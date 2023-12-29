Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in January

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

With 2023 in the rearview, it’s time to look to a new year of streaming, and 2024 is already looking promising.

Kicking things off in January we have a few new Aussie series: Boy Swallows Universe on Netflix, Dance Life on Prime Video and Prosper on Stan. Marvel returns on Disney+ with Echo and a chilling new investigation is taking place on Binge in True Detective: Night Country.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in January 2024.

What's new on Netflix Australia in January?

Griselda (Image: Netflix)

January 1

Fool Me Once

Bitconned

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Digging for Fire

Loudermilk – Season 1

January 4

The Brothers Sun

Society of the Snow

January 5

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

Good Grief

January 10

The Trust: A Game of Greed

Break Point – Season 2

January 11

Boy Swallows Universe

Champion

Sonic Prime – Chapter 3

January 12

Love Is Blind: Sweden

Lift

January 15

maboroshi

January 17

End of the Line

Freaks

January 18

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis

January 19

Love on the Spectrum U.S – Season 2

Mi soledad tiene alas

Sixty Minutes

January 20

Captivating the King

January 22

Not Quite Narwhal – Season 2

January 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees Standup Special WIP

January 24

Queer Eye – Season 8

Six Nations: Full Contact

January 25

Griselda

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

January 28

Doctor Slump

January 29

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime

January 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down

January 31

Baby Bandito

WIL

Alexander the Great

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – Part 1

What’s new on Stan in January 2024?

Prosper (Image: Stan)

January 1

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Grizzly Man

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Fast & Furious 7

The Fate of the Furious

Peppa Pig – Seasons 1-4

January 2

The Retirement Plan

The Big Short

The Tourist – Season 2

January 3

What Happens in Vegas

Prison 77

January 4

Pompeii

Under the Stars of Paris

Jinxed

January 5

The Twilight Zone (2019) – Seasons 1-2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Canada’s Drag Race – Season 4, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Ninja Express – Season 1

January 6

Feeders Fat Lovers & Fortunes – Season 1

Ali’s Wedding

January 7

Under Siege

Under Siege 2

The First 48 – Seasons 22-23

January 8

Shallow Grave (1994)

Let The River Flow

Dora Dances to the Rescue

Golden Globe Awards 2024

January 9

The Burning Plain

If Live Gives You Lemons

Rags

January 10

Made In America

The Innocent

Henry Danger – Seasons 1-5

Awkward – Seasons 1-5

January 11

Shayda

The Loudest Voice – Season 1

January 12

Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

As Good As It Gets

January 13

Addicted to Boob Jobs

What’s Your Number

January 14

The Iron Lady

Charli XCX: Alone Together

January 15

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Love Proof

Dora Saves The Crystal Kingdom

January 16

Heat

Today We Fix The World

Victorious – Seasons 1-3

January 17

A Bullet to the Head

The Gump: In Search of an Escort

Splitting Adam

January 18

Prosper – Season 1

Assassin’s Creed

January 19

It Lives Inside

I Love That For You – Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Gabby Petito Story

January 20

Jumper

Everything Everywhere All At Once

January 21

In Bruges

One For The Money

60 Days In – Season 7

January 22

Martin Eden

Let The Bullets Fly

Dora Saves The Mermaids

January 23

Ennio – The Maestro

Let Me Introduce You To Sofia

Swindle

January 24

JFK

The Prey

January 25

Interrogation – Season 1

Mirror Mirror

Operation Goldshell

January 26

Empire Records

January 27

My First Threesome

A Time to Kill

January 28

Slumdog Millionaire

November

January 29

One Man Up

We’ll End Up Together

Dora Saves The Snow Princess

January 30

Unsane

Before We Vanish

The Wait

January 31

Mystery Road: Origins – Season 1

De Gaulle

The Space Between

What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in January?

