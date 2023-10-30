Pineapple May Not Belong on Pizza, but It Certainly Belongs on Oporto’s Fries

Australia’s best fast food restaurant (in my opinion at least), Oporto, has announced it is introducing a new range of menu items for the summer season… and it’s good. Inspired by the popular Otropo burger, Oporto has shared that it is dropping an entire pineapple menu range. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s in Oporto’s Otropo burger?

First of all, try and say Oporto’s Otropo burger three times fast. It’s not easy.

Anyway, the burger is a pineapple lover’s dream, made up of two chicken fillets, fresh pineapple, bacon, cheese, lettuce and mayo. Delish. It goes for $12.95, in case you’re wondering.

Tell me about the whole range

Image supplied.

But that’s not all, Oporto has built a whole range around this flavour combination, and the menu options include the following items.

The below comes via Oporto:

Otropo Bowl – RRP $16.45 – A new limited-time-only bowl featuring salad mix, grilled pineapple, spicy rice and new Otropo sauce.

– RRP $16.45 – A new limited-time-only bowl featuring salad mix, grilled pineapple, spicy rice and new Otropo sauce. Pineapple & Caramel Dessert Pack – RRP $5.95 – Four pieces of grilled pineapple with cinnamon sugar and a serving of our salted caramel sauce.

– RRP $5.95 – Four pieces of grilled pineapple with cinnamon sugar and a serving of our salted caramel sauce. Otropo Value Box – RRP $15.95 – A single Otropo meal comprising two crispy strips, small chips, new Otropo sauce, and a drink of choice.

In addition to the bowl, dessert pack and value box, however, there are also three secret menu items. You can access them by downloading the Oporto app – which will be stocking them for a limited time. Those secret menu items are (as described by Oporto):

Otropo Rappa – RRP $11.95 – Oporto’s famous chicken Rappa with new Otropo sauce, bacon & grilled pineapple.

– RRP $11.95 – Oporto’s famous chicken Rappa with new Otropo sauce, bacon & grilled pineapple. Churros & Pineapple Dessert pack – RRP $6.95 – Three pieces of grilled pineapple with cinnamon sugar and three churros, served with a portion of our salted caramel sauce.

– RRP $6.95 – Three pieces of grilled pineapple with cinnamon sugar and three churros, served with a portion of our salted caramel sauce. Otropo Loaded Fries – RRP $7.95 – Oporto’s famous chips with mayo & Otropo sauce.

I can say I have tasted these loaded fries, and they are damn delicious. Who knew pineapple and hot chips would work so well?!

Kristina Sutevski, Brand Manager at Oporto, said of the announcement:

“Our Otropo Burger for the longest time has been the popular underdog on our menu, so we are beyond excited to bring the Otropo range to the forefront with some fresh, new additions. The new range adds a whole new level of freshness and flavor(sic) to every meal”.

You can read more on the range via the website here.

Lead Image Credit: Image Supplied