Jennifer Garner’s Brownie Baked Oatmeal Will Warm Your Heart All Winter Long

It’s no secret that this winter is going to be a bit of a doozy. And if the shockingly cold start we’ve already had is any indication, I’d say it’s best we just stay inside in our comfy clothes all season long. One of Jennifer Garner’s newest episodes of her #PretendCookingShow seems to be made just for us chilly Aussies, with an easy recipe for delicious Brownie Baked Oatmeal.

That’s right, everybody’s best Instagram friend Jennifer Garner has shared HealthyGirlKitchen’s recipe for Brownie Baked Oatmeal that will warm you up all winter long.

It’s Garner’s proclaimed comfort food and it’s sure to quickly become yours, too.

Here’s the rundown of how to make it at home.

Jennifer Garner teaches us how to make Brownie Baked Oatmeal

What you’ll need:

2 cups coconut milk

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/3 cup peanut butter

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups rolled oats

1/4 cup cocoa

1 tsp baking powder

1 Tbsp flax

Pinch of salt

1/3 cup chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 180°C Add all wet ingredients to a bowl, then add dry ingredients. Mix together, adding chocolate chips in as you go Mix again Pour into a 15×22 cm baking pan and bake for 40 minutes Enjoy!

How can something so delicious be so simple to make?

You can watch Garner breezing through the recipe for brownie baked oatmeal below.

You’ll see that while she waits for her brownie baked oatmeal to cook, she uses that time to make an important phone call to her local representative about gun control.

Fortunately, that’s not something we Aussies have to think about but it is great to see Jennifer showing how simple and effective it is to let your voice be heard.

If you would like more #PretendCookingShow recipes from Jennifer Garner like this Brownie Baked Oatmeal, may we suggest you check out this guide to making Jennifer’s favourite beef and cheese empanadas? Or if you want more wholesome baking content, check out her blueberry buckle recipe that she makes with her mum.