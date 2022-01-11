Macca’s Is Reintroducing the Aussie Angus Burger to the Menu This Summer

As a part of McDonald’s Australia’s major summer deals campaign, the fast-food restaurant chain has decided to bring back an old favourite menu item: the Aussie Angus.

If you need a refresher on what this tasty lil burg offers ingredient-wise, here’s the wrap up from Macca’s:

Featuring Aussie-inspired flavour combinations, the burger is made with 100% Aussie Angus Beef, combined with Aussie Jack Cheese, bacon, lettuce, beetroot and crunchy, golden Onion Rings – all in a soft bun, topped with House Grill Sauce and Garlic Mayo.

On the menu update, Tim Kenward, Marketing Director of McDonald’s Australia shared in a statement that:

“We’re excited to bring back the Aussie Angus. From the 100% Aussie Angus Beef, unique sauce combos, crunchy onion rings and that iconic beetroot slice, this is a burger tailor-made for the Australian summer.”

If you’re keen to get your mouth around an Aussie Angus burger, you’ll be able to do so from January 12, 2022, for a limited time only. You can order the Angus from Macca’s restaurants around Australia, as well as via McDelivery.

McDonald’s Australia summer deals and promotions

In addition to the return of the Aussie Angus burger, Macca’s has also announced a fun campaign with Budgy Smugglers for its summer promo.

As of January 8, Macca’s and Budgy Smugglers have launched a range of McDonald’s-inspired swimmers that lovers of the fast-food restaurant can dive right on into.

The collection includes the traditional Australian-made men’s ‘Smugglers’ ($60) and one-piece ($90) and two-piece ($60) ‘Smugglettes’, as well as bucket hat designs.

The swimmers come in a range of Macca’s-themed prints, featuring fries, burgers and logos. You can find the range to take home for a limited time here.

We suggest you move quickly though because these babies are selling out incredibly quickly.

Keep an eye out for more Macca’s deals, as the brand has announced it will be dropping more collabs and menu items across the summer months, through to February 2022.