These Are the Best No-Contract NBN Plans in Australia Right Now

Contracts suck. If you’re looking for a new NBN plan, there’s no longer a need to commit to a fixed-length term. Many providers now let you leave whenever you want.

Contract-free plans are great because you can leave your telco at any time, for any reason. Maybe you’ve found a better deal, maybe performance got worse, or maybe 5G home internet became available in your area? Whatever the reason, flexibility often comes in handy.

Modem purchases are optional with many providers, but there are a few that require you to buy a model they range when you subscribe to a new plan. As such, we’re only looking at plans where the modem is optional, and where you won’t get shit with any other upfront fees or exit fees.

Here are some of the cheapest contract-free NBN plans with no setup fees:

Cheap unlimited NBN 50 plans with no-contract

If you’re looking for a cheap NBN plan, it’s hard to beat free. At present, MyRepublic and Aussie Broadband are both offering new customers their first month free, while Southern Phone is offering two months free.

MyRepublic is the cheapest out of the bunch, normally billed at $69 per month. To get this deal, you’ll need to use the promo code 1MONTHFREE. This offer runs until the end of July.

Southern Phone is a little more pricey at $75 per month after your two free months are over, but hey, two free months. This offer also runs until July 31.

Aussie is the priciest out of the bunch at $79 per month, typically. To get your first month for free, use the promo code FASTMONTH. This offer runs until August 31.

Given these plans are all contract-free, you could theoretically get yourself three months of free NBN. Simply sign-up to MyRepublic or Aussie Broadband before the end of June, and then swap to Southern Phone before the end of July.

Outside of free month offers, Exetel has one of the cheapest plans around right now. You’re looking at $50 per month for your first six months and $79 per month thereafter. The discounted rate is one of the cheapest options you’ll find around, but Exetel’s full price is a little higher than average.

Tangerine is also worth considering at $54.90 per month for your first six months, and then $69.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine also has a 14-day risk-free trial offer. If you’re not happy and want to leave within your first two weeks, Tangerine will refund your plan fees. You can’t get a refund of your modem if you buy one through the telco, but Tangerine’s modems are unlocked.

SpinTel is another great choice. You’ll pay $59 per month for your first six months, and then $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, SpinTel’s plan is cheaper than most full price NBN 50 plans.

As with the free month options, the contract-free nature of these plans means you can cycle through discounts every six months to keep your monthly NBN spend as low as possible.

If you’d prefer to avoid timed discounts, MATE is charging $69 per month for its NBN 50 plan. You can save a further $10 per month by bundling a MATE SIM-only plan. These start at $20 per month with 8GB and are powered by the Telstra network.

Cheap unlimited NBN 100 plans with no-contract

A handful of NBN 100 plans also have free month offers available. Once again, these come from MyRepublic, Aussie Broadband, and Southern Phone.

MyRepublic is the cheapest out of this bunch. You’ll pay nothing for your first month, $79 per month for the following five months, and then $89 per month thereafter. Use the promo code 1MONTHFREE before July 30 to get this deal.

Aussie Broadband is a bit more expensive at $99 per month after your first free month. This plan requires the promo code FASTMONTH. This offer runs until August 31.

As with its NBN 50 plans, Southern Phone is offering two months free on NBN 100. After that, you’re looking at $95 per month.

When we exclude free month offers, SpinTel is one of your cheapest options if you’re hunting for an NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $74 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. Better yet, SpinTel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps on NBN 100 plans, meaning the plan should ostensibly be congestion-free.

Tangerine is a hair more expensive, billing $74.90 per month for your first six months, and $89.90 per month thereafter. You’ll also get the same two-week risk-free trial offer you get on the telcos NBN 50 plans.

MATE is a great choice if you’re trying to avoid time discounts, billing $79 per month for an unlimited NBN 100 plan. Once again, you can save even more by bundling your MATE NBN plan with a MATE mobile plan for a $10 per month discount.

