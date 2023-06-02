Lock in a Long-Expiry Mobile Plan For Less With These EOFY Discounts

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The best part of prepaid mobile plans is the peace of mind that comes with knowing how much you’re spending on them ahead of time. What’s more, there are a ton of great prepaid deals going around as part of this year’s end-of-financial-year sales. Check out the widget below for the short version.

Of course, if you’re looking for a longer-term way to lock in the size of your mobile bill ahead of time, 365-day and long-expiry plans are the way to go, and there are more than a few great promotions going around when it comes to this specific type of plan at the moment.

Our prepaid provider of the moment right now is probably Kogan, which is running up to a 33 per cent discount on the price of select long-expiry plans. Check out the widget below for the full list of discounted long-expiry plans available from the provider.

For our money, though, the best value option here is the Kogan Extra Large – 365-Day Plan.

This prepaid plan is usually priced at $529.90 and comes with 486GB of data, but is currently available for $199 with 500GB of data instead.

On top of that generous serving of gigabytes, this particular long-expiry plan also includes unlimited calls and texts within Australia and the ability to earn Qantas Frequent Flyer points with every dollar spent. International calls and roaming are also available as add-ons if you need them.

Like all of Kogan’s mobile plans, this one is powered by the Vodafone 3G and Vodafone 4G networks. That means it might not be the right fit for those in regional areas, but most metropolitan Aussies should be covered so long as they don’t want or need 5G.

While this Kogan Mobile prepaid plan expires after 365 days, the discounted price is set to hang around until June 11, 2023. So long as you sign up before then, you’ll save a chunk of change and come away with more mobile data overall.

Broken out over a year, you’re looking at roughly 41GB of data for each month of the next year. If that sounds like overkill, then the natural next step might be to take a look at the Amaysim Unlimited 60GB Long Expiry plan.

This prepaid plan comes works out to be $100 cheaper than the Kogan Mobile one featured above. Despite that difference in price, though, it comes with the same 1-year expiration period and an extra 5G than usual.

The Amaysim Unlimited 60GB Long Expiry Plan is powered by the Optus 4G network and includes 65GB of data. That’s just over 5GB for each month of the year. This deal expires on the 25th of June, 2023.

While spending that extra $100 will get you a lot more with Kogan Mobile right now, these inclusions and the upfront price might make this one a better choice for Aussies looking to phone home or save some extra cash.

For a sense of how this plan compares to other long-expiry prepaid plan deals going around this month, check out the widget below.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website