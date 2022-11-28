5 Potato Recipes Perfect for an Epic Feast

Let’s not beat around the bush here. The best part of any Christmas lunch or dinner (or any meal, period) is the potatoes. And if you want to take your cooking skills to a whole new level for your next group meal, we’ve found five tasty ways to cook potatoes that’ll have your family and friends licking their plates clean. Warning – use these recipes with caution; you may find you are responsible for every group meal after this!

Now that you’re prepared, here are the best potato recipes for a group meal.

5 potato recipes for group entertaining

Poppy O’Toole’s roast potatoes recipe

Serves 2 (multiply to fit your group size, but ensure your trays are large enough so that your potatoes aren’t overly crowded!)

Kicking things off with roast potatoes because they are the king of the Christmas lunch and dinner – you may not remember what you get for Chrissy this year, but damn will you remember these potatoes! And your guests are sure to remember these bad boys, which one commenter described as the “best potatoes I ever ate in my entire life”. Plus, they only require three ingredients!

What you’ll need:

4 potatoes, peeled and cut into equal-sized chunks

100ml vegetable oil

Salt

Directions:

Put potatoes into a pot filled with cold salted water and boil for 10-15 minutes until they fall off the tip of a knife. Drain the potatoes and leave them to steam dry in a colander with a tea towel over them for 10-15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 220°C, get the oil into a baking tray, and whack it into the oven to heat up. Once the potatoes have steam dried, give them a good toss in the tray to fluff them up and then *carefully* pour into the tray with the hot oil. Cook for 20 minutes, then remove from the oven and turn the heat down to 180°C. 6. Turn the potatoes once and return to the oven for a further 15 minutes. Then they are ready to go. Sprinkle them with salt and enjoy.

Healthy Living James’ herb salted Hasselback potatoes recipe

Serves 5

These crispy potatoes look so fancy and will make it look as though you put in a lot of effort when they’re actually surprisingly easy to make!

What you’ll need:

1kg potatoes (Desiree or red potatoes work well)

Flaked sea salt (or regular is fine)

2 sprigs rosemary, diced

2 sprigs thyme diced

1/2 tsp garlic granules

Olive oil

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Grab your potatoes and make deep vertical cuts close together, but without cutting all the way through the potato (watch the video to see James’ handy chopstick hack). 3. Finely dice the rosemary and thyme, adding to a bowl with the salt, and garlic granules and mix. Add the potatoes to a large baking dish, drizzle over olive oil, top with the herb salt, and bake in the oven for one hour. Remove from oven and enjoy immediately!

CJ Eats’ Ultimate mashed potatoes recipe

Serves 5

Another iconic ‘tater dish, mashed potatoes are always welcome at the dinner table, especially with a good drizzle of gravy. These garlic mashed potatoes are a winner at any time of the year!

What you’ll need:

1kg sebago or Dutch cream potatoes, peeled and cut into 2″ pieces

4 tbsp unsalted butter

8 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tbsp dried thyme

1/2 tbsp dried rosemary

1/2 tsp freshly cracked black pepper

1 cup heavy cream

kosher salt to taste

1 bunch fresh chives (optional)

Potato ricer or masher

Directions:

Peel your potatoes and cut them into equal 2″ pieces. Fill a large pot of cold water and add your potatoes, covering them with water. Add salt and heat covered over high heat for 20 minutes or until fork tender and drain. While your potatoes are boiling, melt butter over medium heat and add chopped garlic, dried thyme and rosemary, and freshly cracked black pepper and let it infuse for 5 minutes. Run your potatoes through a potato ricer back into the same pot (or use a masher if you don’t mind it not being entirely smooth), as the residual heat will help evaporate any excess moisture. Then over low heat, add your infused butter and heavy cream and mix until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste and finish with freshly chopped chives.

The Grub Works Kitchen’s hot potato stacks recipe

Makes 10-12 stacks

These little crispy hot potato stacks require a little bit of preparation, but my god, do they look good! Another great recipe to whip out at Christmas to impress your relatives. You can also do this with an optional drizzle of chilli-infused honey if you want your ‘taters sticky and crispy!

What you’ll need:

Mandoline slicer

Muffin tray

800g potatoes

150g unsalted butter melted

8 cloves of garlic

2 tbsp fresh oregano

1 tsp salt

Pinch of pepper

Flaky salt to serve

Optional: drizzle of chilli-infused honey

Directions:

Wash and pat dry your potatoes. Using a mandoline slicer or a knife (though this will take much longer), slice your potatoes nice and thinly. Pat away any excess starch. Preheat the oven to 190°c. Combine your melted butter, oregano, garlic, salt and pepper. Add half of the butter mixture to a bowl with your potatoes and toss through. Then grab a muffin tray, brush the inside with the melted butter, and add your potato slices, brushing with a bit more butter every few pieces. Add butter to the top of each stack and cover with baking paper to stop them from burning. Bake in the oven for 45-50 mins. Top with some flakey salt and chilli-infused honey if you choose, and enjoy!

Everything Delish’s Crispy parmesan potatoes recipe

Serves 5

These potatoes are based on a viral TikTok trend where you dip your potatoes in parmesan to get them extra crispy and cheesy – delicious! Everything Delish also serves hers with a Za’atar Aioli. This could be your new favourite potato dish. Make sure to give it a whirl!

What you’ll need:

Parmesan potatoes

1kg potatoes

1 cup parmesan cheese, grated

Garlic parmesan sauce

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 parmesan cheese

1 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp Za’atar seasoning

1 tsp Herbs De Provence

1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

1 tsp fresh thyme, chopped

1 garlic clove, grated

Salt and pepper

Za’atar Aioli

1 cup mayonnaise or plain greek yogurt

1/4 lemon, juiced and zested

1 garlic clove, grated

2 tbsp Za’atar seasoning

1 tsp chopped rosemary

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and black pepper

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper and set aside. Rinse potatoes and pat dry with a paper towel, then cut them in half vertically. Score each of the potatoes (follow the video if you’re not quite sure!) and place them into a bowl. Combine all the ingredients for the Parmesan Garlic sauce and mix. Pour the sauce over the potatoes until evenly coated, and dip the potatoes (score side down) into the grated parmesan cheese. Place the potatoes on a baking sheet with parmesan side down, and brush any additional Parmesan Garlic sauce on the potatoes. Bake for 35-45 minutes, until crispy and cooked. Remove from oven and finish with salt and pepper and some fresh rosemary. If you want to serve it with the Za’atar Aioli, mix all the ingredients together, taste and season as necessary and serve alongside your potatoes!

So, which potato recipes are you serving this festive season?