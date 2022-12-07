Level Up Your Life

These Are Australia’s Most-Watched TikTok Videos for 2022

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 43 mins ago: December 7, 2022 at 12:20 pm -
Filed to:end of year lists
tiktokyear in review
These Are Australia’s Most-Watched TikTok Videos for 2022
Image: Getty

TikTok became a constant companion for many of us during the pandemic and that continued in 2022. Aussies joined users all around the world in expressing themselves on TikTok and a few creators, topics and tracks rose to the top in the company’s annual review.

Let’s see what was most popular on TikTok in 2022.

What was popular on TikTok this year?

Most popular videos on TikTok in 2022

In Australia, a number of videos from folks going about their everyday lives broke through. Here are the top ones:

Extreme Balloon Popping – @howridiculous

@howridiculous

Our MOST INTENSE Balloon Popping Race Yet!!

♬ original sound – howridiculous – howridiculous

How ya going, mate? – @swag.on.the.beat

@swag.on.the.beat

Well do ya mate? #swag #fyp #australia #aussie #america #viral #spiral

♬ original sound – swag.on.the.beat

What’s so funny about a tortilla – @katrina_ashleighh

@katrina_ashleighh

#tortillatrend #tortilla #australia #friends #fyp

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Robert Irwin rescue – @robertirwin

@robertirwin

Rescuing one tiny but tough little bloke 😂

♬ original sound – Robert Irwin

TikTok is also a place we come to learn a thing or two (we certainly learned a lot ourselves here at Lifehacker). Here are the top videos on TikTok that taught us life lessons.

How to make a brownie in 45 seconds – @madsie.s

@madsie.s

@myburntorange’s 45 second Brownie #brownierecipe #45secondchallenge #foodtiktok #easydessert #lazyrecipes #food

♬ original sound – myburntorange

What happens when you hold a fart in? – @drkarl

@drkarl

Where do farts go when we hold them in? #drkarl #drkarlkruszelnicki #science

♬ original sound – Dr Karl

Everything you need to know about spotting a rare coin – @coincollecting_detecting

@coincollecting_detecting

$2 Coin Roll #coins #cointok #coinroll

♬ Polozhenie – Izzamuzzic Remix – Скриптонит

Learn a bit more about quadriplegia – @nickkdempsey

@nickkdempsey

Just quadriplegic tings #fyp #foryou #wheelchair #quadriplegic

♬ Can’t Stop – Red Hot Chili Peppers

What does tap water look like under a microscope? – @oneminmicro

@oneminmicro

Reply to @evil_acid Tap Water under the microscope! This may surprise you!!! #microscope #water #interesting #tap #sink

♬ Goosebumps – JP The 3rd.

 

Most popular food TikToks

Food is another huge part of TikTok. We can’t tell you the amount of life hacks about cooking and the kitchen that TikTok has gifted us. Here are the top Food Toks from 2022 in Australia:

Sushi in less than 30 seconds – @effectivespaces

@effectivespaces

Let’s make sushi #food #sushi #momlife

♬ original sound – Effective Spaces

Honey fresh off the comb – @musclehoney

@musclehoney

Honey from the Sutherland Shire #musclehoney #rawhoney #honey #nsw #satisfying

♬ original sound – Muscle Honey

Eggs and avocado, a match made in heaven – @daenskitchen

@daenskitchen

Egg salad on avocado toast #eggsalad #avocadotoast

♬ original sound – Daen Lia

DIY fish and chips, what more can you ask for – @andy_cooks

@andy_cooks

Babe wanted fish and chips for dinner #food #dinnerideas #cooking #viral

♬ love nwantinti (ah ah ah) – CKay

How to live off the land – @lukefalzon

@lukefalzon

Surviving of the land #survivalskill#coconuts

♬ original sound – Luke Falzon

What trended in 2022?

You know how you watch one too many TikTok videos with the same hashtag and suddenly that’s all you’re served? These are the top communities that trended on TikTok this year, along with some top videos from each.

#BookTok – @pretty.bookish

@pretty.bookish

Definitely got distracted towards the end 😅 #fyp #readingvlog #readingchallenge #readathon #booktok #reader

♬ Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Single Version – Tears For Fears

#LawnTok – @aussieacrebros

@aussieacrebros

To much sheep feed problems 😳 #aussieacrebros #broadacrebros #mowing #caseih #fypシ #farmtok #dontletthisflop

♬ original sound – Aussie Acre Bros

#aboriginaltiktok – @raintreeart

@raintreeart

Louise Numina painting Bush Medicine Leaves #fyp #foryourepage #louisenumina #aboriginaltiktok #aboriginalart #famouslikeauntygloria

♬ Fly Away – Tones And I

#PetsofTikTok – @caiqueing.withus

@caiqueing.withus

Another welcome home dad from a hard day’s work. #caique #caiques #caiquesoftiktok #caiquesofinstagram #parrot #parrots #parrotsoftiktok #bird #birds #birdsoftiktok #tiktok #tiktokaustralia #tiktokworldwide #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #fy #fypシ #viral #trending #welcomehome #dad #petsoftiktok

♬ original sound – Koda Grace & Noah

#CoffeeTok – @goldenbrown.coffee

@goldenbrown.coffee

How to steam milk on home espresso machines #goldenbrowncoffee #coffeetiktok #barista #learnontiktok #homecafe #foodietiktok #steaming #baristabasics #milk

♬ B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) – Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal

Our most popular videos

Lifehacker Australia joined TikTok this year! We’re not quite popular enough yet to have made TikTok’s year-in-review list, but some of the videos we posted this year did do better than others. Please enjoy some of our top TikToks from the year:

Does Austin Butler really sing in ELVIS?

@lifehackerau

Wise men say #austinbutler really sings in #elvis #elvispresley #elvismovie

♬ original sound – Lifehacker AU

The best seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race

@lifehackerau

Here are some #rupaulsdragrace seasons you should start your Drag Race journey with. #rupaul #dragrace #katya #dragraceuk

♬ original sound – Lifehacker AU

Is Netflix’s Heartbreak High realistic?

@lifehackerau

Is Netflix’s Heartbreak High really like high school? The cast decide. #netflix #heartbreakhigh #interviews #australia

♬ original sound – Lifehacker AU

Ranking the best dips (according to us)

@lifehackerau

Part 2 of our (very serious) dip rankings. Which is your fave? #dips #food #foodtok

♬ original sound – Lifehacker AU

Give us a follow if you want to see what we get up to on TikTok next year!

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.