Echo (Image: Disney+)

January 3

Ishura – Season 1

January 10

Echo

Bob’s Burgers – Season 14

The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs – Season 1

January 11

Daughters of the Cult – Season 1

January 16

Death and Other Details

January 17

It Was Always Me – Season 2

A Shop for Killers – Season 1

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 3

Me & Winnie the Pooh – Season 1

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin – Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos – Season 24-26

Air Crash Investigations – Season 5, 7, 19, 20

Wicked Tuna – Season 11-12

January 19

Cristobal Balenciaga – Season 1

January 22

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People – Season 1

January 23

The Last Repair Shop

January 24

A Real Bug’s Life

Drain the Oceans – Seasons 2-5

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown – Season 1

Secrets of the Zoo – Season 2-5

Family Guy – Season 21 (new episodes)

January 27

Flex X Cop – Season 1

January 31

Choir – Season 1

A Hero’s Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Echo

Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina – Season 1

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa – Seasons 1-4

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown – Season 1

What’s new on Binge in January?

True Detective: Night Country (Image: HBO/BINGE)

January 1

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 22, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 55-65

Coronation Street – Episode 11130 (daily episodes)

Emmerdale – Episode 9829 (daily episodes)

Eastenders – Episode 6815 (daily episodes)

Ted

Ted 2

The 33

My Fair Lady

January 2

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice – Season 15, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Great British Bake Off – Season 14, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 8, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 20 (new episodes weekly)

CSI: Miami – Season 5

The Good Life – Seasons 1-4

The Good Life Christmas Special

The Italian Job

Once Upon A Time in the West

January 3

Taskmaster UK New Year Special 2024

TMZ No BS: Chris Brown

Afterburn – Season 24, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Kennedy – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Grand Designs: The Street – Season 3

Murder in Sweden – Season 1

Forged in Fire – Season 9, Episode 20

The Wedding Veil

The Wedding Veil Unveiled

The Wedding Viel Legacy

El Dorado

High Noon

January 4

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 13, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Location, Location, Location – Season 26, Episode 8

Dragons’ Den – Season 20, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Weeks of War – Season 1

Love Your Garden – Season 6

One Fateful Night – Season 1

The End of Sex

Hell Is For Heroes

January 5

Pamela’s Garden of Eden – Season 2, finale

Southern Charm – Season 9, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox UK – Season 21, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Bottom Line Season 2024, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The UnXplained – Season 5, Episodes 22-25

A Place in the Sun – Season 14, Episodes 91-110

24 Hours in Emergency – Season 5

Daliland

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Poison Ivy

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

January 6

Don’t Forget the Lyrics USA – Season 6, finale

Finding Magic Mike – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Two Jakes

The Warriors

Sunset Boulevard

January 7

The Innocent

Fracture

The Dirty Dozen

January 8

Call the Midwife – Season 13, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 10, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 8, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Jamie Oliver: Together – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Krapopolis – Season 1, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 66-76

Qi – Season 13

Open All Hours – Seasons 1-4

The Kitchen

January 9

Silent Witness – Season 27, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Found – Season 1 finale

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 8, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

I Survived A Crime – Season 2

Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 21 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Inglorious Bastards

Cops – Season 26

Allelujah

Baywatch

Jla Adventures: Trapped in Time

January 10

Grand Designs UK – Season 21, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Location, Location, Location UK – Season 27, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Kennedy – Season 1 finale

TMZ No BS: Hollywood’s Messiest Divorces

Frank Lloyd Wright, The Man Who Built America

The Last Journey of the Vikings – Season 1

Love It or List It Toronto – Season 10, Episodes 10-18

Secret Headquarters

Now and Then

January 11

Ted – Season 1

Dragons’ Den – Season 20 finale

Secrets of the Mega Landfill

Ripper Street – Seasons 1-5

Ancient Aliens – Season 14, Episodes 11-20

Women on Death Row – Season 1

101 Places to Party Before You Die – Season 1

The Boat That Rocked

January 12

NCIS Hawaii – Season 2

The First 48 – Season 21, Episodes 1, 3-8, 10-12

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

The Brady Bunch Movie

January 13

Secrets of Penthouse – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Paint

The Back-Up Plan

Mama’s Boy (2007)

