Here Are the Top-Ranked Tennis Players in the World

Tennis is one of the greatest sports on earth, to me at least. It requires a great deal of physical and mental strength and it’s given us some of the world’s best athletes. Think Ash Barty, Serena and Venus Williams, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, to name a few. But who are the current top-ranked men’s and women’s tennis players in the world?

Australia has a long history with tennis, with the Australian Open being one of the world’s most prestigious tournaments. It’s the first of the four major Grand Slams each year, followed by the French and US opens and then Wimbledon.

With the 2023 Australian Open just around the corner, let’s refresh our memories of the top-ranked tennis players in the world.

How do tennis rankings work?

Tennis rankings are a little odd and can be confusing so let’s quickly break it down before we get into the current top-ranked tennis players.

Rankings are a rolling measurement so each year players have to defend their points. However, rankings are determined by the points they’ve accumulated in the previous 12 months so end-of-year rankings are still a massive achievement.

Men’s rankings:

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) is the official ranking system of male players. Points are earned by the players in official ATP-certified singles or doubles events over a 52-week time frame.

And no, playing in more tournaments doesn’t mean a player will be at an advantage as there is a cap on how many events get counted towards rankings. As of 2021, 19 events will be officially counted for ATP rankings.

Even if a player were to play in 21 tournaments, only the best 19 results will get counted to become a top-ranked tennis player.

Players must play in the eight mandatory ATP Masters 1000 events and can play in the four Grand Slams, ATP Cup, ATP Tour 500, 250, ATP Challenger Tour and the ITF WTT men’s events. Yes, there’s a lot.

At the end of every year, ATP Finals are held with the top eight ranked singles players and doubles pairs preceding the event. These finals are considered a bonus 20th tournament and the points earned in this event count towards their ranking.

If a player qualifies for any tournament, they earn a base number of points which then increases the further they advance. In saying that, all tournaments are graded according to prestige, history and level of participation.

The Grand Slams are the highest-graded tournaments out of all the ATP events. The winner of any of the four Grand Slams earns 2000 points with the runner-up earning 1200 points.

Women’s rankings:

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) is similar to the men’s ATP one but there is a different cap on the number of qualifying tournaments.

Top-ranked WTA players are determined by the best results a player earns at a maximum of 16 tournaments for singles and 11 for doubles.

These points must include the four Grand Slams and four mandatory WTA 1000 tournaments. Those being Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and Beijing.

WTA Finals can also be a bonus tournament for whoever qualifies but this list is based on a different leaderboard specifically made for the tournament.

The top-ranked tennis players in the world right now

Men’s tennis rankings

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) – 6,820 points Rafael Nadal (Spain) – 6,020 points Casper Rudd (Norway) – 5,820 points Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) – 5,550 points Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – 4,820 points Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) – 4,195 points Daniil Medvedev – 4,065 points Andrey Rublev – 3,930 points Taylor Fritz (USA) – 3,355 points Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) – 2,905 points

Women’s tennis rankings

Iga Swiatek (Poland) – 11,085 points Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) – 5,055 points Jessica Pegula (USA) – 4,691 points Caroline Garcia (France) – 4,375 points Aryna Sabalenka – 3,925 points Maria Sakkari (Greece) – 3,871 points Coco Gauff (USA) – 3,646 points Daria Kasatkina – 3,435 points Veronika Kudermetova – 2,795 points Simona Halep (Romania) – 2,661 points

There you have it, the top-ranked men’s and women’s tennis players.

If you want more tennis content to get you hyped for The Australian Open, Netflix is about to drop Break Point. Think F1: Drive to Survive but for tennis.

Looking for where you can stream every major sporting event in Australia? We’ve already got you covered.