgeous #PretendCookingShow recipe, and this time it’s a recipe for Gooey Chocolate Coconut Caramel Bars by Half Baked Harvest.

The recipe shared by Jennifer Garner is technically vegan (if you eat honey) and the final product tastes kind of like a homemade Snickers bar – according to Garner. Here’s how you can make the tasty treat for yourselves.

Jennifer Garner’s favourite homemade chocolate bar recipe

What you’ll need:

12 oz (about 340g) dark chocolate, chopped

4 Tbsp creamy peanut butter

2 cups unsweetened flaked coconut

1 cup roasted cashews

1 cup pitted Medjool dates

14 oz (about 400 ml) full-fat coconut milk

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

1 Tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 cup roasted peanuts

Directions:

Line a 9 x 13 inch (23 x 33 cm) baking dish with parchment paper. Melt 6 oz (about 170g) chocolate and 2 Tbsp peanut butter in the microwave until smooth. Pour into prepared dish and spread into an even layer. Place in freezer for 15 mins to harden. Meanwhile, in food processor, pulse coconut flakes and cashews until finely ground. Add dates and pulse until mixture comes together and forms a ball. When chocolate/peanut butter mixture has hardened, remove from freezer and press the coconut mixture into an even layer on top of chocolate (using your hands). Return pan to fridge to chill while you make the third layer. In medium saucepan, combine coconut milk, sugar and honey. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook for ~10 mins or until caramel has thickened. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 mins. Stir in coconut oil, vanilla, and peanuts. Remove from fridge and pour caramel mixture over the bars, spreading in an even layer. Return pan to fridge to chill for at least 1 hour. About 10 mins before you remove bars from fridge, melt together the remaining 6 oz (about 170g) chocolate and remaining 2 Tbsp peanut butter in the microwave until smooth. Let cool for 5 mins, then pour the chocolate over the caramel layer, spreading evenly. Return to fridge until well chilled, at least 1 hour. I left them overnight! Cut bars into squares and serve. Store in the fridge for up to 1 week.

Be warned that while Garner shared this recipe will give you a damn delicious chocolate bar, she did say it was a lot of effort – so you may want to reserve it for special occasions.

You can check out the video in full below.

