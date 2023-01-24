You Need Jennifer Garner’s Favourite Lemonade Recipe in Your Life

We’re in the toasty months of the year, and that means refreshing drinks are on the agenda. If you’re keen to broaden your list of summer drink recipes (of the non-alcoholic persuasion), Jennifer Garner and her #PretendCookingShow are here to help with a sweet take on homemade lemonade. How wholesome!

In this video, Jennifer Garner is explaining how January (winter in the U.S.) is California lemon season and, therefore, it’s the perfect time to make homemade lemonade. This recipe comes from Simply Recipes and is a great way to use up extra lemons, slash any kind of citrus you have lying around.

‘Perfect Lemonade’ recipe

Garner shared the below to her Instagram account.

What you’ll need for homemade lemonade:

1 cup sugar (can reduce to 3/4 cup)

1 cup water (for simple syrup)

1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (or mix up the citrus like I did!)

2-3 cups cold water, to dilute

Soda water to float

Directions for homemade lemonade:

Make the simple syrup. Place the sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Stir so the sugar dissolves completely and remove from heat. While the water is heating for the simple syrup, juice your citrus. Size and quantity will vary, but 4-6 lemons (I use a lemon heavy blend of all kinds of citrus) should be enough for 1 cup of juice. Pour the juice and simple syrup into a serving pitcher. Add 2-3 cups of cold water and taste. Refrigerate for 30-40 minutes (I’m never able to wait). Pour over ice. Add a little soda water if you’re fancy. YUM.

If you’d like to watch the delightful #PretendCookingShow lemonade recipe video in full, you can check it out below.

