The Marvels Is Exactly What the MCU Needed

The Marvels is an injection of adrenaline into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s a fun, heartfelt instalment that is a unafraid to be unique or unserious.

Full transparency, I’m a big Captain Marvel fan and am, therefore, part of the demographic this movie was made for. That doesn’t mean I’m immune to the movie’s flaws – because it does have them – but it also doesn’t mean these flaws diminished my enjoyment of what is a genuinely good time at the cinema.

The Marvels is a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel that unites Brie Larson’s hero, Carol Danvers, with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (last seen in WandaVision) and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan (introduced in Ms. Marvel). To address concerns from those who worry about missing backstory, those who have seen the Disney+ series may catch more of the subtle references in the film, but The Marvels does a pretty good job of providing all the essential information to anyone who is coming into the movie fresh. A lack of Marvel homework should definitely not prohibit anyone from seeing this film.

The Marvels review (Image: Marvel Studios)

These heroes are brought together after their powers become entangled by a series of malfunctioning jump points in space, causing them to switch places whenever they simultaneously use their abilities. The trio do not take to this idea at first, with resentment lingering between Monica and Carol over the latter’s decades-long absence. Kamala, meanwhile, is on the opposite end of the scale, simmering with excitement over being paired with her literal icon, Captain Marvel.

This set-up is one that feels like the right foil for a character like Captain Marvel. She has long been a lone wolf, relying on only herself and her superpowers (and her loyal cat/flerkin, Goose). But her new situation is one she can’t punch her way out of. It forces Carol to rely on others for a change and face the trauma that she has long been avoiding. On the whole, it does feel like Captain Marvel has the most character development in the story, but The Marvels does a good job of servicing each of its three leads.

It helps that the trio have electric chemistry, with each fulfilling a core function – Carol the brawn, Monica the brains and Kamala the heart. This dynamic is one that works from start to finish, allowing each character the right opportunities to learn and grow from each other, resulting in something that makes them feel like so much more than a team.

Performance-wise, everyone brings their A-game. Brie Larson manages to adapt for The Marvels’ different tone, navigating the nuances of what has typically been a stoic character to allow the comedic and lighthearted side of Carol to shine. Teyonah Parris is tasked with delivering a lot of the scientific exposition, but also manages to inject her own humour and wit. Iman Vellani is the MVP. She provides such a gleeful representation of a young fan that is reminiscent of the generation who have grown up loving all things superheroes (not at all like this reviewer, nope, couldn’t be me). She is the glue of the group, easily holding her own amongst powerhouse performances and proving even further that she is a star set to shine in the MCU.

Filling out the cast is Marvel regular Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, who is always a delight, and the members of the Khan family, with Zenobia Shroff being a particular joy to watch. Goose (and the cats who play her) are no slouches either.

Perhaps one of the lesser elements in The Marvels is the villain. Zawe Ashton plays the Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn with a steely menace that bears similarities, in more ways than one, to Danaerys Targaryen. But unfortunately, Dar-Benn doesn’t have the same depth of character, resulting in hasty motivation and conclusion.

The power-switching is one of The Marvels’ biggest strengths. It brings pace and flow to the action sequences that keep things unexpected and exciting, with energetic needle drops and well-choreographed fights. Paired with the character journeys, this is where The Marvels really nails it.

But the pacing doesn’t always land. The movie is the MCU’s shortest at just 1 hour and 45 minutes, and it never gets boring. However, that runtime is a double-edged sword, causing some plot points to feel rushed and leaving little room for scenes to breathe.

Nia DaCosta directs the movie, and she essentially breathes the same breath of fresh air into Captain Marvel as Taika Waititi did with Thor Ragnarok.

Tonally, the word that The Marvels can be summed up in is fun. It’s not afraid to lean into the ludicrous with sequences that are truly laugh-out-loud funny and lighthearted. It’s a refreshing trend we’ve been seeing more of this year, from movies like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 , and it needs to be taken in the spirit in which it is intended.

The film is also steeped in female empowerment that stems from not just its cast of women but also the way it tackles the typical (male) Marvel formula. In a year where Barbie said hold my beer, The Marvels said cheers.

As for The Marvels‘ place in the wider MCU, it does its share of heavy lifting. There are definitely elements of fan service, and the usual cameos and post-credit stings, but these feel genuinely earned in The Marvels. They give a cohesion to the wider phase of Marvel movies, which has perhaps been lacking from previous entries.

There will be people out there who won’t like The Marvels. They’ll say it’s too weird, too tonally inconsistent, too woke. But there is an audience out there for this exact movie, and that alone makes it worth having.

In the end, The Marvels is a movie that reminds us that the MCU can still be a fun time at the cinema.

The Marvels Review: The verdict

Pros: Great chemistry between leads, refreshing fight scenes, meaningful story for the characters and wider MCU, it’s fun (!!).

Cons: Lacklustre villain, feels rushed in certain places, it will be too weird for some.

Watch it if you liked: Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder, Barbie, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The Marvels is in cinemas now.

