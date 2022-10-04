This Butter Spreading Hack May Have Changed My Life

If my time on TikTok has taught me anything, it’s that there are a lot of things I don’t know. Add to that list: the easiest way to spread butter.

A hack on TikTok has been going viral for its easy method of serving up just the right amount of butter and making it easier to spread. It’s such a simple act but I can certainly say that once I saw it I questioned all my life decisions. So now let’s see if anyone else feels the same.

The best hack for spreading butter

So, according to a video posted by @roxy.369 the method of success for butter all comes down to the tool you use. In this case, it seems a small sieve or even a teabag strainer is the key.

According to the creator, this is hard butter right out of the fridge and still, the sieve manages to grate it up nice and fine. Separating the butter like this means it is instantly softer and easier to spread.

Dividing it up this way also makes it easy for cooking or adding to recipes. If something requires one teaspoon or a specific amount you can use the sieve method to accurately portion off as much as you need from the block, instead of haphazardly guessing with a knife.

I know what you’re thinking, how on Earth are you then supposed to clean the butter off the sieve? Well, my friends, @roxy.369 has the answer to that as well.

It’s that simple.

Look, this is the world’s easiest hack but with the video approaching 50 million views, apparently, it’s one a lot of us didn’t think of. Thank you, internet.

Add this to the list of things I wish I knew sooner along with how to wear a travel pillow properly and how to fill up my damn ice cube tray.