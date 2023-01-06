Netflix’s Break Point Serves Up the Tennis Tension in Official Trailer

We’ve always said that we need more tennis drama in our lives and now Netflix is filling that void. Break Point follows a select group of top professional tennis players both on and off the court as they make their way through gruelling Grand Slams and global tournaments.

What is Break Point about?

The team behind F1: Drive to Survive are the creators of Break Point so you know it’s going to be really deuce-y (get it?).

Break Point shows the struggles and personal triumphs of the athletes fighting to become number one. For some, it’s reaching the peak of their careers, for others, this is their chance to step into the spotlight.

Netflix has released the official trailer which you can check out below. It’s just as juicy and tense as I’d hoped it would be.

Who are the players in the show?

As you can see in the teaser, Break Point follows the lives of some of the biggest names in tennis, including Australia’s own Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Ajla Tomljanovic.

The Australian Open is also the featured tournament of two episodes, so it will be cool to go behind the scenes of the country’s biggest tennis slam.

Other players featured in the series are Matteo Berrettini (Italy), Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), Taylor Fritz, Sloane Stephens and Frances Tiafoe (USA), Ons Jabeur (Tunisia), Paula Badosa (Spain), Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada), Iga Swiatek (Poland), Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) and Casper Ruud (Norway).

Break Point also includes interviews with Paul Annacone, Chris Evert, Patrick Mouratoglou, Toni Nadal, Martina Navratilova, Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova.

Wimbledon, Eastbourne, Queens, US Open, WTA Finals and ATP Finals are all featured in the Netflix series too.

When does Break Point release in Australia?

Break Point will launch on Netflix on January 13, 2023, with five episodes.

An additional five episodes will then release in June 2023.