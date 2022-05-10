Jennifer Garner Baking Blueberry Buckle With Her Mum Is Like a Warm Hug From Them Both

It has been a minute since our dear pal Jennifer Garner blessed our screens with a new episode of #PretendCookingShow, but she’s back with a fresh cooking project in tow and we couldn’t be more excited. This time, Jennifer Garner is showing us her take on Cheryl Day’s Blueberry Buckle recipe (which is a kind of fruit cake if you’re wondering). And bonus treat, Jen’s mum Patricia is back to offer some sweet banter and jokes about nuts.

Here’s the rundown of how to make it at home.

Jennifer Garner teaches us how to make Blueberry Buckle

The full recipe Jennifer uses in this #PretendCookingShow video comes from Cheryl Day’s book, Cheryl Day’s Treasury of Southern Baking.

What you’ll need:

Crumb topping

½ cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

⅛ tsp nutmeg

1⅓ cups AP flour

8 Tbsp COLD unsalted butter, cubed

Buckle

1¼ cups AP flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground cardamom

6 Tbsp room temp unsalted butter

¾ cup sugar

2 large eggs, room temp

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp grated lemon zest

⅔ cup sour cream

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

Directions:

You can find the full list of directions in the comments section of Jennifer Garner’s post for the blueberry buckle recipe (we’ve shared it below). Or, of course, you can grab them from Cheryl Day’s Treasury of Southern Baking if you’d like to go directly to the source.

Watch the full video below:

In the clip, you’ll see Jen and her mum chat about how buckle is a recipe that our beloved Ms Garner has been baking for years. They also discuss whether or not they should add pecans next time, which they decide could work, if you’re into that idea.

If you would like more #PretendCookingShow recipes from Jennifer Garner like this blueberry buckle, may we suggest you check out this beginner’s guide to homemade bagels or her blackberry cobbler recipe (also featuring her mamma) next?

Happy baking, pals!