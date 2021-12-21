Level Up Your Life

Five Cocktails That Taste Like Summer In a Glass

Ky Stewart

Published 4 hours ago: December 21, 2021 at 12:00 pm -
Five Cocktails That Taste Like Summer In a Glass
Image: Getty

Believe it or not, we are well and truly in the swing of summer. I know that’s hard to believe because we’ve had wet and wild weather of late, thanks to La Niña. But just because the weather has been terrible, doesn’t mean your summer cocktail game has to be.

Thanks to some award winning spirit brands like Silent Pool Gin, Cazcabel Tequila, Hotel Starlino, Kavka Vodka and Don Papa Rum, we’ve got some delicious cocktails that will suit everyone this festive season.

Perfect timing too because with Christmas just a few days away and the sun coming out for the long weekend, it’s going to be the perfect time for a festive cocktail.

So get those ice shakers at the ready because these cocktails will have you feeling like it’s summer regardless of the weather.

Silent Pool Flamingo

Summer cocktail
Image supplied. Silent Pool Flamingo

What you’ll need:

  • 50ml Silent Pool Gin
  • 25ml lime juice
  • 15ml peach liqueur
  • 15ml raspberry liqueur

Directions: 

  • Add ingredients to shaker with cubed ice and shake
  • Double strain into a chill cocktail glass

Berry Christmas

Image supplied. Berry Christmas

What you’ll need:

  • 60ml Cazcabel Blanco Tequilla
  • 25ml cranberry juice
  • 25ml pomegranate juice
  • 25ml lime juice
  • 5ml agave syrup

Serve in:

  • Short balloon glass

Garnish: 

  • Mint and dried orange wheel

Directions: 

  • Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and fill with cubed ice
  • Shake hard and until ice is cold
  • Strain into a short balloon glass and garnish

Hotel Starlino Roséspritz

Summer cocktail
Image supplied. Starlino Spritz

What you’ll need:

  • 2 parts Starlino Rosé
  • 1 part prosecco
  • 1 part soda water

Garnish:

  • A slice of pink grapefruit

Directions:

  • Mix 2-parts Starlino Rosé with 1 part prosecco and 1 part soda water in a tall glass
  • Garnish with a slice of pink grapefruit

Kavka Honey Smash

Image supplied. Kavka Honey Smash

What you’ll need:

  • 40ml Kavka Vodka
  • 20ml lemon or llime juice
  • 10ml honey
  • Ginger Beer
  • Ice

Garnish:

  • Apple

Directions: 

  • Pour vodka, lemon/lime juice and honey into a tall glass with ice
  • Add Ginger Beer and stir
  • Garnish with apple slices

The Don Papa Old Fashioned

Image supplied. Don Fashioned

What you’ll need:

  • 50ml Don Papa Rum
  • Bar Spoon Pure Cane Syrup
  • 2 dashes aromatic bitters

Garnish: 

  • Expressed orange peel

Method: 

  • Add all to mixing glass with ice
  • Stir to chill, then strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice
  • Garnish with expressed orange peel

These summer cocktails are sure to be crowd pleasures this festive season. If you’re looking for more festive recipes, try these gin cocktails.

