Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in January

With 2023 in the rearview, it’s time to look to a new year of streaming, and 2024 is already looking promising.
Kicking things off in January we have a few new Aussie series: Boy Swallows Universe on Netflix, Dance Life on Prime Video and Prosper on Stan. Marvel returns on Disney+ with Echo and a chilling new investigation is taking place on Binge in True Detective: Night Country.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in January 2024.
(Paramount+’s January releases will be added to this list when available.)
What’s new on Netflix Australia in December?
January 1
- Fool Me Once
- Bitconned
- You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
- Digging for Fire
- Loudermilk – Season 1
January 4
- The Brothers Sun
- Society of the Snow
January 5
- Gyeongseong Creature Part 2
- Good Grief
January 10
- The Trust: A Game of Greed
- Break Point – Season 2
January 11
- Boy Swallows Universe
- Champion
- Sonic Prime – Chapter 3
January 12
- Love Is Blind: Sweden
- Lift
January 15
- maboroshi
January 17
- End of the Line
- Freaks
January 18
- Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis
January 19
- Love on the Spectrum U.S – Season 2
- Mi soledad tiene alas
- Sixty Minutes
January 20
- Captivating the King
January 22
- Not Quite Narwhal – Season 2
January 23
- Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees Standup Special WIP
January 24
- Queer Eye – Season 8
- Six Nations: Full Contact
January 25
- Griselda
- Masters of the Universe: Revolution
January 28
- Doctor Slump
January 29
- Mighty Bheem’s Playtime
January 30
- Jack Whitehall: Settle Down
January 31
- Baby Bandito
- WIL
- Alexander the Great
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – Part 1
What’s new on Stan in January 2024?
January 1
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
- Grizzly Man
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast & Furious
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
- Fast & Furious 7
- The Fate of the Furious
- Peppa Pig – Seasons 1-4
January 2
- The Retirement Plan
- The Big Short
- The Tourist – Season 2
January 3
- What Happens in Vegas
- Prison 77
January 4
- Pompeii
- Under the Stars of Paris
- Jinxed
January 5
- The Twilight Zone (2019) – Seasons 1-2
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Canada’s Drag Race – Season 4, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Ninja Express – Season 1
January 6
- Feeders Fat Lovers & Fortunes – Season 1
- Ali’s Wedding
January 7
- Under Siege
- Under Siege 2
- The First 48 – Seasons 22-23
January 8
- Shallow Grave (1994)
- Let The River Flow
- Dora Dances to the Rescue
- Golden Globe Awards 2024
January 9
- The Burning Plain
- If Live Gives You Lemons
- Rags
January 10
- Made In America
- The Innocent
- Henry Danger – Seasons 1-5
- Awkward – Seasons 1-5
January 11
- Shayda
- The Loudest Voice – Season 1
January 12
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- As Good As It Gets
January 13
- Addicted to Boob Jobs
- What’s Your Number
January 14
- The Iron Lady
- Charli XCX: Alone Together
January 15
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Love Proof
- Dora Saves The Crystal Kingdom
January 16
- Heat
- Today We Fix The World
- Victorious – Seasons 1-3
January 17
- A Bullet to the Head
- The Gump: In Search of an Escort
- Splitting Adam
January 18
- Prosper – Season 1
- Assassin’s Creed
January 19
- It Lives Inside
- I Love That For You – Season 1
- Beyond the Headlines: The Gabby Petito Story
January 20
- Jumper
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
January 21
- In Bruges
- One For The Money
- 60 Days In – Season 7
January 22
- Martin Eden
- Let The Bullets Fly
- Dora Saves The Mermaids
January 23
- Ennio – The Maestro
- Let Me Introduce You To Sofia
- Swindle
January 24
- JFK
- The Prey
January 25
- Interrogation – Season 1
- Mirror Mirror
- Operation Goldshell
January 26
- Empire Records
January 27
- My First Threesome
- A Time to Kill
January 28
- Slumdog Millionaire
- November
January 29
- One Man Up
- We’ll End Up Together
- Dora Saves The Snow Princess
January 30
- Unsane
- Before We Vanish
- The Wait
January 31
- Mystery Road: Origins – Season 1
- De Gaulle
- The Space Between
What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in January?
