McDonald’s Just Added Extra Cheese to Its Winter Menu

Is there anything more exciting than new menu items at McDonald’s? Probably, but right now, we’ll take the small wins where we can. Today’s win comes in the form of McDonald’s bringing back its cheesy range to the winter menu.

Now when we say cheesy, we’re not just talking about an extra slice of cheese on top, we’re talking about a legitimate cheese patty on your burger. The patties are made from decadent melting mozzarella cheese, which themselves are made from Australian milk.

Dairy-free folks, avert your eyes.

The three new and returning menu items that make up Macca’s cheesy range include:

Cheesy Angus

Image: McDonald’s (Supplied)

This is a new burger in McDonald’s cheesy range which consists of an Aussie Angus juicy beef patty, rasher bacon, a golden cheesy patty, Aussie Jacks cheese, tomato, lettuce, McChicken sauce and tomato chilli jam.

Cheesy Chicken

Image: McDonald’s (Supplied)

Returning due to popular demand is the Cheesy Chicken which is made up of crispy 100 per cent Aussie chicken, a golden cheesy patty, Aussie Jack cheese, lettuce, McChicken sauce and tomato chilli jam.

Cheesy Beef

Image: McDonald’s (Supplied)

Also returning in the cheesy range is the Cheesy Beef. This one is comprised of a 100 per cent Aussie beef patty, golden cheesy patty, Aussie Jack cheese, lettuce, McChicken sauce and tomato chilli jam.

Liz Whitbread, Senior Brand Manager for McDonald’s Australia, said that the new additions to the menu are “all about great tasting winter indulgence.”

“Our last Cheesy range was a huge hit, so if the chilly season has kicked your cheese cravings into overdrive, make sure to head to your local Macca’s before it’s too late!”

The new cheesy menu items join the others in McDonald’s winter menu range, which recently expanded to include mozzarella sticks, a Raspberry & Custard pie McFlurry and hot pie.

The cheesy range is available in McDonald’s stores nationwide starting Wednesday, August 2. You’ll be able to order the items in-store or via the MyMacca’s app and McDelivery.

However, the winter menu won’t last forever, so be sure to feast on your favourite items before summer rolls around again.