Everything We Know About Wimbledon 2023 So Far

The tennis championship to end all tennis championships is coming up quickly. Yes, it’s nearly time for Wimbledon 2023, and we’re here to break down all the details Aussies need to know.

What is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon is one of the four major Grand Slam tennis tournaments in the world, alongside the Australian Open, French Open and US Open.

Interestingly, Wimbledon has a few different traditions to adhere to (classic British). For starters, it’s the only tournament still played on grass, which is considered the traditional tennis court surface.

Competitors must also adhere to a strict all-white dress code, and the only advertising allowed at the court is by official sponsors.

Wimbledon 2023: When and where is it?

Wimbledon 2023 will mark the 136th edition of the tennis tournament. It is held at the All England Club on Church Road in London.

It is scheduled to take place from 3 July until 16 July 2023.

Who is competing?

As always, competition for the top spot at Wimbledon will be fierce. Last year’s winners include Novak Djokovic for the men’s singles and Elena Rybakina for the women’s singles.

The All England Club made a statement regarding the status of accepting Russian and Belarusian players in 2023, after banning them last year, saying:

Our current intention is to accept entries from Russian and Belarusian players subject to them competing as ‘neutral’ athletes and complying with appropriate conditions. These will prohibit expressions of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in various forms and prohibit entry by players receiving funding from the Russian and/or Belarusian states (including sponsorship from companies operated or controlled by the states) in relation to their participation in The Championships.

The lineup of matches at Wimbledon 2023 is still being confirmed, but we’ll keep you posted on who is competing closer to the event date.

How can you watch Wimbledon in Australia?

Like all of the Grand Slam tennis tournaments, Wimbledon can be streamed on Stan as part of Stan Sport.

A Stan Sport add-on costs an extra $15 on top of your regular Stan subscription, but it does have a free trial if you want to test the waters.

Last year Channel 9 also broadcast Wimbledon live on its free-to-air channels 9Gem and 9Now; offering options for those who don’t have a streaming subscription.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.