January 3
- Ishura – Season 1
January 10
- Echo
- Bob’s Burgers – Season 14
- The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs – Season 1
January 11
- Daughters of the Cult – Season 1
January 16
- Death and Other Details
January 17
- It Was Always Me – Season 2
- A Shop for Killers – Season 1
- Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 3
- Me & Winnie the Pooh – Season 1
- Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin – Season 1
- America’s Funniest Home Videos – Season 24-26
- Air Crash Investigations – Season 5, 7, 19, 20
- Wicked Tuna – Season 11-12
January 19
- Cristobal Balenciaga – Season 1
January 22
- Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People – Season 1
January 23
- The Last Repair Shop
January 24
- A Real Bug’s Life
- Drain the Oceans – Seasons 2-5
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown – Season 1
- Secrets of the Zoo – Season 2-5
- Family Guy – Season 21 (new episodes)
January 27
- Flex X Cop – Season 1
January 31
- Choir – Season 1
- A Hero’s Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Echo
- Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina – Season 1
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa – Seasons 1-4
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown – Season 1
What’s new on Binge in January?
January 1
- Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 22, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 55-65
- Coronation Street – Episode 11130 (daily episodes)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9829 (daily episodes)
- Eastenders – Episode 6815 (daily episodes)
- Ted
- Ted 2
- The 33
- My Fair Lady
January 2
- The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice – Season 15, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great British Bake Off – Season 14, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 8, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 20 (new episodes weekly)
- CSI: Miami – Season 5
- The Good Life – Seasons 1-4
- The Good Life Christmas Special
- The Italian Job
- Once Upon A Time in the West
January 3
- Taskmaster UK New Year Special 2024
- TMZ No BS: Chris Brown
- Afterburn – Season 24, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Kennedy – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Grand Designs: The Street – Season 3
- Murder in Sweden – Season 1
- Forged in Fire – Season 9, Episode 20
- The Wedding Veil
- The Wedding Veil Unveiled
- The Wedding Viel Legacy
- El Dorado
- High Noon
January 4
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 13, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Location, Location, Location – Season 26, Episode 8
- Dragons’ Den – Season 20, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Weeks of War – Season 1
- Love Your Garden – Season 6
- One Fateful Night – Season 1
- The End of Sex
- Hell Is For Heroes
January 5
- Pamela’s Garden of Eden – Season 2, finale
- Southern Charm – Season 9, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox UK – Season 21, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Bottom Line Season 2024, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The UnXplained – Season 5, Episodes 22-25
- A Place in the Sun – Season 14, Episodes 91-110
- 24 Hours in Emergency – Season 5
- Daliland
- XXX: Return of Xander Cage
- Poison Ivy
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
January 6
- Don’t Forget the Lyrics USA – Season 6, finale
- Finding Magic Mike – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Two Jakes
- The Warriors
- Sunset Boulevard
January 7
- The Innocent
- Fracture
- The Dirty Dozen
January 8
- Call the Midwife – Season 13, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 10, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 8, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Jamie Oliver: Together – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Krapopolis – Season 1, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 66-76
- Qi – Season 13
- Open All Hours – Seasons 1-4
- The Kitchen
January 9
- Silent Witness – Season 27, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Found – Season 1 finale
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 8, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- I Survived A Crime – Season 2
- Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 21 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Inglorious Bastards
- Cops – Season 26
- Allelujah
- Baywatch
- Jla Adventures: Trapped in Time
January 10
- Grand Designs UK – Season 21, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Location, Location, Location UK – Season 27, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Kennedy – Season 1 finale
- TMZ No BS: Hollywood’s Messiest Divorces
- Frank Lloyd Wright, The Man Who Built America
- The Last Journey of the Vikings – Season 1
- Love It or List It Toronto – Season 10, Episodes 10-18
- Secret Headquarters
- Now and Then
January 11
- Ted – Season 1
- Dragons’ Den – Season 20 finale
- Secrets of the Mega Landfill
- Ripper Street – Seasons 1-5
- Ancient Aliens – Season 14, Episodes 11-20
- Women on Death Row – Season 1
- 101 Places to Party Before You Die – Season 1
- The Boat That Rocked
January 12
- NCIS Hawaii – Season 2
- The First 48 – Season 21, Episodes 1, 3-8, 10-12
- O Brother, Where Art Thou?
