Five Cocktails That Taste Like Summer In a Glass

Believe it or not, we are well and truly in the swing of summer. I know that’s hard to believe because we’ve had wet and wild weather of late, thanks to La Niña. But just because the weather has been terrible, doesn’t mean your summer cocktail game has to be.
Thanks to some award winning spirit brands like Silent Pool Gin, Cazcabel Tequila, Hotel Starlino, Kavka Vodka and Don Papa Rum, we’ve got some delicious cocktails that will suit everyone this festive season.
Perfect timing too because with Christmas just a few days away and the sun coming out for the long weekend, it’s going to be the perfect time for a festive cocktail.
So get those ice shakers at the ready because these cocktails will have you feeling like it’s summer regardless of the weather.
Silent Pool Flamingo
What you’ll need:
- 50ml Silent Pool Gin
- 25ml lime juice
- 15ml peach liqueur
- 15ml raspberry liqueur
Directions:
- Add ingredients to shaker with cubed ice and shake
- Double strain into a chill cocktail glass
Berry Christmas
What you’ll need:
- 60ml Cazcabel Blanco Tequilla
- 25ml cranberry juice
- 25ml pomegranate juice
- 25ml lime juice
- 5ml agave syrup
Serve in:
- Short balloon glass
Garnish:
- Mint and dried orange wheel
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and fill with cubed ice
- Shake hard and until ice is cold
- Strain into a short balloon glass and garnish
Hotel Starlino Roséspritz
What you’ll need:
- 2 parts Starlino Rosé
- 1 part prosecco
- 1 part soda water
Garnish:
- A slice of pink grapefruit
Directions:
- Mix 2-parts Starlino Rosé with 1 part prosecco and 1 part soda water in a tall glass
- Garnish with a slice of pink grapefruit
Kavka Honey Smash
What you’ll need:
- 40ml Kavka Vodka
- 20ml lemon or llime juice
- 10ml honey
- Ginger Beer
- Ice
Garnish:
- Apple
Directions:
- Pour vodka, lemon/lime juice and honey into a tall glass with ice
- Add Ginger Beer and stir
- Garnish with apple slices
The Don Papa Old Fashioned
What you’ll need:
- 50ml Don Papa Rum
- Bar Spoon Pure Cane Syrup
- 2 dashes aromatic bitters
Garnish:
- Expressed orange peel
Method:
- Add all to mixing glass with ice
- Stir to chill, then strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice
- Garnish with expressed orange peel
These summer cocktails are sure to be crowd pleasures this festive season. If you’re looking for more festive recipes, try these gin cocktails.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in