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo

Alive (1993)

January 14

FBoy Island NZ – Season 1

Little Italy

Frank and Lola

January 15

True Detective: Night Country – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Belgravia: The Next Chapter – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Pictionary – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

A Place in the Sun – Season 14, Episodes 111-120

Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 77-87

World’s Most Dangerous Roads – Season 4

Blue Bloods – Season 12

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marks – Season 1

Taskmaster UK Champion of Champions 3

World’s Most Dangerous Roads – Seasons 1-3

Jonah: A Veggietales Movie

January 16

79th Primetime Emmy Awards

Clean It, Fix It – Season 2

Sort Your Life Out – Season 2

Neighbourhood Wars – Season 2

Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 1

Janis: Little Girl Blue

Made in America

Marwencol

January 17

Lego Ninjago Dragons Rising – Season 1, Episodes 118-120

The Jonathan Ross Show – Season 20, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

TMZ No BS: Nasty Divorces

January 18

Murdered at First Sight – Season 2

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words

Chicago P.D. – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)

Selling Super Houses – Season 1

Sympathy for The Devil

January 19

Deepwater Salvage – Season 1

South American With Simon Reeve – Season 1

Snow White and The Hunstman

The Ritual Killer

Dazed and Confused

January 20

No Hard Feelings

Pain & Gain

Moonrise Kingdom

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

January 21

Mortal Kombat (2021)

January 22

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 88-98

Paranormal Caught on Camera – Season 2

The Survival of Kindness

January 23

The Way Home – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Ancient Empires – Season 1

Whose Line Is It Anyway – Seasons 1-6

Secrets of the Mega Land

The Great Wall of China: The Hidden Story

Maybe I Do

January 24

Millionaire Hoarders – Season 1

24 Hour Baby Hospital – Season 2

January 25

In the Know – Season 1

Kendra Sells Hollywood – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Mary Berry Makes it Easy – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

January 26

Quadrophenia

January 27

Would I Lie to You? – Season 12

Ice on Fire

Insidious: The Red Door

All-Star Superman

Starsky & Hutch

January 28

WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

November

January 29

Craig of the Creek – Season 5, Episodes 162-164

Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 98-110

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next – Season 7

Would I Lie to You? – Season 6

January 30

Music’s Greatest Mysteries – Season 2

American Pickers – Season 19, Episodes 31-39

January 31

Vanderpump Rules – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)

Secret Life of the Lighthouse – Season 3

The Supervet – Season 3

Camilla’s Country Life

Time Bomb Y2K

What’s streaming in January on Prime Video Australia?

Expats (Image: Prime Video)

January 1

The Girl in the Spider’s Web

The Domestics

Joy Ride

January 5

Foe

James May: Our Man in India

January 6

YNG Dreamerz at Blue Checks (Sport)

Jelly Fam at Cold Hearts (Sport)

January 12

Role Play

January 13

Jelly Fam at YNG Dreamerz (Sport)

January 15

Fabio Rabin Comedy Specials – Season 1

January 18

Drag Den with Manila Luzon

January 19

Dance Life – Season 1

Indian Police Force – Season 1

Hazbin Hotel – Season 1

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland – Season 1

A Father’s Love

January 20

YNG Dreamerz at Diamond Doves (Sport)

Blue Checks at Rolling Loud (Sport)

January 23

Sweet As

January 26

Expats – Season 1

The Underdoggs

January 27

Blue Checks at Cold Hearts (Sport)

January 30

Jelly Fam at Rolling Loud (Sport)

What’s streaming on Apple TV+ Australia in January?

January 10

Criminal Record (Series)

January 26

Masters of the Air (Series)

The new year is starting off with a sizeable offering. What are you excited to see?

If you missed some of the highlights from December, you can check out the full list here.

Lead Image Credit: HBO/Binge/Disney+/Apple TV+/Netflix