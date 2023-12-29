Level Up Your Life

Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in January

Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in January
With 2023 in the rearview, it’s time to look to a new year of streaming, and 2024 is already looking promising.

Kicking things off in January we have a few new Aussie series: Boy Swallows Universe on Netflix, Dance Life on Prime Video and Prosper on Stan. Marvel returns on Disney+ with Echo and a chilling new investigation is taking place on Binge in True Detective: Night Country.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in January 2024.

(Paramount+’s January releases will be added to this list when available.)

What’s new on Netflix Australia in December?

streaming january netflix griselda
Griselda (Image: Netflix)

January 1

  • Fool Me Once
  • Bitconned
  • You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
  • Digging for Fire
  • Loudermilk – Season 1

January 4

  • The Brothers Sun
  • Society of the Snow

January 5

  • Gyeongseong Creature Part 2
  • Good Grief

January 10

  • The Trust: A Game of Greed
  • Break Point – Season 2

January 11

  • Boy Swallows Universe
  • Champion
  • Sonic Prime – Chapter 3

January 12

  • Love Is Blind: Sweden
  • Lift

January 15

  • maboroshi

January 17

  • End of the Line
  • Freaks

January 18

  • Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis

January 19

  • Love on the Spectrum U.S – Season 2
  • Mi soledad tiene alas
  • Sixty Minutes

January 20

  • Captivating the King

January 22

  • Not Quite Narwhal – Season 2

January 23

  • Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees Standup Special WIP

January 24

  • Queer Eye – Season 8
  • Six Nations: Full Contact

January 25

  • Griselda
  • Masters of the Universe: Revolution

January 28

  • Doctor Slump

January 29

  • Mighty Bheem’s Playtime

January 30

  • Jack Whitehall: Settle Down

January 31

  • Baby Bandito
  • WIL
  • Alexander the Great
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – Part 1

What’s new on Stan in January 2024?

streaming january stan prosper
Prosper (Image: Stan)

January 1

  • Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
  • Grizzly Man
  • The Fast and the Furious
  • 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
  • Fast & Furious
  • Fast Five
  • Fast & Furious 6
  • Fast & Furious 7
  • The Fate of the Furious
  • Peppa Pig – Seasons 1-4

January 2

  • The Retirement Plan
  • The Big Short
  • The Tourist – Season 2

January 3

  • What Happens in Vegas
  • Prison 77

January 4

  • Pompeii
  • Under the Stars of Paris
  • Jinxed

January 5

  • The Twilight Zone (2019) – Seasons 1-2
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • Canada’s Drag Race – Season 4, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
  • Ninja Express – Season 1

January 6

  • Feeders Fat Lovers & Fortunes – Season 1
  • Ali’s Wedding

January 7

  • Under Siege
  • Under Siege 2
  • The First 48 – Seasons 22-23

January 8

  • Shallow Grave (1994)
  • Let The River Flow
  • Dora Dances to the Rescue
  • Golden Globe Awards 2024

January 9

  • The Burning Plain
  • If Live Gives You Lemons
  • Rags

January 10

  • Made In America
  • The Innocent
  • Henry Danger – Seasons 1-5
  • Awkward – Seasons 1-5

January 11

  • Shayda
  • The Loudest Voice – Season 1

January 12

  • Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • As Good As It Gets

January 13

  • Addicted to Boob Jobs
  • What’s Your Number

January 14

  • The Iron Lady
  • Charli XCX: Alone Together

January 15

  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire
  • Love Proof
  • Dora Saves The Crystal Kingdom

January 16

  • Heat
  • Today We Fix The World
  • Victorious – Seasons 1-3

January 17

  • A Bullet to the Head
  • The Gump: In Search of an Escort
  • Splitting Adam

January 18

  • Prosper – Season 1
  • Assassin’s Creed

January 19

  • It Lives Inside
  • I Love That For You – Season 1
  • Beyond the Headlines: The Gabby Petito Story

January 20

  • Jumper
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

January 21

  • In Bruges
  • One For The Money
  • 60 Days In – Season 7

January 22

  • Martin Eden
  • Let The Bullets Fly
  • Dora Saves The Mermaids

January 23

  • Ennio – The Maestro
  • Let Me Introduce You To Sofia
  • Swindle

January 24

  • JFK
  • The Prey

January 25

  • Interrogation – Season 1
  • Mirror Mirror
  • Operation Goldshell

January 26

  • Empire Records

January 27

  • My First Threesome
  • A Time to Kill

January 28

  • Slumdog Millionaire
  • November

January 29

  • One Man Up
  • We’ll End Up Together
  • Dora Saves The Snow Princess

January 30

  • Unsane
  • Before We Vanish
  • The Wait

January 31

  • Mystery Road: Origins – Season 1
  • De Gaulle
  • The Space Between

What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in January?

