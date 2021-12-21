Five Cocktails That Taste Like Summer In a Glass

Believe it or not, we are well and truly in the swing of summer. I know that’s hard to believe because we’ve had wet and wild weather of late, thanks to La Niña. But just because the weather has been terrible, doesn’t mean your summer cocktail game has to be.

Thanks to some award winning spirit brands like Silent Pool Gin, Cazcabel Tequila, Hotel Starlino, Kavka Vodka and Don Papa Rum, we’ve got some delicious cocktails that will suit everyone this festive season.

Perfect timing too because with Christmas just a few days away and the sun coming out for the long weekend, it’s going to be the perfect time for a festive cocktail.

So get those ice shakers at the ready because these cocktails will have you feeling like it’s summer regardless of the weather.

Silent Pool Flamingo

What you’ll need:

50ml Silent Pool Gin

25ml lime juice

15ml peach liqueur

15ml raspberry liqueur

Directions:

Add ingredients to shaker with cubed ice and shake

Double strain into a chill cocktail glass

Berry Christmas

What you’ll need:

60ml Cazcabel Blanco Tequilla

25ml cranberry juice

25ml pomegranate juice

25ml lime juice

5ml agave syrup

Serve in:

Short balloon glass

Garnish:

Mint and dried orange wheel

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and fill with cubed ice

Shake hard and until ice is cold

Strain into a short balloon glass and garnish

Hotel Starlino Roséspritz

What you’ll need:

2 parts Starlino Rosé

1 part prosecco

1 part soda water

Garnish:

A slice of pink grapefruit

Directions:

Mix 2-parts Starlino Rosé with 1 part prosecco and 1 part soda water in a tall glass

Garnish with a slice of pink grapefruit

Kavka Honey Smash

What you’ll need:

40ml Kavka Vodka

20ml lemon or llime juice

10ml honey

Ginger Beer

Ice

Garnish:

Apple

Directions:

Pour vodka, lemon/lime juice and honey into a tall glass with ice

Add Ginger Beer and stir

Garnish with apple slices

The Don Papa Old Fashioned

What you’ll need:

50ml Don Papa Rum

Bar Spoon Pure Cane Syrup

2 dashes aromatic bitters

Garnish:

Expressed orange peel

Method:

Add all to mixing glass with ice

Stir to chill, then strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice

Garnish with expressed orange peel

These summer cocktails are sure to be crowd pleasures this festive season. If you’re looking for more festive recipes, try these gin cocktails.