- The Brady Bunch Movie
January 13
- Secrets of Penthouse – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Paint
- The Back-Up Plan
- Mama’s Boy (2007)
- Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo
- Alive (1993)
January 14
- FBoy Island NZ – Season 1
- Little Italy
- Frank and Lola
January 15
- True Detective: Night Country – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Belgravia: The Next Chapter – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Pictionary – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- A Place in the Sun – Season 14, Episodes 111-120
- Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 77-87
- World’s Most Dangerous Roads – Season 4
- Blue Bloods – Season 12
- Mountain Men: Ultimate Marks – Season 1
- Taskmaster UK Champion of Champions 3
- World’s Most Dangerous Roads – Seasons 1-3
- Jonah: A Veggietales Movie
January 16
- 79th Primetime Emmy Awards
- Clean It, Fix It – Season 2
- Sort Your Life Out – Season 2
- Neighbourhood Wars – Season 2
- Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 1
- Janis: Little Girl Blue
- Made in America
- Marwencol
January 17
- Lego Ninjago Dragons Rising – Season 1, Episodes 118-120
- The Jonathan Ross Show – Season 20, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- TMZ No BS: Nasty Divorces
January 18
- Murdered at First Sight – Season 2
- Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words
- Chicago P.D. – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Selling Super Houses – Season 1
- Sympathy for The Devil
January 19
- Deepwater Salvage – Season 1
- South American With Simon Reeve – Season 1
- Snow White and The Hunstman
- The Ritual Killer
- Dazed and Confused
January 20
- No Hard Feelings
- Pain & Gain
- Moonrise Kingdom
- Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
January 21
- Mortal Kombat (2021)
January 22
- Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 88-98
- Paranormal Caught on Camera – Season 2
- The Survival of Kindness
January 23
- The Way Home – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Ancient Empires – Season 1
- Whose Line Is It Anyway – Seasons 1-6
- Secrets of the Mega Land
- The Great Wall of China: The Hidden Story
- Maybe I Do
January 24
- Millionaire Hoarders – Season 1
- 24 Hour Baby Hospital – Season 2
January 25
- In the Know – Season 1
- Kendra Sells Hollywood – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Mary Berry Makes it Easy – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
January 26
- Quadrophenia
January 27
- Would I Lie to You? – Season 12
- Ice on Fire
- Insidious: The Red Door
- All-Star Superman
- Starsky & Hutch
January 28
- WWE Royal Rumble 2024
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
- November
January 29
- Craig of the Creek – Season 5, Episodes 162-164
- Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 98-110
- Long Lost Family: What Happened Next – Season 7
- Would I Lie to You? – Season 6
January 30
- Music’s Greatest Mysteries – Season 2
- American Pickers – Season 19, Episodes 31-39
January 31
- Vanderpump Rules – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Secret Life of the Lighthouse – Season 3
- The Supervet – Season 3
- Camilla’s Country Life
- Time Bomb Y2K
What’s streaming in January on Prime Video Australia?
January 1
- The Girl in the Spider’s Web
- The Domestics
- Joy Ride
January 5
- Foe
- James May: Our Man in India
January 6
- YNG Dreamerz at Blue Checks (Sport)
- Jelly Fam at Cold Hearts (Sport)
January 12
- Role Play
January 13
- Jelly Fam at YNG Dreamerz (Sport)
January 15
- Fabio Rabin Comedy Specials – Season 1
January 18
- Drag Den with Manila Luzon
January 19
- Dance Life – Season 1
- Indian Police Force – Season 1
- Hazbin Hotel – Season 1
- LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland – Season 1
- A Father’s Love
January 20
- YNG Dreamerz at Diamond Doves (Sport)
- Blue Checks at Rolling Loud (Sport)
January 23
- Sweet As
January 26
- Expats – Season 1
- The Underdoggs
January 27
- Blue Checks at Cold Hearts (Sport)
January 30
- Jelly Fam at Rolling Loud (Sport)
What’s streaming on Apple TV+ Australia in January?
January 10
- Criminal Record (Series)
January 26
- Masters of the Air (Series)
The new year is starting off with a sizeable offering. What are you excited to see?
If you missed some of the highlights from December, you can check out the full list here.
Lead Image Credit: HBO/Binge/Disney+/Apple TV+/Netflix
