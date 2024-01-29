The Best New TV Series to Hit Netflix in the Past Week

If you’re looking for a new series to binge, Netflix is dropping a slew of shows that run the gamut, from a fresh season of Queer Eye to the based-on-real-life drug drama Griselda, and everything in-between.

Queer Eye, Season 8

There are six new episodes of Queer Eye available now. If you’ve seen the show, you’re probably already watching, but if you haven’t, now’s the time to dive in. The premise of a gaggle of LGBTQ+ experts fixing up regular people’s looks and lives would get old fast if the cast wasn’t so charming and the presentation so unfailingly empathetic and tolerant. It’s tear-jerking, transformation TV that should not be missed.

Griselda

Sofía Vergara turns in a ruthless performance as real-life Columbian kingpin (queenpin?) Griselda Blanco in Griselda. Blanco was on par with Pablo Escobar in the 1980s; she controlled most of Miami’s cocaine trade, and her rise to power and subsequent fall from grace is detailed over six episodes in this intense new drama.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

The world needs He-Man, and he’s right there waiting for you to stream his muscular, heroic form into your home right now. Sci-fi icons Mark Hamill and William Shatner lend their voices to this animated series that updates the source material just enough to stay current but keeps the essential vibe of the original series intact.

Six Nations: Full Contact

The 2023 NFL season is nearing its end, making it the perfect time to dive into the sport’s father: rugby. Docu-series Six Nations: Full Contact takes us into the Six Nations tournament, the Super Bowl of rugby, and introduces us to the hard-ass kings of this smash mouth sport.

Earlier picks

Love on the Spectrum U.S., Season 2

A dating reality show focusing on people with autism could have been an exploitive nightmare (and it has its share of critics), but I think Love on the Spectrum is handled with enough sensitivity and care that it’s ultimately a show about normalizing neurodiversity and not infantilizing people with autism. Putting aside complex representational questions, Love on the Spectrum is just a great documentary series, full of gentle, funny, likable characters whose romantic longings will be relatable to anyone with a heart, no matter how their brain is wired.

Break Point, Season 2

Break Point is a sports documentary series that follows some of the best young tennis players in the world on their paths to victory and defeat at Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours. It’s hard to make a compelling documentary about tennis—much of the game takes place in players’ minds, and many potential fans may not understand the rules of the game. (Why do you count by 15? Why is zero called “love?”) Break Point’s second season rises to these challenge by taking us deep inside the psyches of the elite athletes it features, while being extra generous with basic explanations for tennis newbs.

The Brothers Sun

The great Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; Everything, Everywhere, All at Once) stars in this stylishly violent cross-cultural action/comedy series. The brothers of the title are sons of an underworld kingpin from Taipei, but their father is the only thing they have in common. Charles is a hardened criminal versed in murder, martial arts, and being gangster-movie cool; Bruce is a nerdy Lyft driver who lives with his mom, takes improv classes, and has no clue about the family business. It’s a hilarious, fast-paced, addictive series that’s perfect for binging—and all eight episodes are live now.

The Bequeathed

A series created by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan, Hellbound) is not to be missed. This six-part horror series tells the story of Yoon Seo-ha, a harried academic who inherits a mysterious grave in the country from a previously unknown relative. A sensible person would have turned down the creepy offer immediately, but Seo-ha travels to the Korean countryside instead, where she meets disturbing relatives and investigates a series of murders that revolve around the family gravesite.

American Nightmare

This docuseries examines the police and media’s reaction to the very strange case of Denise Huskins. In 2015, a man named Aaron Quinn told police that a stranger wearing swim goggles and a wetsuit showed up at his house in the middle of the night and abducted his girlfriend, Denise Huskins. According to Quinn, the intruder drugged him with cold medicine and left him behind to tell the story. The story struck police as unbelievable, more like a movie plot than a real crime, so Quinn became the prime suspect. The plot thickened when Huskins showed up a few days later and told police her kidnapper just let her go and drove her home. Was this a Gone Girl style fake kidnapping? Or were Quinn and Huskins actually telling the truth?