These Are Australia’s Most-Watched TikTok Videos for 2022

TikTok became a constant companion for many of us during the pandemic and that continued in 2022. Aussies joined users all around the world in expressing themselves on TikTok and a few creators, topics and tracks rose to the top in the company’s annual review.
Let’s see what was most popular on TikTok in 2022.
What was popular on TikTok this year?
Most popular videos on TikTok in 2022
In Australia, a number of videos from folks going about their everyday lives broke through. Here are the top ones:
Extreme Balloon Popping – @howridiculous
@howridiculous
Our MOST INTENSE Balloon Popping Race Yet!!♬ original sound – howridiculous – howridiculous
How ya going, mate? – @swag.on.the.beat
@swag.on.the.beat
Well do ya mate? #swag #fyp #australia #aussie #america #viral #spiral♬ original sound – swag.on.the.beat
What’s so funny about a tortilla – @katrina_ashleighh
@katrina_ashleighh
#tortillatrend #tortilla #australia #friends #fyp♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Robert Irwin rescue – @robertirwin
@robertirwin
Rescuing one tiny but tough little bloke 😂♬ original sound – Robert Irwin
TikTok is also a place we come to learn a thing or two (we certainly learned a lot ourselves here at Lifehacker). Here are the top videos on TikTok that taught us life lessons.
How to make a brownie in 45 seconds – @madsie.s
@madsie.s
@myburntorange’s 45 second Brownie #brownierecipe #45secondchallenge #foodtiktok #easydessert #lazyrecipes #food♬ original sound – myburntorange
What happens when you hold a fart in? – @drkarl
@drkarl
Where do farts go when we hold them in? #drkarl #drkarlkruszelnicki #science♬ original sound – Dr Karl
Everything you need to know about spotting a rare coin – @coincollecting_detecting
@coincollecting_detecting
$2 Coin Roll #coins #cointok #coinroll♬ Polozhenie – Izzamuzzic Remix – Скриптонит
Learn a bit more about quadriplegia – @nickkdempsey
@nickkdempsey
Just quadriplegic tings #fyp #foryou #wheelchair #quadriplegic♬ Can’t Stop – Red Hot Chili Peppers
What does tap water look like under a microscope? – @oneminmicro
@oneminmicro
Reply to @evil_acid Tap Water under the microscope! This may surprise you!!! #microscope #water #interesting #tap #sink♬ Goosebumps – JP The 3rd.
Most popular food TikToks
Food is another huge part of TikTok. We can’t tell you the amount of life hacks about cooking and the kitchen that TikTok has gifted us. Here are the top Food Toks from 2022 in Australia:
Sushi in less than 30 seconds – @effectivespaces
@effectivespaces
Let’s make sushi #food #sushi #momlife♬ original sound – Effective Spaces
Honey fresh off the comb – @musclehoney
@musclehoney
Honey from the Sutherland Shire #musclehoney #rawhoney #honey #nsw #satisfying♬ original sound – Muscle Honey
Eggs and avocado, a match made in heaven – @daenskitchen
@daenskitchen
Egg salad on avocado toast #eggsalad #avocadotoast♬ original sound – Daen Lia
DIY fish and chips, what more can you ask for – @andy_cooks
@andy_cooks
Babe wanted fish and chips for dinner #food #dinnerideas #cooking #viral♬ love nwantinti (ah ah ah) – CKay
How to live off the land – @lukefalzon
@lukefalzon
Surviving of the land #survivalskill#coconuts♬ original sound – Luke Falzon
What trended in 2022?
You know how you watch one too many TikTok videos with the same hashtag and suddenly that’s all you’re served? These are the top communities that trended on TikTok this year, along with some top videos from each.
#BookTok – @pretty.bookish
@pretty.bookish
Definitely got distracted towards the end 😅 #fyp #readingvlog #readingchallenge #readathon #booktok #reader♬ Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Single Version – Tears For Fears
#LawnTok – @aussieacrebros
@aussieacrebros
To much sheep feed problems 😳 #aussieacrebros #broadacrebros #mowing #caseih #fypシ #farmtok #dontletthisflop♬ original sound – Aussie Acre Bros
#aboriginaltiktok – @raintreeart
@raintreeart
Louise Numina painting Bush Medicine Leaves #fyp #foryourepage #louisenumina #aboriginaltiktok #aboriginalart #famouslikeauntygloria♬ Fly Away – Tones And I
#PetsofTikTok – @caiqueing.withus
@caiqueing.withus
Another welcome home dad from a hard day’s work. #caique #caiques #caiquesoftiktok #caiquesofinstagram #parrot #parrots #parrotsoftiktok #bird #birds #birdsoftiktok #tiktok #tiktokaustralia #tiktokworldwide #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #fy #fypシ #viral #trending #welcomehome #dad #petsoftiktok♬ original sound – Koda Grace & Noah
#CoffeeTok – @goldenbrown.coffee
@goldenbrown.coffee
How to steam milk on home espresso machines #goldenbrowncoffee #coffeetiktok #barista #learnontiktok #homecafe #foodietiktok #steaming #baristabasics #milk♬ B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) – Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal
Our most popular videos
Lifehacker Australia joined TikTok this year! We’re not quite popular enough yet to have made TikTok’s year-in-review list, but some of the videos we posted this year did do better than others. Please enjoy some of our top TikToks from the year:
Does Austin Butler really sing in ELVIS?
@lifehackerau
Wise men say #austinbutler really sings in #elvis #elvispresley #elvismovie♬ original sound – Lifehacker AU
The best seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race
@lifehackerau
Here are some #rupaulsdragrace seasons you should start your Drag Race journey with. #rupaul #dragrace #katya #dragraceuk♬ original sound – Lifehacker AU
Is Netflix’s Heartbreak High realistic?
@lifehackerau
Is Netflix’s Heartbreak High really like high school? The cast decide. #netflix #heartbreakhigh #interviews #australia♬ original sound – Lifehacker AU
Ranking the best dips (according to us)
@lifehackerau
Part 2 of our (very serious) dip rankings. Which is your fave? #dips #food #foodtok♬ original sound – Lifehacker AU