streaming january echo disney plus
Echo (Image: Disney+)

January 3

  • Ishura – Season 1

January 10

  • Echo
  • Bob’s Burgers – Season 14
  • The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs – Season 1

January 11

  • Daughters of the Cult – Season 1

January 16

  • Death and Other Details

January 17

  • It Was Always Me – Season 2
  • A Shop for Killers – Season 1
  • Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 3
  • Me & Winnie the Pooh – Season 1
  • Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin – Season 1
  • America’s Funniest Home Videos – Season 24-26
  • Air Crash Investigations – Season 5, 7, 19, 20
  • Wicked Tuna – Season 11-12

January 19

  • Cristobal Balenciaga – Season 1

January 22

  • Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People – Season 1

January 23

  • The Last Repair Shop

January 24

  • A Real Bug’s Life
  • Drain the Oceans – Seasons 2-5
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown – Season 1
  • Secrets of the Zoo – Season 2-5
  • Family Guy – Season 21 (new episodes)

January 27

  • Flex X Cop – Season 1

January 31

  • Choir – Season 1
  • A Hero’s Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Echo
  • Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina – Season 1
  • Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa – Seasons 1-4
  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown – Season 1

What’s new on Binge in January?

true detective night country streaming january
True Detective: Night Country (Image: HBO/BINGE)

January 1

  • Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 22, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
  • Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 55-65
  • Coronation Street – Episode 11130 (daily episodes)
  • Emmerdale – Episode 9829 (daily episodes)
  • Eastenders – Episode 6815 (daily episodes)
  • Ted
  • Ted 2
  • The 33
  • My Fair Lady

January 2

  • The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice – Season 15, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Great British Bake Off – Season 14, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
  • Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 8, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 20 (new episodes weekly)
  • CSI: Miami – Season 5
  • The Good Life – Seasons 1-4
  • The Good Life Christmas Special
  • The Italian Job
  • Once Upon A Time in the West

January 3

  • Taskmaster UK New Year Special 2024
  • TMZ No BS: Chris Brown
  • Afterburn – Season 24, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Kennedy – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
  • Grand Designs: The Street – Season 3
  • Murder in Sweden – Season 1
  • Forged in Fire – Season 9, Episode 20
  • The Wedding Veil
  • The Wedding Veil Unveiled
  • The Wedding Viel Legacy
  • El Dorado
  • High Noon

January 4

  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 13, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
  • Location, Location, Location – Season 26, Episode 8
  • Dragons’ Den – Season 20, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
  • Weeks of War – Season 1
  • Love Your Garden – Season 6
  • One Fateful Night – Season 1
  • The End of Sex
  • Hell Is For Heroes

January 5

  • Pamela’s Garden of Eden – Season 2, finale
  • Southern Charm – Season 9, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
  • Gogglebox UK – Season 21, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
  • Bottom Line Season 2024, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • The UnXplained – Season 5, Episodes 22-25
  • A Place in the Sun – Season 14, Episodes 91-110
  • 24 Hours in Emergency – Season 5
  • Daliland
  • XXX: Return of Xander Cage
  • Poison Ivy
  • The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

January 6

  • Don’t Forget the Lyrics USA – Season 6, finale
  • Finding Magic Mike – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Two Jakes
  • The Warriors
  • Sunset Boulevard

January 7

  • The Innocent
  • Fracture
  • The Dirty Dozen

January 8

  • Call the Midwife – Season 13, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 10, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 8, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
  • Jamie Oliver: Together – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Krapopolis – Season 1, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
  • Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 66-76
  • Qi – Season 13
  • Open All Hours – Seasons 1-4
  • The Kitchen

January 9

  • Silent Witness – Season 27, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Found – Season 1 finale
  • Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 8, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
  • I Survived A Crime – Season 2
  • Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 21 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Real Inglorious Bastards
  • Cops – Season 26
  • Allelujah
  • Baywatch
  • Jla Adventures: Trapped in Time

January 10

  • Grand Designs UK – Season 21, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Location, Location, Location UK – Season 27, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Kennedy – Season 1 finale
  • TMZ No BS: Hollywood’s Messiest Divorces
  • Frank Lloyd Wright, The Man Who Built America
  • The Last Journey of the Vikings – Season 1
  • Love It or List It Toronto – Season 10, Episodes 10-18
  • Secret Headquarters
  • Now and Then

January 11

  • Ted – Season 1
  • Dragons’ Den – Season 20 finale
  • Secrets of the Mega Landfill
  • Ripper Street – Seasons 1-5
  • Ancient Aliens – Season 14, Episodes 11-20
  • Women on Death Row – Season 1
  • 101 Places to Party Before You Die – Season 1
  • The Boat That Rocked

