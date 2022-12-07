These Are Australia’s Most-Watched TikTok Videos for 2022

TikTok became a constant companion for many of us during the pandemic and that continued in 2022. Aussies joined users all around the world in expressing themselves on TikTok and a few creators, topics and tracks rose to the top in the company’s annual review.

Let’s see what was most popular on TikTok in 2022.

What was popular on TikTok this year?

Most popular videos on TikTok in 2022

In Australia, a number of videos from folks going about their everyday lives broke through. Here are the top ones:

Extreme Balloon Popping – @howridiculous

How ya going, mate? – @swag.on.the.beat

What’s so funny about a tortilla – @katrina_ashleighh

Robert Irwin rescue – @robertirwin

TikTok is also a place we come to learn a thing or two (we certainly learned a lot ourselves here at Lifehacker). Here are the top videos on TikTok that taught us life lessons.

How to make a brownie in 45 seconds – @madsie.s

What happens when you hold a fart in? – @drkarl

Everything you need to know about spotting a rare coin – @coincollecting_detecting

Learn a bit more about quadriplegia – @nickkdempsey

What does tap water look like under a microscope? – @oneminmicro

Most popular food TikToks

Food is another huge part of TikTok. We can’t tell you the amount of life hacks about cooking and the kitchen that TikTok has gifted us. Here are the top Food Toks from 2022 in Australia:

Sushi in less than 30 seconds – @effectivespaces

Honey fresh off the comb – @musclehoney

Eggs and avocado, a match made in heaven – @daenskitchen

DIY fish and chips, what more can you ask for – @andy_cooks

How to live off the land – @lukefalzon

What trended in 2022?

You know how you watch one too many TikTok videos with the same hashtag and suddenly that’s all you’re served? These are the top communities that trended on TikTok this year, along with some top videos from each.

#BookTok – @pretty.bookish

#LawnTok – @aussieacrebros

#aboriginaltiktok – @raintreeart

#PetsofTikTok – @caiqueing.withus

#CoffeeTok – @goldenbrown.coffee

Our most popular videos

Lifehacker Australia joined TikTok this year! We’re not quite popular enough yet to have made TikTok’s year-in-review list, but some of the videos we posted this year did do better than others. Please enjoy some of our top TikToks from the year:

Does Austin Butler really sing in ELVIS?

The best seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Is Netflix’s Heartbreak High realistic?

Ranking the best dips (according to us)

Give us a follow if you want to see what we get up to on TikTok next year!