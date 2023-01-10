‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
McDonald’s Has Added Potato Scallops to Its Summer Menu

Published 43 mins ago: January 10, 2023 at 11:55 am -
Image: McDonald's/Fox

We are truly in the midst of summer but things are really heating up now thanks to McDonald’s new summer menu. In addition to the two new menu items it added in December, Macca’s has announced four new feeds coming to Australia for summer.

What new menu items does McDonald’s have for summer?

The summer items include a bunch of returning favourites as well as some brand-new meals to sink your teeth into – including a whole new burger. You’ll want to get in quick, though, because they’re only here while summer lasts.

On the McDonald’s summer menu this year, we have:

Aussie Angus Deluxe

mcdonald's summer menu
Image: McDonald’s

New to the summer range is the Aussie Angus Deluxe burger which is comprised of a 100% Aussie Angus beef patty, bacon, beetroot, cheese, crispy lettuce and tomato relish and aioli on a classic bun.

McSpicy Deluxe

mcdonald's summer menu
Image: McDonald’s

You know the McSpicy, now meet the McSpicy Deluxe. The burger consists of a 100% Aussie RSPCA-approved chicken fillet covered in fiery crispy chilli coating, creamy mayo, lettuce, cheese and fresh tomato on a sesame seed bun.

Potato Scallops with Chicken Salt

mcdonald's summer menu
Image: McDonald’s

I can’t believe it’s taken Macca’s this long to introduce a potato scallop, but the day has arrived.

The Aussie icon is the perfect combination of crunchy tempura coating and fluffy potato served with classic chicken salt seasoning. Eat your heart out, hash browns.

Hokey Pokey Thickshake

mcdonald's summer menu
Image: McDonald’s

The much-requested Hokey Pokey thickshake is launching for the first time in Australia. The milkshake is smooth, thick and deliciously creamy with Hokey Pokey flavoured syrup.

Alongside these four new menu items, you can read about the new meals that were added to Macca’s summer menu in December below.

Cajun Chicken Deluxe

mcdonalds summer menu
Image: McDonald’s

100% Aussie, RSPCA Approved crispy chicken fillet, Macca’s cheese, fresh tomato and crispy lettuce – served on a sesame seed bun. Featuring one of Macca’s most requested sauces – tangy Cajun sauce.

McFlurry with Cadbury Caramilk Hokey Pokey 

mcdonalds summer menu
Image: McDonald’s

Macca’s iconic, creamy soft serve mixed with flakes of Cadbury Caramilk chocolate, golden Hokey Pokey pieces and Caramilk sauce – the perfect sweet summer treat.

El Maco Beef

mcdonalds summer menu
Image: McDonald’s

Two 100% Aussie beef patties, Mexican-inspired El Maco sauce, sour cream, cheese, fresh locally-sourced tomato and crispy lettuce – served on a sesame seed bun. Back on menus for the first time since 2020.

Cheesy Jalapeño Pops with El Maco Sauce

mcdonalds summer menu
Image: McDonald’s

Delicious bite-sized pops that are crispy on the outside with an oozy melting cheddar cheese and crunchy jalapeño filling. The perfect combination of cheesy and spicy, served with tangy El Maco sauce.

You’ll find these new menu items in McDonald’s stores across the country and via McDelivery from January 11.

Unfortunately, the new summer menu does not yet include the Adult Happy Meal that boomed in popularity overseas, but we can dream.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