January 12

  • NCIS Hawaii – Season 2
  • The First 48 – Season 21, Episodes 1, 3-8, 10-12
  • O Brother, Where Art Thou?
  • The Brady Bunch Movie

January 13

  • Secrets of Penthouse – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Paint
  • The Back-Up Plan
  • Mama’s Boy (2007)
  • Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo
  • Alive (1993)

January 14

  • FBoy Island NZ – Season 1
  • Little Italy
  • Frank and Lola

January 15

  • True Detective: Night Country – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Belgravia: The Next Chapter – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Pictionary – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
  • A Place in the Sun – Season 14, Episodes 111-120
  • Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 77-87
  • World’s Most Dangerous Roads – Season 4
  • Blue Bloods – Season 12
  • Mountain Men: Ultimate Marks – Season 1
  • Taskmaster UK Champion of Champions 3
  • World’s Most Dangerous Roads – Seasons 1-3
  • Jonah: A Veggietales Movie

January 16

  • 79th Primetime Emmy Awards
  • Clean It, Fix It – Season 2
  • Sort Your Life Out – Season 2
  • Neighbourhood Wars – Season 2
  • Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 1
  • Janis: Little Girl Blue
  • Made in America
  • Marwencol

January 17

  • Lego Ninjago Dragons Rising – Season 1, Episodes 118-120
  • The Jonathan Ross Show – Season 20, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • TMZ No BS: Nasty Divorces

January 18

  • Murdered at First Sight – Season 2
  • Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words
  • Chicago P.D. – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)
  • Selling Super Houses – Season 1
  • Sympathy for The Devil

January 19

  • Deepwater Salvage – Season 1
  • South American With Simon Reeve – Season 1
  • Snow White and The Hunstman
  • The Ritual Killer
  • Dazed and Confused

January 20

  • No Hard Feelings
  • Pain & Gain
  • Moonrise Kingdom
  • Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

January 21

  • Mortal Kombat (2021)

January 22

  • Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 88-98
  • Paranormal Caught on Camera – Season 2
  • The Survival of Kindness

January 23

  • The Way Home – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Ancient Empires – Season 1
  • Whose Line Is It Anyway – Seasons 1-6
  • Secrets of the Mega Land
  • The Great Wall of China: The Hidden Story
  • Maybe I Do

January 24

  • Millionaire Hoarders – Season 1
  • 24 Hour Baby Hospital – Season 2

January 25

  • In the Know – Season 1
  • Kendra Sells Hollywood – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Mary Berry Makes it Easy – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

January 26

  • Quadrophenia

January 27

  • Would I Lie to You? – Season 12
  • Ice on Fire
  • Insidious: The Red Door
  • All-Star Superman
  • Starsky & Hutch

January 28

  • WWE Royal Rumble 2024
  • Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
  • November

January 29

  • Craig of the Creek – Season 5, Episodes 162-164
  • Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 98-110
  • Long Lost Family: What Happened Next – Season 7
  • Would I Lie to You? – Season 6

January 30

  • Music’s Greatest Mysteries – Season 2
  • American Pickers – Season 19, Episodes 31-39

January 31

  • Vanderpump Rules – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)
  • Secret Life of the Lighthouse – Season 3
  • The Supervet – Season 3
  • Camilla’s Country Life
  • Time Bomb Y2K

What’s streaming in January on Prime Video Australia?

streaming january expats prime video
Expats (Image: Prime Video)

January 1

  • The Girl in the Spider’s Web
  • The Domestics
  • Joy Ride

January 5

  • Foe
  • James May: Our Man in India

January 6

  • YNG Dreamerz at Blue Checks (Sport)
  • Jelly Fam at Cold Hearts (Sport)

January 12

  • Role Play

January 13

  • Jelly Fam at YNG Dreamerz (Sport)

January 15

  • Fabio Rabin Comedy Specials – Season 1

January 18

  • Drag Den with Manila Luzon

January 19

  • Dance Life – Season 1
  • Indian Police Force – Season 1
  • Hazbin Hotel – Season 1
  • LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland – Season 1
  • A Father’s Love

January 20

  • YNG Dreamerz at Diamond Doves (Sport)
  • Blue Checks at Rolling Loud (Sport)

January 23

  • Sweet As

January 26

  • Expats – Season 1
  • The Underdoggs

January 27

  • Blue Checks at Cold Hearts (Sport)

January 30

  • Jelly Fam at Rolling Loud (Sport)

What’s streaming on Apple TV+ Australia in January?

streaming january apple tv plus masters of air

January 10

  • Criminal Record (Series)

January 26

  • Masters of the Air (Series)

The new year is starting off with a sizeable offering. What are you excited to see?

If you missed some of the highlights from December, you can check out the full list here.

Lead Image Credit: HBO/Binge/Disney+/Apple TV+/Netflix

