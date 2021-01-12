Planhacker: These Flexible NBN Plans Have No Set up Fees

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Contracts suck. If you’re looking for a new NBN plan, there’s no reason to commit to a two-to-three-year term when there are plenty of providers where you can simply leave whenever.

Contract-free plans are great because you ditch your telco at any time, for any reason. Maybe you’ve found a better deal, maybe performance got worse, or maybe 5G home internet becomes available in your area. It genuinely doesn’t matter.

Modem purchases are optional on many providers, but some force you to buy a modem they range. As such, we’re only looking at plans where the modem is optional, and where you won’t get stung by any other upfront fees or exit fees.

Here are some of our favourite no-contract NBN plans with no setup fees:

Unlimited NBN 50 plans with no-contract

If you’re looking for one of the cheapest NBN 50 plans around right now, SpinTel is a great choice. You’ll pay $59 per month for your first six months, and then $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, SpinTel’s plan is cheaper than most NBN 50 plans that don’t offer a promotional discount. Better yet, SpinTel now reports typical evening speeds of 45Mbps on NBN 50 plans, which puts it up there with more premium providers like Internode.

Superloop has its own promo that is technically 5 cents per month cheaper than SpinTel, but gets much more expensive after your discount expires. You’re looking at $58.95 per month for your first six months and then $78.95 per month. The plan is naturally contract-free, so you’re always able to leave when the discount runs out. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 44.4Mbps on NBN 50 plans.

Tangerine is in a similar situation. You’ll pay $59.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter. But since the plan is contract-free, you’re always able to leave as soon as your discount runs out. Tangerine also has a 14-day risk free trial offer. If you’re not happy and want to leave within your first two weeks, Tangerine will refund your plan fees. Tangerine reports typical evening speeds of 42Mbps on NBN 50 plans.

If you really wanted to, you could cycle through these deals, changing every six months. SpinTel and Tangerine’s deals have no fixed expiry date, but Superloop’s is only available until January 31.

If you’d prefer to avoid timed discounts, MyRepublic and MATE both have similar plans for $69 per month. MyRepublic reports evening speeds 1Mbps faster than MATE, however. The pair report typical evening speeds of 43Mbps and 42Mbps, respectively.

If you’re after some of the fastest NBN 50 evening speeds available right now, take a look at iiNet. iiNet reports typical evening speeds of 48Mbps on its NBN 50 plans, which will set you back $74.99 per month.

Unlimited NBN 100 plans with no-contract

Tangerine is once again one of your cheapest options if you’re after an NBN 100 plan thanks to a promotional discount. You’ll pay $74.90 per month for your first six month, and $89.90 per month thereafter. Once again, the plan is completely contract-free so you can leave whenever you like. Tangerine reports typical evening speeds of 83Mbps on NBN 100 plans.

Superloop is just a hair more expensive, but advertises faster typical evening speeds. You’re looking at $74.95 per month for your first six months, and $89.95 per month thereafter. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps on NBN 100 plans.

MATE is a great choice if you’re trying to avoid time discounts, billing $79 per month for an unlimited NBN 100 plan. You can save even more by bundling your MATE NBN plan with a MATE mobile plan for a $10 per month discount. MATE’s mobile plans start at $20 per month with 5GB and are powered by the Telstra network. The 15GB for $25 per month plan is much better value. MATE also reports typical evening speeds of 83Mbps on NBN 100 plans.

SpinTel is another solid pick for plans free from promotional discounts. You’re looking at $85 per month for an unlimited NBN 100 plan with new and improved typical evening speeds of 90Mbps.

If you’re after a faster NBN 100 plan, you may want to consider iiNet, which now reports typical evening speeds of 95Mbps on this speed tier. You’ll pay $89.99 per month for your first year, and $99.99 per month thereafter.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.