McDonald’s Introduces Pineapple Fritters to Its New Summer Menu

We’re in the midst of a sultry summer, but where things are really heating up is on McDonald’s summer menu. The fast food joint has four new items coming to its menu, along with a few returning favourites. Let’s dig in.

What new menu items does McDonald’s have for summer?

Pineapple Fritters:

The most controversial of Macca’s new summer menu items is pineapple fritters, a divisive snack across the nation. The items are described as “Sweet and juicy pineapple covered in a crispy, golden crumbed coating.”

Pineapple Sundae:

Adding to the pineapple range is a dessert take with the new Pineapple Sundae, a combination of creamy vanilla or chocolate soft serve and sweet and fruity pineapple sauce and chunks.

McCrispy Bacon Deluxe:

Adding to the burger menu this summer is the McCrispy Bacon Deluxe, a burger comprised of crispy RSPCA-approved chicken, shredded lettuce, Aussie Jack cheese, and McCrispy signature sauce all on a soft glazed bun, plus a slice of bacon and fresh tomato.

Aussie Angus Deluxe:

A fan favourite burger is back for the remainder of summer with the Aussie Angus Deluxe returning to the menu. The burger is made up of a 100% Aussie Angus beef patty, bacon, beetroot, tomato onion relish, aioli, cheese and fresh lettuce.

Previously announced summer menu items

McRib:

This year’s summer menu includes the return of the McRib which, according to Macca’s, is the most requested product ever. It’s back after a three-year break, bringing fans not only the classic burger, but also the McRib Deluxe.

The McRib is a juicy boneless pork patty dipped in sweet, tangy and smoky BBQ McRib sauce and topped with pickles and slivered onions sandwiched in toasted homestyle buns.

McRib Deluxe:

The McRib Deluxe, meanwhile, has all the same contents as the McRib but with added cheese, tomato and lettuce.

Chicken Big Mac:

Another returning favourite to McDonald’s summer menu is the Chicken Big Mac. This burg is made up of two juicy 100% Aussie RSPCA approved chicken patties, Big Mac special sauce, lettuce, cheese and pickles, housed in a sesame seed bun.

Onion Rings & BBQ Sauce:

On the snacks side, Macca’s is bringing back its Onion Rings and BBQ sauce. As it says on the tin, these are crispy, crunchy onion rings served with a smoky BBQ sauce that are returning for the first time since 2021.

Tim Tam Chocolate McFlurry:

Now, it wouldn’t be summer without a McFlurry and Macca’s has a new one for us. This time we’re getting the Tim Tam Chocolate McFlurry, a successor to the Tim Tam McFlurry except this time it consists of chocolate soft serve over the vanilla. Adding to that are the Tim Tam biscuit pieces and smooth milk chocolate sauce.

Frozen Coke Y3000:

The final addition to the summer menu is McDonald’s new frozen Coke. Named Frozen Coke Y3000 the flavour has been co-created with the help of AI to replicate the taste of Coke in the future.

You’ll find these new menu items in McDonald’s stores across the country and via McDelivery from January 10. However, these items will only be available for a limited time while summer lasts, so get in while you can.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: McDonald’s Australia