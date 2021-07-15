No-Contract NBN Plans That Also Give You a Freebie

NDoes changing your NBN provider seem like too big a risk? While it can seem like a hassle, the grass may be greener, and if you swap right now, there are a whole host of NBN providers offering at least one month free to new customers. Better yet, these plans are all contract-free, so you can try a new provider without paying a single cent, and if you’re unhappy, you always go back to your previous plan or look somewhere else. Here’s the lowdown.

Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband has risen through the ranks to become one of the nation’s most beloved telcos (which isn’t exactly a phrase you hear often). Not only does it get great feedback online, but it also won ISP of the Month in Roy Morgan’s customer satisfaction awards every month in 2020. While Aussie is definitely on the premium side of the pricing spectrum, you can try most of its plans at absolutely no cost right now.

Aussie Broadband is offering one month free on all its plans as fast as NBN 100. To get the deal, you’ll need to sign up before August 31 with the promo code FASTMONTH.

Here are Aussie Broadband’s plans eligible for the free month offer:

These NBN plans are all contract-free, so you can always leave when your free month is over if you’re not happy with your service.

MyRepublic

MyRepublic is one of Australia’s newer internet providers, only having entered the market at the end of 2016. MyRepublic built its brand focusing on high-speed NBN and also has a range of plans designed for gamers.

While Aussie Broadband’s free month offer is only eligible for plans as fast as NBN 100, MyRepublic’s deal applies to NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans too. You’ll need to use the promo code 1MONTHFREE before July 30 to get this deal. Better yet, MyRepublic’s NBN 100, NBN 250, and NBN 1000 plans are all currently discounted. In addition to getting your first month free, you’ll pay a lower rate for the following five months.

At present, NBN 250 plans are only available to those with FTTP or HFC premises. NBN 1000 plans are available to FTTP premises and about half of all HFC premises.

Here are MyRepublic’s plans eligible for the free month offer:

Once again, these NBN plans are all contract-free.

Southern Phone

Southern Phone may be a telco focused on regional and rural Australia, but it’s NBN plans are available to anyone, anywhere. Which is great news, because Southern Phone is offering new customers two months free on its NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans. You don’t need to use a promo code to get this deal, just sign up before the end of July.

Here are Southern Phone’s plans with two free months:

One last reminder, these NBN plans are contract-free.

Other NBN deals

If the above offers aren’t your cup of tea, here’s a selection of providers currently running discounts on their NBN 50 plans:

These discounts tend to take the form of a discount on your first six months of service, after which you’ll go back to paying the full rate. All the above plans are no-contract options, however, so you’re free to jump from provider to provider if you want to keep getting the best price possible on your NBN service.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.